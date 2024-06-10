Sundry Photography

Introduction & Investment Thesis

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) is a team collaboration and productivity software that reported its Q3 FY24 earnings in late April, where revenue and earnings grew 30% and 60% YoY, respectively, beating estimates. I had initiated a “Hold” rating on the stock on April 3 and my thesis was predicated on my belief that despite the management driving robust product innovation by launching targeted solutions to boost business productivity, while gaining market share in the Enterprise segment and growing profitability, the valuation looked capped; given the set of uncertainties pertaining to the risk of customer churn from Server migration and weakness in the SMB sector. Since then, the stock has declined 17%, underperforming the S&P 500.

After diving into its latest quarterly earnings report, the management outlined how it migrated more paid seats to the Cloud, coupled with a lower than expected churn rate in the process. While the weakness in the SMB sector is still present, the company continued to show progress in penetrating upmarket with a 14% YoY increase in customers with at least $10K in Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) driven by its robust product innovation. Simultaneously, the management also raised its revenue and earnings guidance for the full year FY24.

I believe that the stock is now trading at a fair value, and while the company has taken a beating given the overall decline in investor sentiment in the software sector over the past few weeks, I believe the risk-reward looks attractive to initiate a position, making it a “buy”.

The good: Growth in Cloud & Data Center revenue segments from successful Server migration and higher adoption from rapid product innovation; Improving overall profitability

Atlassian reported its Q3 FY24 earnings where revenue grew 30% YoY to $1.19B led by strong growth in their Cloud and Data Center segments that grew 31% and 64% YoY, respectively, contributing close to 90% of Total Revenue, coupled with strong customer retention in their customer migration project as they ended support for their Server offerings, and continues to make progress on their cloud roadmap and build new capabilities to serve Enterprise customers, where it saw customers spending at least $10K in ARR grow 14% YoY to a total count of 44,336 customers. Simultaneously, their EMEA segment is growing at a faster pace than the Americas at 40% YoY and is currently contributing 42% to the Total Revenue, compared to 38% in the previous year.

Q3 FY24 Shareholder Letter: Revenue breakdown by segments

In my previous post, I had discussed that the company was in the process of migrating its on-premise Server customers to the Cloud, as part of its long-term vision. As the company ended their Server offerings, the company managed to migrate more paid seats to the cloud than they had initially projected, with lower-than expected churn, which showcases the strength of Atlassian’s product portfolio and the value it drives to their customers to help teams better collaborate and improve overall productivity. However, it was their Data Center segment that had the highest positive impact from Server migrations, coupled with customers that purchased additional seats ahead of price changes in the quarter, thus contributing 19 and 8 points, respectively, to the Data Center Revenue segment.

At the same time, the management believes that there is a sizable opportunity as they anticipate more Data Center customers migrating to the Cloud in recent years, especially as the company invests in resources to scale their Cloud products by meeting regulatory compliance standards and enhancing data governance. This is what the management said in its Shareholder Letter that demonstrates the opportunity and their conviction to execute against it, given the strength of their customer relationships to deepen adoption and upgrade to higher-level editions, especially at a time when we are seeing increasing vendor consolidation take place among businesses towards a fully integrated platform to get advantage of pricing and efficiency.

“Data Center has proven to be a stepping stone for our customers to ultimately get to the cloud. We’ve already seen strong Data Center to Cloud migration success, and that progress has been building each year. This reflects the deep relationships we’ve built with our largest customers, the significant advancements we’ve made in building enterprise platform capabilities, and the strong desire from customers to move to Cloud.”

Q3 FY25 Shareholder Letter: Data Center to Cloud Migration opportunity

Turning our attention to product innovation, the company is continuing to ship high-quality features as it positions itself to harness its competitive edge in the AI landscape, with the capability to create automation rules in Jira using natural language within Atlassian Intelligence that they rolled into general availability in the last quarter. At the same time, it also rolled out advancements to the Virtual Agent and AI-powered service desk, which has resulted in 30,000 of their customers enabling Atlassian Intelligence with Monthly Active Users (“MAUs”) growing 3x since the launch in December 2023, as they unlock higher efficiency and productivity gains. Simultaneously, the company also delivered AI enhancements across Loom for better async video collaboration, as it becomes a communication and collaboration mode of choice among their customer base.

Shifting gears to profitability, the company generated $317M in non-GAAP operating income, which grew 60% YoY with a margin of 26.6% that represents an improvement of 500 basis points YoY. I believe that the expansion in margins was driven by the company unlocking its operating leverage by expanding deeper into the Enterprise segment, as it led to expansion in paid seats coupled with cross-selling of additional products as well as streamlining its operating expenses, which grew slower than revenue growth at 18% YoY, indicating financial discipline and growing operating efficiencies.

