BILS: Good If You're Worried

Worried about stocks? Worried about credit risk? Worried about volatility? If you’re prone to worrying about your money, don’t be. There are plenty of ways to generate nice yield with bare minimum risk, and no asset class is more appropriate for just that than short-term Treasury Bills issued by the US government. And in the ETF industry, the SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) is an easy way to gain access.

BILS is a passive fund that attempts to follow the performance of the Bloomberg 3-12 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index, which tracks the price and yield movements of publicly issued U.S. Treasury Bills that have remaining maturities from three to twelve months. BILS essentially allows investors to access these short-term, government-backed securities at relatively low-risk levels. The fund was established in September 2020 (incredible timing), and has current assets under management of $2.8 billion.

ETF Holdings

As the name implies, the holdings of BILS are US Treasury Bills. The fund currently has 29 of them with maturities ranging from, you guessed it, 3 to 12 months.

As you can tell, this U​S​ Treasury Bill exposure is highly concentrated, in line with the fund’s objective of delivering low-risk income with a short duration bucket approach containing lower credit risk and volatility than longer-dated, government bonds.

Peer Comparison

There are plenty of short-duration Treasury funds out there. One that’s fairly close to compare against is the Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL). GBIL is a similarly inexpensive ETF that tracks the FTSE 1-Year Treasury Bill Index, which also invests in US Treasuries with yields from one month to one year. Since this fund’s average maturity profile is slightly shorter than BILS, it might be favored by a buyer looking for something even more liquid, and a bit less interest rate sensitive.

Both have performed in line with each other, as we can see when doing a price ratio analysis.

Pros and Cons

On the plus side, BILS’s investment in US Treasury Bills, backed by the US federal government’s full faith and credit, provides near-guaranteed protection against credit risk. That makes BILS appealing to risk-averse investors who simply want to escape volatility and shelter in government bonds. The short duration profile helps protect investors from interest-rate risk – a risk that typically affects bonds with longer maturities more acutely as interest rates rise. The longer the maturity of a bond, the more susceptible it is to the potential for an interest-rate jump, which typically causes the value of an existing bond to go down. With all of BILS’s securities having maturity of three to 12 months, that risk is significantly diminished, which can make for a smoother ride for investors. All for a 0.14% expense ratio.

The downside? While the 30-Day SEC yield is 5.13%, the total return potential of this fund is less than that of other longer-dated fixed income investments if we re-enter a falling rate environment. This may not be a concern now but can be from an opportunity cost perspective later. Moreover, short-term securities are likely to carry reinvestment risk; that is, when the holdings of the fund mature, the proceeds must be reinvested in Treasury Bills, which could pay at a lower yield if interest rates fall. This can come about as a result of the reinvestment process, which ‘works’ only cyclically over relatively short periods of time.

Conclusion

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF gives you a smart strategic allocation opportunity for your fixed-income portfolio with exposure to short-term US Treasury Bills. Because US Treasury bills are publicly auctioned and highly liquid, which reduces the counterparty risk, and stable, BILS can bring conservative investors a degree of peace of mind, especially at this part of the cycle. I think going back to how I started the writing that if you’re worried, this might be the fund for you to be stress-free with.