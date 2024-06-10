JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It has been a few months since I last wrote about Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY), one of my favorite retailers in the equity markets. Casey's is a classic growth-at-a-reasonable-price ("GARP") story, with consistent unit and same-store sales growth powering double-digit earnings growth. Since my last update, Casey's shares have delivered almost 20% in total returns to investors (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - CASY has delivered 20% total returns since September (Seeking Alpha)

With the company's fiscal fourth quarter expected next week, I thought it would be timely to review the last few quarters' financial performance and preview what might be in store for Casey's.

Overall, Casey's has continued to deliver solid earnings growth, as fuel margins have exceeded management's guidance, as I expected. However, a recent dip in fuel margins in Q3/F24 and economic weakness has turned me cautious about the upcoming quarter. I believe analysts may be too aggressive in their estimates.

While I like Casey's long-term growth profile, I am tactically downgrading the stock to hold for now.

Brief Company Overview

For those not familiar, Casey's is the 3rd largest operator of convenience stores in the U.S. with over 2,600 stores in the U.S. Mid-Western states (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - CASY overview (CASY investor presentation)

Casey's competitive positioning is to target small rural towns where the company's comprehensive offerings, from offering fuel to consumer goods and prepared foods, give Casey's a strong market position (Figure 3). Stores are generally less expensive to build, buy, and operate in Casey's markets.

Figure 3 - CASY's value proposition (CASY investor presentation)

In addition to being the nation's 3rd largest convenience store operator, Casey's stores are also the nation's 4th largest liquor chain and 5th largest pizza chain.

Earnings Review

In my last update, I noted that analyst estimates of $11.81/share in EPS for Casey's for fiscal 2024, down 1% YoY, looked conservative and easily beatable. So far, I have been proven correct, as Casey's has delivered $12.58/share in dil. EPS on a trailing 12-month basis (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - CASY financial summary (tikr.com)

The main driver of Casey's earnings beat has been fuel margins, which have continued to stay elevated.

Back in September, management was guiding to mid-30 cents for fiscal 2024, and I remarked this appeared to be too conservative, as Casey's had been delivering fuel margins above management's guidance for multiple consecutive quarters (Figure 5). This trend has continued into 2024, with Casey's delivering 42.3 cents and 37.3 cents fuel margin in Q2/F24 and Q3/F24 respectively.

Figure 5 - CASY fuel margins (company reports)

Fuel margin is a function of supply/demand in the energy markets. As environmental concerns have taken refining capacity offline in the past few years (I noted this in my initiation article) while economic growth has stayed robust, the market for fuel has tightened, leading to fuel margins jumping from the ~20 cents/gallon range to the mid-30 cents and above level. Unless fuel demand drops and/or the U.S. suddenly completes the construction of new gasoline refineries (highly unlikely given the current Administration and the outlook for declining fuel consumption over the coming decades), fuel margins will likely stay elevated.

Signs Of Demand Weakness?

However, the Q3/F24 fuel margin of 37.3 cents, a sharp QoQ decline, does give me some pause. Readers should note that Casey's does have an unusual April year-end, so Casey's fiscal Q3 covers the period from October to January.

Mapping Casey's Q3 to calendar quarters, we can see that it overlaps with calendar Q4 and Q1. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. GDP growth slowed dramatically at the end of Q4/beginning of Q1, from a 3.4% annualized rate in Q4/23 to a 1.3% annualized rate in Q1/24 (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - U.S. real GDP growth (BEA)

For context, the last time Casey's fuel margin declined so dramatically was in Q4/F23 (February to April 2023), coinciding with calendar Q1 and Q2/2023, when U.S. quarterly GDP growth dipped below 2% due to the regional banking crisis.

