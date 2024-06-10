takasuu

We previously covered CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) in March 2024, discussing how the generative AI hype had gone into overdrive, as the global demand for generative AI-related services rose with the cybersecurity company also reporting an accelerated top/ bottom line growth.

However, with the stock hitting frothy heights of over 90x in FWD P/E valuations and the market nearing extreme greed then, we believed that there might be more volatility in the near-term, with us similarly heeding our advice and rebalancing our portfolio at those levels, leading to our Sell rating then.

Since then, CRWD has already moderated by -13.9% at its worst before recovering, with the +6.2% change not too far off from the wider market at +3.8%.

On the one hand, it is undeniable that CRWD's premium valuations and expensive stock prices offer a minimal margin of safety for investors looking to add.

On the other hand, the cybersecurity SaaS company continues to report excellent financial and performance metrics, with the increasingly rich balance sheet implying its robust profitable growth prospects. Combined with the recent S&P500 inclusion and the higher fair value/ long-term price target, we are upgrading our previous Sell rating to Hold here.

CRWD Continues To Demonstrate Profitable Growth Trend - As Consolidation Occurs

The ongoing generative AI boom and the intensified security breaches reported by multiple cybersecurity providers, such as Microsoft (MSFT) and Okta (OKTA), further demonstrate the need for an effective and vertically integrated cybersecurity platform, one currently offered by CRWD through the CrowdStrike Falcon® XDR platform.

This is especially since hackers have already "made a failed attempt to hack into CRWD," further proving why enterprises increasingly choose its cybersecurity platform, with it holding the highest market share for endpoint security sales at 18.5% in Q2'23.

This is up from the 17.7% reported between July 2021 and June 2022, and MSFT at 16.4% over the same time period.

At the same time, we have observed an ongoing consolidation in the sector and slowing growth in its peers, such as Palo Alto (PANW), with the latter having had to offer "free support during a breach," while "approaching customers well before their point product contracts expire and offering free extended rollout period prior to the end of the obligation of legacy vendors/ payment" - effectively resulting in their slower monetization/ revenue recognition.

This is a direct contrast to CRWD, which has already received the much-needed endorsement from the leading Generative AI player, Nvidia (NVDA), and the leader of cloud provider, Amazon (AMZN), as AWS also "unifies its cybersecurity protection while replacing a variety of cloud point products" with Falcon, demonstrating the former's growing leadership thus far.

As a result of the promising market trends and CRWD's leading position in the cybersecurity market, we believe that it remains well positioned to emerge as a long-term winner.

We shall further support our bullish thesis using CRWD's promising FQ1'24 performance, discussed in depth below.

For now, CRWD has reported a double beat FQ1'25 earnings call, with revenues of $921M (+8.9% QoQ/ +32.9% YoY) and adj EPS of $0.93 (-2.1% QoQ/ +63.1% YoY).

Its ability to increasingly monetize its existing consumer base is undeniable indeed, due to the increased cross-selling with up to seven or more of its modules at 65% adoption rate (+1 points QoQ/ +3 YoY), six or more at 44% (+1 points QoQ/ +4 YoY), and five or more at 28% (+1 points QoQ/ +5 YoY), with $212M in net new ARR added (-24.8% QoQ/ +21.8% YoY).

As a result of these developments, it is unsurprising that CRWD has reported expanding Annual Recurring Revenue [ARR] of $3.65B (+6.1% QoQ/ +33.6% YoY) and multi-year Remaining Performance obligations of $4.7B (+2.1% QoQ/ +42.4% YoY), as similarly highlighted by the management in the recent earnings call:

And in our channel ecosystem at large, we're seeing partners deprioritizing other vendors on their line cards to consolidate their time, headcount, and go-to-market focus on CrowdStrike. Our top 50 partners in every geo are growing and telling us they're doing less and less with other vendors, instead increasing their focus and business results on Falcon. (Seeking Alpha)

With generative AI infrastructure and software growth still at their nascency, it appears that we may see the cybersecurity company achieve its ambitious 5 to 7Y target of $10B in ARR and approximate top-line CAGR of +28% earlier than expected.

