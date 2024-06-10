gsheldon

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) has dipped 17% since the start of 2024 to reflect its quarterly revenues that have consistently recorded a decline over their year-ago comps since 2020. The company generated fiscal 2024 first-quarter revenue of $2.34 billion, down 11.4% over its year-ago comp and missing consensus by $60 million. Qurate owns six leading retail brands with the bulk of its customers reached via 15 television networks in cable and free over-the-air TV but also by streaming services, websites, and social media. The ticker is down markedly since I last covered it.

Data by YCharts

Qurate's total debt balance at $5.5 billion, around 1,700% of its current market cap of $325 million is driving the company towards negative shareholders' equity with this figure at $255 million at the end of the first quarter, down $130 million sequentially from the fourth quarter and set to continue dipping in response to the stickiness of negative free cash flow. The company's total liquidity at the end of the first quarter as measured by cash and cash equivalents was $1.1 billion, down $184 million from the year-ago period. Critically, Qurate's balance sheet is heavy on liabilities and light on assets with 58% of total assets formed from $6.3 billion in total goodwill and other intangibles.

Data by YCharts

Free Cash Flow And The Preferreds

Data by YCharts

Qurate's free cash flow for the first quarter was negative at roughly $27 million, an improvement from its year-ago cash burn of $70 million. This figure is very seasonal but the long-term trendline is down, peaking around the pandemic but now being driven down by Qurate's debt burden and a higher Fed funds rate that has driven up quarterly interest expenses to new highs as higher for longer stalks the balance sheet of the heavily indebted company.

Qurate Retail Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Presentation

Hence, the commons are a sell with their equity value negative after adjusting out for goodwill and other intangible assets. The 8.0% Series A Cumulative Preferreds (NASDAQ:QRTEP) offer a marginally better risk and reward paradigm than the commons. These currently provide an $8 per share annual coupon for a 16.8% yield on cost and at $47.66 per share are trading at a 52.34% discount to their liquidation value of $100 per share. These are termed preferreds and are set to mature in early 2031, moving up 43% over the last 1 year even as Qurate's balance sheet worsens.

QuantumOnline

Qurate had 12,723,161 shares of its preferreds issued and outstanding as of the end of the first quarter, driving annual coupon payments of roughly $102 million. For some context, this is 32% of the company's market cap and 9.2% of its current cash and cash equivalents positions. The company's upcoming debt maturities against the specter of higher for longer also pose material downstream risk, and its liquidity position looks set for a more material dip through 2025.

Qurate Retail Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Form 10-Q

Qurate met the 2024 redemption of $423 million of QVC 4.85% senior secured notes through its revolver. This facility had $1.3 billion drawn against a total available capacity of $1.9 billion at the end of the first quarter. There is no more debt maturing in 2024, but Qurate faces $585 million in maturities in 2025 on QVC 4.45% senior secured notes. The company can address this with its revolver, which carries a higher rate of interest roughly equivalent to SOFR plus a margin of between 1.25% and 1.625%. SOFR is currently at roughly 5.30% with the revolver maturing on October 27, 2026.

Risks To The Bears

Data by YCharts

Qurate is swapping hands for the lowest-ever multiple to sales since it went public. This multiple at 0.027x is brutally low, greater than the 2008 financial crisis and the early 2020 pandemic collapse of equities. This poses a mixed conundrum for bears as any positive news would carry more weight to the upside, the most potent of which would be Fed rate cuts which could spark a rally as risk-on sentiment for downbeaten stocks would see the start of a tepid revival on a reduction on borrowing costs.

Operations, The Recovery, And The Future Of Retail

Qurate Retail Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Presentation

Qurate's revenue decline is multifaceted but led by a decline in cable TV as households move to more on-demand streaming services. Further, its leverage is substantial with quarterly interest expenses set to move higher as debt is refinanced at higher rates and revenue continues to dip. These are set to form a structural headwind for Qurate and the core reason the stock is a sell even against the substantial dip in the commons.

Qurate Retail Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Presentation

Qurate has seen QxH's customer count suffer a consistent sequential dip with this figure at 8.018 million at the end of the first quarter, down from 8.547 million a year ago. The trendline is down, hence, we could see revenue continue to dip as higher interest expenses erode the bottom line of the company. Faced with negative shareholders' equity after adjusting for the intangibles, revenues dipping, and structural headwinds to growth, Qurate will struggle to generate positive shareholder value with the preferreds now a play on whether the company remains a going concern up until their 2031 maturity.