So Casey's decline in fuel margins in the most recent quarter could be an early warning sign of economic weakness/demand destruction. This is confirmed by the 321 Crack Spread, which is trading at some of the weakest levels since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, suggesting weak demand for refined products (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - Refining 321 crack spread at lowest levels since early 2022 (tickertech.com)

A recent Reuters article suggests gasoline demand softness has extended into May, with the 4-week average demand for gasoline of just 8.63 million barrels per day ("bpd") in the week ended May 3, the lowest reading for the start of May since 2020 (Figure 8)

Figure 8 - Gasoline demand tracking below seasonal levels (EIA)

Upcoming Quarter Looks Aggressive

Looking at the upcoming Q4/F24 earnings, analysts on average expect Casey's to report $1.72/share in dil. EPS, a 15.3% YoY growth compared to Q4/F23 (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - Consensus EPS estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Given Casey's low-single-digit ("LSD") store growth and mid-single-digit ("MSD") same-store sales growth, a high-single-digit ("HSD") sales growth for inside store sales should be expected. I believe Casey's Q4/F24 inside store gross profit will be similar to the most recent quarter at ~$500 million (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - CASY Q3/F24 inside store performance (company reports)

The swing factor for the company will come down to fuel margins and fuel volumes. In Q4/F23, Casey sold 636 million gallons of fuel at 34.6 cents/gallon margin for $220 million in fuel gross profit (Figure 11).

Figure 11 - CASY Q4/F23 fuel performance (company reports)

Given unit growth, a reasonable estimate for Casey's volumes for the upcoming quarter is 650 million gallons, so each penny difference in fuel margins will be approximately $6.5 million in incremental gross profits.

Using an operating expense estimate of $570 million (Q3/F24 was $569 million), a tax rate of 24%, interest expense of $14 million, and depreciation of $89 million (tax rate, interest expenses, and depreciation the same as in Q3/F24), I believe analysts are penciling in ~$0.396/gallon fuel margin (Figure 12).

Figure 12 - Estimated fuel margin used by consensus estimate (Author created)

Given the recent weakness in Q3/F24 fuel margins and weak fuel demand cited in the Reuters article above, analyst estimates of Q4/F24 EPS of $1.72/share appear aggressive.

Long-Term Growth Formula Intact

However, aside from the quarterly earnings volatility, Casey's long-term growth formula remains intact. The company continues to target adding ~350 stores by F2026 via new builds and acquisitions, or approximately 15% growth on the company's store base (Figure 13).

Figure 13 - CASY continues to target 350 store adds by F2026 (CASY investor presentation)

Casey's believes this growth is achievable because 75% of the small towns within Casey's target demographics and geographies do not yet have a Casey's store (Figure 14). This should provide years of accretive growth opportunities.

Figure 14 - Lots of growth opportunities within existing geographies (CASY investor presentation)

Valuation Continues To Be 'Expensive'

Casey's continues to look stretched on conventional valuation metrics, trading at 25.7x Fwd P/E, far above the Consumer Staples sector median of 18.6x. Casey's looks especially expensive compared to convenience store peers Arko (ARKO) and Murphy USA (MUSA) (Figure 15).

Figure 15 - CASY valuation vs. peers (Seeking Alpha)

However, I believe Casey's premium valuation is justified by the company's superior growth profile.

Furthermore, reframing Casey's value proposition from being a convenience store to being a rural 'general store' that also sells fuel, then a more appropriate peer group comparison may be general merchandisers like Walmart (WMT) and Costco (COST), which trade at higher valuation multiples.

Risks

For high-growth companies like Casey's, the biggest issue is a slowdown in the company's growth rate. For now, inside sales continue to grow at a healthy MSD same-store rate, which shows Casey's has pricing power (Figure 10 above).

The potential headwind is fuel margins, which have been elevated for over 2 years. If consumer demand weakens and fuel margins decline, then Casey's may see a headwind to its corporate revenue growth rate and a compression in its valuation multiple.

Conclusion

Casey's continues to be one of the best consumer retailing concepts, delivering double-digit earnings growth from leveraging LSD unit growth and MSD sale-store sales growth.

With the U.S. economy showing signs of slowing, historically robust fuel margins may contract, causing a headwind to Casey's top-line growth. Consensus estimates appear aggressive for the upcoming fiscal fourth quarter, which may amplify any weakness in fuel margins on the stock price.

While I like the company's long-term prospects, I am cautious heading into next week's earnings and am tactically downgrading the stock to hold for now.