The bad: SMB Weakness continues along with a decline in investor sentiment in the software industry

Although the company is seeing success with driving growth in its Cloud and Data Center revenue components as it finds success expanding upmarket, the management outlined that it continues to face headwinds in its SMB sector, where demand remains soft. I will also point out that 85% of their existing customer base is currently spending less than $10K in ARR. While the company has been able to offset the weakness in its SMB sector with growing strength in its Enterprise segment, a global macroeconomic slowdown will change the overall dynamic, as companies across the board would shrink their budgets to protect their margins, thus hurting Atlassian’s top and bottom line growth. The longer interest rates remain high in the US, it will increase refinancing risks, especially for smaller companies that are usually disproportionately exposed to macroeconomic challenges and higher interest rates.

Simultaneously, another dynamic that has recently plagued the software sector in the equities market is the lack of AI-related revenue reacceleration in software companies, which has caused investors to shrink their valuation multiples, as businesses are likely allocating a higher amount of budget to building their AI capabilities, whereas public software companies are facing higher friction in the procurement process where enterprises are worried that a solution that they buy today might become “outdated or legacy” in the near future given the pace of innovation in AI. Atlassian has been affected in this process of declining investor sentiment, and while the management has increased its revenue guidance for the full year FY24, its investors will need to see evidence of accelerating demand, especially when there are deep-pocketed players such as Microsoft (MSFT) and ServiceNow (NOW) that can offer similar capabilities at lower cost to consumers, thus risking market cannibalization.

Revisiting my valuation: Time to dip your toes in

Looking forward, the management expects to generate approximately $1.12B in Q4, which will bring the total revenue for FY24 at $4.35B, representing a projected YoY growth of 23.2%. This is 300 basis points higher from the previous estimate of 20% YoY growth. Simultaneously, the company estimates a non-GAAP operating margin of 18.5% in Q4, which would translate to a non-GAAP operating income of $207.2M, or $1B for the full FY24, representing a margin of 23%, which is approximately 200 basis points higher than the previous estimate.

While it is bullish in the short term, I also expect Atlassian to grow at least in the high teens range over the next 2 years until FY26, as it continues to expand its paid seats among existing customers while driving higher migrations from the Data Center to the Cloud as it continues to build enterprise-scale AI-led capabilities in its product roadmap to drive deeper adoption, leading to at least $6.06B in revenue. Meanwhile, I will assume that the company will see a gradual increase in its margins to around 25% by FY26, thus generating approximately $1.5B in non-GAAP operating income, as it continues to benefit from unlocking operating leverage by expanding upmarket, allowing it to streamline its operating expenses. This is equivalent to a present value of $1.25B in non-GAAP operating income, when discounted at 10%.

Taking the S&P 500 as a proxy, where its companies grow their revenues on average by 8% over a 10-year period, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 15-18, I believe that Atlassian should trade at least twice the multiple given the growth rate of its earnings. This will translate to a PE ratio of 34, or a price target of $163, which is where the stock is currently trading.

Author's Valuation Model

Based on my assumptions, I believe that the stock is fairly valued at the moment. Meanwhile, I am also optimistic that the management raised their guidance for both revenue and earnings for the remainder of the fiscal year. While short-term uncertainties remain in terms of the macroeconomic and the overall software industry landscape, I believe that we will see clear winners in the coming years in the software sector, where the management showcases long-term product vision, strategic go-to-market plans, and financial discipline. I believe that Atlassian showcases all three of them, where their product roadmap is resonating with their customer base, coupled with the management’s focus on gaining market share in the Enterprise segment, while simultaneously benefiting from increasing migrations from the Data Center to the Cloud, allowing it to improve its overall profitability.

Although I don’t own shares of Atlassian, I believe that the stock price has arrived at an interesting juncture, where I would consider entering into a small position, while monitoring the progress of the company in the coming quarters to reassess its growth outlook.

Conclusion

I believe that Atlassian stock is trading at fair value, and while there could be short-term volatility, the management continues to showcase success in driving meaningful product innovation to progress upmarket, while opportunities remain for customers to migrate from the Data Center to its Cloud offering, which will expand its top and bottom line. Assessing both the “good” and the “bad”, I believe that the stock has arrived at a fair value based on my assumptions, from where it can stand to see upside, making it a “buy”.