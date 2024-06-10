Casey's: Watch For Signs Of Economic Weakness (Rating Downgrade)

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.99K Followers

Summary

  • Casey's General Stores operates convenience stores that double as liquor stores and pizza chains, with a focus on rural areas.
  • A recent dip in fuel margin mirrors slowing U.S. GDP growth, raising concerns about the upcoming quarterly earnings report.
  • While I like the company's long-term growth profile, I recommend investors trim their expectations as fuel margins may decline in the upcoming quarters due to weakening consumer demand.

Casey"s Store Support Center in Ankeny, IA, United States

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It has been a few months since I last wrote about Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY), one of my favorite retailers in the equity markets. Casey's is a classic growth-at-a-reasonable-price ("GARP") story, with consistent unit and same-store

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.99K Followers
Author of the Macro Trends & Inflection Points Newsletter. I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting.Follow my twitter or substack for my thoughts on the macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CASY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CASY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CASY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News