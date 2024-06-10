Adyen: Ignoring The Noise

Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Adyen reported a very strong processed volume number which is up 46% from the prior year, while revenues came in in-line, growing 21% from the prior year.
  • As a result, take rates were the main focus in the quarter, as it came in at 14.7 basis points, slightly below the consensus of 15.7 basis points.
  • The main reason for the weakness in take rates was due to mix, as collective large customer volume expansion resulted in processed volume growing faster than revenues.
  • The key thing here is that Adyen builds its business around absolute net revenues rather than the take rates.
  • Adyen maintained its medium-term guidance for net revenue CAGR between low-20s to high 20s % until and including 2026, and EBITDA margin to increase to at least 50% in 2026.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Outperforming the Market. Learn More »

Entrance Adyen Store At Amsterdam The Netherlands 2-1-2023

Robert vt Hoenderdaal

Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY) recently published its 1Q24 results, which resulted in panic in the share price as the market sold off the stock post earnings.

That said, after reviewing the 1Q24 results, I do not think it is wise

Outperforming the Market

Outperforming the Market is focused on helping you outperform the market while having downside protection during volatile markets by providing you with comprehensive deep dive analysis articles, as well as access to The Barbell Portfolio.

The Barbell Portfolio has outperformed the S&P 500 by 70% in the past year through owning high conviction growth, value and contrarian stocks.

Apart from focusing on bottom-up fundamental research, we also provide you with intrinsic value, 1-year and 3-year price targets in The Price Target report

Join us for the 2-week free trial to get access to The Barbell Portfolio today!

This article was written by

Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
6.94K Followers
Simple Investing is a former hedge fund and long-only portfolio manager with a track record for outperformance. He managed more than $1 billion in AUM, and is a CFA charter holder who holds degrees in Finance and Accounting. He runs the Investing Group Outperforming the Market. While having a pure growth or pure value portfolio may do well in certain markets, it leaves investors vulnerable to certain investment styles going out of favor. The objective of Outperforming the Market is to outperform the S&P 500 across market cycles. This is achieved through The Barbell Portfolio, which is comprised of high conviction growth and contrarian/value stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADYEY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ADYEY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ADYEY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ADYYF
--
ADYEY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News