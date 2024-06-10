Amazon: Day 2 Is Here, And It Is Great News For Shareholders

Jun. 10, 2024 6:56 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stock4 Comments
Summary

  • Amazon has shifted its focus towards profitability and rewarding shareholders. Operating income has grown 221% year-on-year, and management has promised to manage share dilution efficiently.
  • The company grew in eCommerce, Cloud, and Advertising, with the latter surpassing the size of YouTube's advertising business. In my view, this shows management can execute with excellence.
  • Potential further catalysts for AMZN stock include a return to a low-interest rate environment and the possibility of the company starting to pay a dividend.
  • "Day 1" is integral to Amazon's culture. Some investors worry that "Day 2" means the end for the company, but I disagree. I see at least a 30% upside in Amazon's stock from current levels.

Amazon

hapabapa

Investors in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will be familiar with the company's "Day 1" culture. This relates to the ability of Amazon to serve customer needs with innovative solutions, and focus on long-term category growth rather than short-term results. When

Investor based in Geneva, Switzerland. Follow me on Twitter @GenevaInvestor for daily macro & investing nuggets. I write about macroeconomics, global trends, and what I believe are asymmetric investment opportunities in the market. I have a Master's degree in Business Management. I am currently bullish on PLTR, US equities, MSTR, AMZN and Bitcoin. Friend "Rex Investing" is also a contributor to Seeking Alpha. All opinions and analysis are exclusively my own.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