At the same time, with CRWD reporting expanding adj operating margins of 21.5% (+4.8 YoY/ +35.1 points from FY2020 levels of -13.6%), FCF margins of 35% (+1.6 points QoQ/ +2.2 YoY/ +30.9 from FY2020 levels of 4.1%), and healthier balance sheet with a net cash situation of $2.96B (+8.4% QoQ/ +35.7% YoY), we believe the SaaS company remains well positioned to generate high growth and sustained profitability ahead.

These developments have resulted in CRWD moderately raising its FY2025 guidance, with revenues of $3.99B (+30.3% YoY) and adj EPS of $3.98 (+28.8% YoY) at the midpoint, up from the original guidance of $3.95B (+29.5% YoY) and $3.87 (+25.2% YoY) at the midpoint, respectively.

Our take is that the FQ1'25 performance and raised FY2025 guidance have further solidified the SaaS company's prospects as a cybersecurity leader, further aided by the ongoing market consolidation thus far.

CRWD Is Still Expensive Compared to Its Peers - Offering A Minimal Margin Of Safety

CRWD Valuations

As a result of the promising development above, the market has further raised CRWD's premium to FWD P/E valuations of 84.81x, compared to the previous article at 82.57x and its 1Y mean of 69.86x.

However, we are not certain if there is a margin of safety here, especially since the cybersecurity company's top/ bottom line growth projections remain somewhat consistent at a CAGR of +27%/ +27% through FY2027, in line with the previous article.

When compared to its generative AI peers, such as Palantir (PLTR) at 71.68x with a projected top/ bottom line growth at +19.9%/ +23.2%, NVDA at 44.65x with +44.1%/ +47.2%, and MSFT at 35.84x with +14.9%/ +16.9%, respectively, it is apparent that CRWD is trading at a premium.

Our observation is the same, when comparing CRWD to its direct cybersecurity peers, such as PANW at 53.22x with +15.8%/ +18%, Fortinet (FTNT) at 33.72x with +12.2%/ +12.5%, and OKTA at 36.14x with +12.5%/ +26.3%, respectively.

While market leaders rarely come cheap, these comparisons further demonstrate why we believe that CRWD's premium is not justified here.

On the one hand, we are encouraged by the S&P500 inclusion, with institutional investors more likely to buy CRWD while improving its price premium. This is an important milestone indeed, since CRWD joins the rest of its AI SaaS peers, including MSFT, NVDA, Adobe (ADBE), and Oracle (ORCL).

On the other hand, readers must note that CRWD's premium has not been observed in its cybersecurity peers within the S&P500, including PANW and FTNT, with the former likely to trade sideways ahead as it grows into its valuations.

With many other opportunities in the stock market, we do not believe in chasing overvalued stocks.

So, Is CRWD Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

CRWD 5Y Stock Price

For now, CRWD has returned to $350s after the recent earnings call, while trading at a new height of $360s after the stock market closes following the announcement of S&P500 inclusion.

For context, we had offered an estimated fair value of $197.80 in our previous article, based on its FY2024 (CY2024) adj EPS of $3.09 and a more moderate 1Y P/E mean of 64.03x (nearer to its AI SaaS peers).

For now, based on the LTM adj EPS of $3.44 (+11.3% from the previous article) and the updated 1Y P/E mean of 69.86x, it is apparent that CRWD continues to trade at a notable premium to our updated fair value estimates of $240.30.

Based on the raised consensus FY2026 adj EPS estimates from $6.38 in our previous article to the current $6.45, there remains a minimal margin of safety to our updated long-term price target of $450.50 as well.

Does this mean that CRWD remains a Sell here? Not quite.

With CRWD continually demonstrating profitable growth and robust performance metrics during the consolidation observed in the sector, and now, being included in the S&P500, we maintain our previous confidence regarding its widening competitive moat in the cybersecurity market.

However, we do not believe that the stock is a Buy here as well, with it mostly trading sideways since early 2024, temporarily recording support at $300s and resistance at $350s, with the baked in premium implying that the stock is likely to continue doing so in the near-term.

As a result of the notable premium and the relatively low risk/ reward ratio at current levels, we prefer to upgrade the stock to a Hold instead, with interested investors better off adding upon a moderate retracement - preferably at its previous support levels of $300s for an improved upside potential.