DJD: Attractive Valuation, Underwhelming Quality, And Average Performance

hocus-focus/E+ via Getty Images

This article series aims at evaluating ETFs (exchange-traded funds) regarding past performance and portfolio metrics. Reviews with updated data are posted when necessary.

DJD Strategy

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) started investing operations on 12/16/2015 and tracks the Dow Jones Industrial Average Yield Weighted Index. It has a portfolio of 28 stocks, a 30-day SEC yield of 3.11%, and an expense ratio of 0.07%. As described by Invesco in the prospectus:

the Underlying Index is calculated using a yield-weighted methodology that weights all dividend-paying constituents of the Dow Jones Industrial Average™ by their twelve-month dividend yield defined as a stock's annual dividend (not including any special dividends) divided by its price. The Underlying Index is rebalanced semi-annually.

This index description reminds of the Dogs of the Dow strategy, which consists in buying the 10 companies with the highest dividend yields in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The top 10 holdings of DJD are the "Dogs" on each rebalancing day. Then, positions may drift with price action. The portfolio turnover rate in the most recent fiscal year was 20%. This article will use as a benchmark the DJIA index, represented by SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA).

Portfolio

The two heaviest sectors in the portfolio are industrials (15.6% of assets) and healthcare (15.1%). Compared to the parent index, DJD significantly overweights communication, consumer staples, materials, and energy. It underweights mostly financials, technology, and consumer discretionary. DJD is better balanced than DIA across sectors.

Sector breakdown (Chart: author, data: Invesco, SSGA)

The current top 10 holdings are listed below with fundamental ratios. The fund is quite concentrated: They represent 61.4% of asset value. Exposure to risks related to the top names is similar for DIA, whose top 10 holdings weigh 56.7% in aggregate.

Ticker Name Weight % EPS Growth % TTM P/E TTM P/E fwd Yield % MMM 3M Co. 10.13 -231.86 N/A 14.08 2.78 VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 9.91 -47.75 15.27 8.93 6.50 DOW Dow Inc. 7.10 -58.10 33.24 18.47 5.02 CVX Chevron Corp. 6.43 -41.25 14.37 12.11 4.18 AMGN Amgen Inc. 5.27 -52.47 43.62 15.66 2.95 KO The Coca-Cola Co. 5.00 9.65 25.68 22.64 3.04 GS The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 4.79 -8.80 17.76 12.29 2.42 IBM International Business Machines Corp. 4.48 349.87 19.25 17.11 3.93 CSCO Cisco Systems, Inc. 4.41 6.61 15.44 12.37 3.49 JNJ Johnson & Johnson 3.91 45.19 21.19 13.83 3.37 Click to enlarge

Two constituents of the Dow Jones are missing in DJD because they have not paid dividends in the 12 months prior to the most recent rebalancing: Amazon (AMZN) and Boeing (BA).

Fundamentals

DJD is cheaper than DIA based on valuation ratios, and it has lower growth rates, as reported in the table below. These characteristics make it eligible as a value ETF, additionally to the dividend ETF category.

DJD DIA P/E TTM 21.23 23.61 Price/Book 3.5 4.32 Price/Sales 2.08 2.67 Price/Cash Flow 10.93 17.46 Earnings growth 7.46% 13.66% Sales growth % 2.41% 7.82% Cash flow growth % 0.82% 11.24% Click to enlarge

Data source: Fidelity

In my ETF reviews, risky stocks are companies with at least 2 red flags: bad Piotroski score, negative ROA, unsustainable payout ratio, bad or dubious Altman Z-score, excluding financials and real estate where these metrics are unreliable. Out of 28 holdings, Only two are risky regarding these criteria: Amgen Inc. (AMGN) and 3M Co. (MMM). Unfortunately, they are in the top holdings, and they weigh 15.4% of asset value together. Moreover, based on my calculation of aggregate quality metrics (reported in the next table), DJD is inferior to DIA in portfolio quality.

DJD DIA Altman Z-score 3.19 4.46 Piotroski F-score 5.73 6.41 ROA % TTM 4.98 7.22 Click to enlarge

Performance

Since its inception in December 2015, DJD has underperformed DIA by about 22.3% in total return.

DJD vs. DIA since 12/21/2015 (Seeking Alpha)

The two funds are almost on par over the last 3 years:

DJD vs. DIA, 3-year return (Seeking Alpha)

DJD pays quarterly dividends. The annual sum of distributions has increased from $0.71 per share in 2016 to $1.61 in 2023. This is a 7-year dividend growth rate of 127%, outpacing by far the cumulative inflation (about 27% at the same time, based on CPI).

DJD distribution history (Seeking Alpha)

In previous articles, I have shown how three factors may help cut the risk in a dividend portfolio: Return on Assets, Piotroski F-score, and Altman Z-score.

The next table compares DJD since 1/1/2016 with a subset of the S&P 500 including stocks with an above-average dividend yield, an above-average ROA, a good Altman Z-score, a good Piotroski F-score, and a sustainable payout ratio. It is rebalanced quarterly to make it comparable with a passive index.

Since 1/1/2016 Tot. Return Annual.Return Drawdown Sharpe Ratio Volatility DJD 148.57% 11.40% -34.66% 0.71 15.10% Dividend quality subset 206.66% 14.21% -34.96% 0.83 16.17% Click to enlarge

Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Data Source: Portfolio123

DJD lags the S&P 500 dividend quality subset by 3.8% in annualized return. However, the fund's performance is real, whereas the subset is simulated. My core portfolio holds 14 stocks selected in this subset (more info at the end of this post).

Competitors

The next table compares the characteristics of DJD and the five largest dividend ETFs:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index ETF (VYM)

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

DJD VIG SCHD VYM DGRO SDY Inception 12/16/2015 4/21/2006 10/20/2011 11/10/2006 6/10/2014 11/8/2005 Expense Ratio 0.07% 0.06% 0.06% 0.06% 0.08% 0.35% AUM $293.67M $92.68B $54.72B $67.18B $27.08B $20.12B Click to enlarge

The chart below plots their total returns since 12/21/2015. DJD is in the middle of the pack.

DJD vs competitors, since inception (Seeking Alpha)

Nonetheless, it is among the leaders over the last 12 months:

DJD vs competitors, 12-month return (Seeking Alpha)

Takeaway

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF holds the 28 stocks of the Dow Jones Industrial Average paying a dividend, weighted based on yields. The fund is better balanced across sectors than the Dow Jones index, but it is quite concentrated in the top holdings. DJD looks better than DIA in valuation, but inferior regarding growth and quality. The dividend growth rate since inception has outpaced inflation by a wide margin. However, historical performance is underwhelming compared to the benchmark, and average among the most popular dividend ETFs.