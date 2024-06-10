Michael Vi

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) dealt investors a double blow in recent months, firstly with the resignation of CEO Thierry Delaporte and then with disappointing quarterly results. To be fair, many of the headwinds that have plagued the industry are beyond management’s control, as interest rate cut delays continue to keep valuations and, by extension, tech budgets capped. But there have been enough signs of improvement in the global economy and IT-related deal wins, particularly on the AI side, to keep me optimistic about an eventual top-line turnaround (a key reason for my bullishness earlier this year). My concern, though, is whether Wipro can capitalize when things get better, particularly with the added instability that comes with another senior management reshuffle. Pending a bigger de-rating to the still pricey ~20x forward P/E multiple, I will be sitting on the sidelines.

Delaporte Out as CEO Reshuffle Continues

To some extent, the timing of former CEO Thierry Delaporte’s resignation came as a surprise, given he had more than a year left on his contract. But looking back at his performance thus far, the decision was perhaps a bit less surprising. After all, under Mr. Delaporte, Wipro hasn’t quite caught up to its larger IT services peers on top-line growth or profitability, nor has the company made much headway on major deal wins.

This underperformance comes despite Mr. Delaporte pushing for an inorganic growth strategy that cost investors almost $3bn in recent years. The $1.5bn acquisition of business/tech consulting company CAPCO, for instance, hasn’t delivered on synergies, while integration looks set to be even more challenging in light of post-deal turnover (note CAPCO CEO Lance Levy left earlier this year).

This instability isn't unique to Wipro's acquired companies; in fact, it was a constant sore point at Wipro during Mr. Delaporte’s tenure, with last year alone seeing the departure of two key C-level (Chief Growth Officer Stephanie Trautman and Chief Financial Officer Jatin Dalal) and various sector/business heads.

To be fair, the management turnover issue goes right to the top. After all, since the days of ex-CEO/Chairman Azim Premji, being the Wipro CEO has essentially been a ‘five-year and out’ gig – both for internal hires and, more recently, highly compensated external hires like Mr. Delaporte. Whether this latest CEO reshuffle changes things is anyone’s guess, but for the foreseeable future, I wouldn't rule out an even larger governance overhang priced into the stock.

CEO Tenure External/Internal Srini Pallia 2024 - Internal Thierry Delaporte 2020-2024 External Abidali Neemuchwala 2016-2020 External T K Kurien 2011-2016 Internal Click to enlarge

Focus Turns to Execution Under New CEO

After disappointing results under its prior external CEO hires, it might be welcome news that Wipro is reverting to an internal candidate. For context, Srini Pallia, a veteran with three decades of experience at the company, most recently as the head of ‘Americas 1’ (i.e., a mix of sectors in North America ex-Canada, as well as Latin America), will take the reins.

While it remains early days, early indications from Wipro’s quarterly call (see “five strategic priorities” below) are that the new CEO will prioritize execution over any new transformational shifts. For instance, winning more large deals through a more comprehensive offering – also a key goal of previous CEO Delaporte’s acquisitive strategy.

Perhaps Mr. Pallia’s most important task, though, will be containing the fallout of Mr. Delaporte’s abrupt departure. As Wipro’s current leadership still has many hires from the Delaporte era, this won’t be an easy task; it will, however, be a necessary one to keep market jitters at bay.

Near-Term Uncertainties Loom Large as 'Kitchen Sinking' Begins

The upside of execution over transformation is that Wipro will gain some much-needed stability. The flip side is that investors likely won’t be seeing a structural shift to Wipro’s historical underperformance vs industry peers either.

In the meantime, the stock will need to grapple with new management rebasing expectations lower (i.e., ‘kitchen sink’) over the next quarter or two. Recall that the most recent earnings report already saw Wipro disappoint and guide down based on limited visibility into operational improvement. Compounding matters is, per management, a challenging near-term demand backdrop amid ‘higher for longer’ global interest rates.

To be clear, I do still think the macro will improve, and tech spending will bottom out eventually. But Wipro’s lagging P&L performance and the added uncertainties from another CEO departure have me concerned about its ability to capitalize. Thus, for now, I would be cautious about underwriting any upside to consensus expectations of a high-single-digit % earnings growth rate; nor would I assign any probability of Wipro narrowing its gap to tier-1 IT Services peers.

Turnaround Interrupted

Having turned a lot more optimistic about Wipro to start the year, I’m reverting to neutral in the aftermath of yet another senior management reshuffle. The appointment of new CEO Pallia is positive in the sense that it steadies the ship. Yet, it also entails a status quo scenario, which means the company isn’t likely to reverse years of industry-lagging revenue growth/margin performance anytime soon. With little buffer in the price as well, I would steer clear here.