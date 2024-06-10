visualspace/E+ via Getty Images

All figures are in $CAD unless otherwise noted

All financial information is from Seeking Alpha unless otherwise noted.

Investment Thesis

Payfare now has over 1.4 million active users on the platform which continues to grow, they are in an excellent financial position with zero debt on their balance sheet, and they are currently trading significantly below historical valuation multiples.

Given these factors, we believe Payfare is poised to capitalize on the gig economy's growth and the market has yet to fully recognize Payfare's potential, making it an excellent potential small-cap investment to consider for future growth.

Background

Payfare (TSX:PAY:CA)(OTCQX:PYFRF) was founded by Marco Margiotta, Keith McKenzie, and Ryan Charles Deslippe in 2012 as a fintech company that provides instant payout and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, The United States, and Mexico.

Gig economy workers are individuals who work short-term, flexible jobs such as ride-sharing, freelance work, and food delivery. Some of the biggest employers in North America include household names such as Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, Instacart, and Grubhub.

When you take an Uber ride, the money typically comes out of your account after completing your ride. However, the money that comes out of your account goes to Uber first. Uber then pays the gig worker on a pre-specified cycle such as weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly (like most jobs). That's where Payfare steps in by providing an instant payout to the gig workers. Payfare is partnered with Lyft, DoorDash, and Uber and one of the services they provide is to allow gig workers immediate access to their funds.

Payfare also provides mobile banking solutions such as checking accounts, direct deposits, and online banking tools. Payfare earns revenue through transaction fees (e.g. ATM withdrawal fees), subscription fees (e.g. more advanced services offered by Payfare), interchange fees (e.g. a gig worker uses a Payfare card to buy items and collects a fee from the merchant), and partnerships.

Financial Strength

Payfare has accumulated just over $355 million in assets ($357.5 million) as of March 31, 2024, and they have liabilities of $280.4 million. Approximately 71% of Payfare's assets are held in restricted cash ($253 million) which is consistent with their business model as it's offset by a pre-funded liability of $253 million.

Payfare Balance Sheet (Seeking Alpha)

When we take this liability out, Payfare is left with liabilities of $27.4 million and a cash and cash equivalents balance of $84.7 million! Including the value of the other assets and liabilities after removing the restricted cash account, Payfare currently stands in a net debt position of -$84.6 million. More importantly, since the 4th quarter of 2022, Payfare has grown this negative net debt position from $42.6 million to $84.6 million.

We view this financial strength as a catalyst because Payfare has grown its cash position to an amount where it can stand ready to purchase smaller competitors that enter the market and invest proceeds into other projects to support growth further. It gives them financial flexibility to navigate a wide array of market scenarios. With common equity growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 21.4% over the past 3 years and Payfare achieving a return on equity of 25.5% over the past 12 months, we expect that Payfare will be able to continue growing their cash stockpile, providing further growth opportunities.

Market Growth

The market for gig workers has been rapidly expanding in the USA with the gross dollar volume of the gig economy growing to a projected USD $455.2 billion in 2023, up from $204 billion in 2018, resulting in a compounded annual growth rate of 17.41%.

We believe this trend will continue because of the flexibility and autonomy these freelance jobs offer, the additional income they provide, and the ability for people to grow key skills such as communicating with others. This idea is supported by market research which projects a compounded annual growth rate of 16.18% from 2021 to 2031 when the market is expected to reach $1,864.16 billion in size.

The projected growth in the gig economy coupled with the financial strength that Payfare gives them a unique opportunity to capitalize on new market trends and opens up possibilities for different revenue streams in the future.

Two of Payfare's 2024 objectives are to extend existing partnerships with partners including Uber and continue expanding into new business verticals such as integration with payroll and time/attendance providers.

Payfare 2024 Objectives (2024 Q1 Corporate Presentation)

Payfare is in an excellent position to benefit from the projected growth in the gig economy. If they can capitalize on this growth, Payfare should be able to continue supporting their past growth while maintaining the current balance sheet strength.

Trading Below Historic Multiples

As Payfare is a high-growth company coming into a period of slower growth relative to the growth seen a few years ago, we look at key pricing multiples over the past 6 months versus on a longer basis as we would expect those multiples to have contracted to reflect this 'slowing' growth.

The following information is sourced from Capital IQ as of May 31, 2024.

Multiple Current 6M Average P/E 18.85x 25.84x EV/LTM EBITDA 16.01x 26.81x EV/LTM Revenue 1.19x 1.41x P/B 4.12x 4.61x EV/LTM EBIT 16.10x 27.05x EV/NTM EBITDA 6.12x 7.91x EV/NTM Revenue 0.90x 1.10x NTM P/E 9.61x 12.16x Click to enlarge

EV/LTM EBIT (Capital IQ)

Based on the valuation multiples considering both the last 12 months actual results and next 12 months projections forecasted by the market, it would appear that Payfare is undervalued given how low the current valuation multiples are.

One argument against this is that Payfare's business and/or business model has materially changed or adjusted within the past 6 months. However, we cannot find conclusive evidence of this, as Payfare generally met the 2023 guidance figures they set out at the end of 2022, and they are on track to meet the 2024 guidance figures they set out in 2023.

Therefore, with no change in estimates or lower forecasts from the company, the market may be undervaluing Payfare's growth prospects. This opportunity presents potential investors a chance to capitalize on this relative undervaluation. Furthermore, Payfare's financial strength has dramatically increased since 2022 with book value per share growing 50.47% since YE2022 (Author's calculation).

We believe that the market has started to price Payfare more like a mature company rather than a growth company, which isn't consistent with the projected market growth and expansion potential that Payfare has.

Risks

Like every investment, a wide variety of risks can detract to an investment thesis. While the risks presented are not exhaustive, we do believe the main headwind that could affect our thesis is growth not materializing.

Growth Doesn't Materialize

Our investment thesis is generally built around the idea that the gig economy will continue to expand, and that Payfare will capitalize on this growth. Moreover, if the growth does materialize and Payfare doesn't capture this growth, we are left in the same situation of failed growth story.

We believe our investment thesis can fail in two main ways:

Failure to grow active users and/or failure to grow revenue Failure to maintain key partnerships and/or larger players coming to market

With respect to point #1, as of Q1 2024 Payfare has 1,423,502 active users. In Q4 2023 Payfare had 1,400,127 active users, which means quarter of quarter they grew active users by approximately 1.67%. This is the lowest quarter of quarter growth since Payfare began reporting this figure, with the next smallest quarterly gain coming in at 1.93% from 2023 Q2 to 2023 Q3. This is less concerning looking at the year-over-year number, which came in at 26.26% for 2024 Q1.

Growth in Active Users (Payfare Investor Presentation)

We note that there have been several quarters of stagnant growth, but we feel it's important to keep a close eye on this trend because without growth in users, Payfare will not be able to grow revenue and ultimately, their earnings.

With respect to point #2, Payfare must maintain its key partnerships with Uber, DoorDash, and other large players in the gig market because this is where Payfare is getting recognition and growth in its platform. We view it as unlikely for any of their partners to leave without sufficient warning, however, we feel it's prudent to note the potential risk.

Conclusion

In conclusion, we believe Payfare is poised to benefit from significant growth in the gig economy, and they are supported by an excellent financial position, a growing active user base, and a cheap historical relative valuation. However, potential risks include failure to sustain user growth and maintain key partnerships, which are crucial for capturing the expanding gig economy market. Overall, Payfare offers a potential promising small-cap investment with strong growth potential and financial flexibility.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.