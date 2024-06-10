Robert vt Hoenderdaal

Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY) recently published its 1Q24 results, which resulted in panic in the share price as the market sold off the stock post earnings.

That said, after reviewing the 1Q24 results, I do not think it is wise to sell Adyen here given that there is a lot of noise on take rates, but the business fundamentals of the company remain strong.

I have written extensively about Adyen on Seeking Alpha, which can be found here. I continue to like Adyen's business model, and I am confident in the management's ability to continue to execute towards its long-term goals.

I will first discuss the 1Q24 results and metrics before providing some insights into the numbers.

1Q24 results

Adyen reported a very strong processed volume number of €297.8 billion, which is up 46% from the prior year. This is 7% ahead of the consensus.

The breakdown of processed volumes is as follows:

Digital processed volumes grew 51% from the prior year due to expansion at existing digital customer in 2H23 as well as volume acceleration with other large enterprise merchants. Unified Commerce volumes grew 30% from the prior year, largely due to point-of-sale volumes. Platforms volumes grew 55% from the prior year in 1Q24, and when excluding eBay, platform volumes actually grew 116% from the prior year.

However, despite this very strong growth in processed volumes, revenues came in at €438 million, growing 21% from the prior year, which was in-line with consensus.

I think it is also important to note that Adyen has shared that in 2024, it expects to be at the lower end of its medium-term revenue growth target of net revenue CAGR between low-20s to high 20s %, which implies that 1Q24 results are in-line with expectations.

Specifically, the growth momentum in the quarter came from North America, which was the fastest growing region in the quarter.

The reason for this was the weakness in the take rate, which came in at 14.7 basis points, slightly below consensus of 15.7 basis points.

I will elaborate below on the reason behind the weakness in the take rate in the next section. The key question will be why has take rates declined from 17.7 basis points in 1Q23 to 15.7 basis points in 4Q23 and now 14.7 basis points in 1Q24.

The second key point from the 1Q24 results was the slowing of hiring. Hiring slowed significantly in the 1Q24 quarter, with the company hiring just 26 full time employees. Adyen only plans to add a couple of hundred net new employees in 2024, which is in-line with its original hiring plans.

As a result of the significantly slower hiring and results being essentially in-line, this means that we could see margin improvement materialize sooner than expected.

The last key point is that Adyen maintained its medium-term guidance. The medium-term guidance includes the expectation for net revenue CAGR between low-20s to high 20s % until and including 2026, and EBITDA margin to increase to at least 50% in 2026.

Adyen also guided to scaling back hiring plans in 2024 and the focus will be on building its global offices and growing its commercial teams in its key markets.

In addition, the guidance for capital expenditures remains at up to 5% of revenue.

Given that management reiterated its previous guidance, there will unlikely be a change to consensus expectations in the medium term.

Take rate deterioration

I am of the opinion that the sell-off due to the weakness in take rates is rather dramatic and a sign of irrationality rather than a change in fundamentals.

Firstly, to understand the take rates for Adyen, you have to understand about their business philosophy. The key thing here is that Adyen builds its business around absolute net revenues rather than the take rates. With that, its commercial and sales teams are focused on working towards growing absolute net revenues, whether they come from the largest enterprise customers or smaller ones.

Secondly, the concern about take rates worsening in 1Q24 seems unwarranted given that firstly, the company does not actively manage take rates as mentioned above, and that it is evident that take rates can vary from quarter to quarter. The important thing here is the reason for the take rate showing softness.

Thirdly, the reason for that take rate weakness is due to mix rather than pricing. As mentioned above, the 1Q24 quarter experienced a very strong processed volume growth. This was driven by an existing digital customer which greatly ramped in 2H23 and had an impact on the quarter, along with acceleration with other large volume enterprise businesses. This collective large customer volume expansion resulted in processed volume growing faster than revenues.

The bottom line here is that Adyen has always been flexible with different sized enterprises. With the largest enterprise customers, Adyen is willing to have a lower take rate to bring in the absolute net revenue from this largest enterprise customer, while pricing them the premium value that Adyen brings to the table.

That said, in 1Q24, the largest customers on the platform grew faster than the smaller enterprise customers, which typically has a higher take rate, than in prior quarters.

Valuation

Given the in-line 1Q24 and medium-term guidance, my 5-year financial forecasts for Adyen is also reiterated.

As such, the intrinsic value, 1-year and 3-year price targets are also reiterated.

My intrinsic value for Adyen is $13.05, while the 1-year and 3-year price targets to $15.10 and $21.85 respectively.

The intrinsic value is based on the assumption of revenue CAGR at 24% and 2028 EBITDA of more than 50%, and a terminal multiple of 30x.

The 1-year and 3-year price targets imply 40x 2024 P/E and 35x 2026 P/E.

With the recent pullback, I would say that Adyen has returned closer to its intrinsic value.

Conclusion

Adyen has long been against publishing quarterly results due to the variability in each quarter, and that the management team prefers to focus on long-term fundamentals rather than optimize for quarterly results.

This has undeniably created noise in the form of the 1Q24 results.

While the market would have loved the narrative that Adyen was growing processed volumes significantly due to the strength in the largest enterprise customers and in the North America region, the focus was instead on take rates.

Given that it is not even a metric that Adyen manages actively, and the inherent volatility in it given many different factors like business mix, I do think that the focus in the quarter was on the short-term and on something that is not necessarily a priority for the company.

Instead, I liked that Adyen continued to grow with the largest enterprise customers and in North America, which goes to show its strong payments value add to these largest customers.

In addition, with hiring significantly slowing in 2024, I expect margins to improve through 2024, with bulk of the gains coming in 2025 and later.

The investment phase that it has concluded should also take effect as its recently hired commercial teams will take time to ramp and build their pipeline and thereafter, contribute to the net revenue growth of Adyen.

As a long-term investor, I focus on the business fundamentals of the company and on the long term.

In my view, this quarter continued to reiterate my view of the company, and I remain confident in the ability of the company to execute in the current environment.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.