ASML: Time To Take Profits

It has been over a year since I last wrote about ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML). A lot of things have happened in the world of chips since then, so I decided to follow up on my previous coverage with a fresh look today.

Since my last article was published, semiconductors got an unexpected boost from the launch of ChatGPT and the AI CAPEX boost the app's success caused. When it launched in November of 2022, ChatGPT quickly rose to reach 100 million users, being the fastest app in history to reach that milestone (it took just two months!) Once news got out that the majority of the money in AI was going to chipmaker NVIDIA (NVDA), a new leg up in semiconductor stocks began. ASML was one of the beneficiaries of that trend.

When I last wrote about ASML, I rated the stock a ‘buy’ on the grounds that it was a monopoly and a very high quality company. I still think that ASML is more or less a monopoly, and that its business has characteristics associated with long-term success. However, the stock is quite pricey and, unlike the other big “AI winner,” NVIDIA, this one doesn’t really have the fundamental growth to back up the steep price tag. Last quarter, ASML’s revenue shrank 22% year-over-year and even more sequentially. Its earnings declined too. By contrast, NVIDIA’s revenue increased 262% and its earnings jumped 650% in the same quarter. Despite this, ASML trades at 53 times earnings, which is fairly close to NVIDIA’s multiple (67).

ASML’s historical growth rates have been high enough to justify a 50 times earnings multiple at today’s prices. However, the trailing 12-month period has seen significant revenue deceleration, in contrast with the mostly positive growth observed at semiconductor manufacturers and designers. For this reason, the stock looks comparatively unattractive on a sector-relative basis. For those who bought ASML when I last covered it, some profit-taking (though not necessarily a full exit) is appropriate. Accordingly, I will spend the rest of this article exploring why my view on ASML has dimmed, and why I now consider it a hold.

What My Rating Means

It might seem strange to rate a stock ‘hold’ when I’m actively recommending profit taking. So, I should explain that. The background story is that I covered ASML in the past, and the stock rose 52% between the most recent article I wrote about the company, and today. That’s a significant gain–well ahead of the S&P 500 in the same period. Since there are profits to be taken here, it’s reasonable to consider taking them.

The question is, how much profit should one take, exactly? ASML still has a monopoly on high end EUV lithography. Its top client Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) is thriving thanks to NVIDIA’s growth. Finally, the semiconductor industry is being heavily subsidized by both the U.S. and Chinese governments, and ASML sells “must-have” equipment to both countries (albeit with limitations on what it can sell to China). So, there are reasons to consider staying long ASML.

However, near term trends and the availability of other investment ideas make the case for taking at least some money off the table.

As for people considering going long ASML now: I do not think that such investors will lose money long term. However, I think that the returns starting from today’s prices will be modest, and not similar to those earned in past years. I will elaborate on this point more in the paragraphs below.

Declining Revenue and Earnings

ASML’s revenue and earnings both declined in the company’s most recent quarter. They declined both sequentially and on a year-over-year (“y/y”) basis. The company guided for $5.2 to $6.2 billion in revenue in Q2, which would imply another year-over-year decline in the current quarter.

Semiconductors are cyclical; given this, it seems likely that ASML’s current revenue decline will be temporary in nature. True, we are in a bullish phase of the cycle for semiconductors at the moment, but ASML is an equipment manufacturer, not a chip maker. Customers pay for ASML machines in advance, on net 60 payment terms. The revenue is recognized when the new device is actually received. These two facts together help to explain ASML’s guidance for a decline in revenue in the second quarter.

When the chip bull market got started in 2023, NVIDIA basically told everybody about it in advance, when it guided for high growth in the quarter ahead. It is likely, then, that TSMC, Intel (INTC) and other big buyers started doing the CAPEX necessary to handle the increased demand around then. If so, they may have been paying for the EUV machines they are receiving in the next 12 months, last year. Indeed a recent Bloomberg article on Intel and TSMC’s latest ASML orders said that the orders were made last year and that deliveries will occur “by the end of this year.” If that’s the case then the cash flows would have been reported in the past, and revenue may be recognized as late as December of 2024. So, ASML’s weak Q2 revenue guide is probably correct.

Of course, many of the factors mentioned above are mere accounting technicalities. The revenue that was paid in cash previously, will be recognized in the future. Earnings will likely spike in the quarter when revenue is recognized. However, it wasn’t just revenue that declined in ASML’s most recent quarter: gross bookings fell by nearly two thirds, from $9.1 billion to $3.6 billion. So, it’s likely that the revenue trend for the next few quarters will be worse than the comparable period last year, consistent with the Q2 guidance.

ASML’s Monopoly Status: No Guarantee of Short-Term Strength

Although ASML’s status as a monopoly in EUV Lithography is likely to produce good long-term performance, it does not necessarily mean that the company’s stock is going to perform well in the near term. As an ING analyst said after ASML’s Q1 earnings release came out, ASML’s order book is lumpy. The way ASML clients like TSMC tend to handle their CAPEX is they try to have enough equipment to fulfill all their orders ahead of time. Such logic is central to academic thinking on supply chain management, and when you look at its steady stream of recurring business, TSMC appears to be following it. It wouldn’t keep getting all this business if it were subjecting its clients to extreme delays.

Because of this, equipment needed for a year or even two years orders does not guarantee a lot of new business for ASML–certainly not recurring business. Well-run semi companies procure their equipment in advance. Also, chip makers are always exploring new ways to squeeze more power out of old lithography machines. Recently, TSMC’s Kevin Zhang said at a conference that he could make the company’s new 1.6NM A16 chips without ASML’s latest machines. If so, then ASML’s status as a monopoly may not translate to an uptick in revenue in the near future.

Valuation

Having explored ASML’s operations and recent developments, we can now proceed to valuing the company. First, let’s take a look at the multiples below, courtesy of Seeking Alpha Quant:

ASML valuation (Seeking Alpha Quant)

Every single one of the multiples above is either slightly high or very high: not a single one comes in below the sector median. ASML does have some powerful advantages, being a monopoly in EUV lithography. Recall the preceding paragraphs, though: TSMC is saying that it doesn’t need the latest lithography to build 1.6NM chips. That fact could keep ASML’s revenue depressed for a longer than expected period of time, if it turns out to be true.

Also, ASML’s cash flows, discounted at the 10-year treasury yield, do not justify an investment. If you simply discount the $6.50 in FCF per share at the 10-year treasury yield, you get a $144.8 price target. That implies significant downside. True, this exercise does not model for any future growth, but note that ASML’s revenue declined last quarter and is expected to decline again this quarter. Positive near term growth is not a warranted assumption here. On the other hand, ASML’s advantages are significant enough that the current negative growth will likely reverse in the future. A 0% growth assumption seems appropriate here.

Conclusion

For the reasons outlined above, I think it is appropriate for investors who are up 52% on their ASML shares to take profits today. I wouldn’t sell my entire position if I were in their shoes, but I’d trim something like 20% to 30% of it, and exit at $1,200. If ASML can get back to its 2021 level of free cash flow per share, and if interest rates come down, then the company’s stock could be worth up to $1,200. I don’t consider it “crazy” to aim for such a level.

However, fair value estimates higher than $1,200 can’t be obtained without assuming very high growth or very low interest rates. That’s a problem because the company has guided for at least one more quarter of negative growth, and given no indication as to when positive growth will resume. For these reasons, I’d be more inclined to trim part of an ASML position and invest it into treasuries, or perhaps a cheaper semi name like TSMC, than retain an entire position accumulated in January of 2023. The stock’s valuation is rather stretched when growth potential is taken into account.

