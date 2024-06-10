The GameStop Lollapalooza Effect: Why Roaring Kitty's Thesis Of Real Option Value Makes Sense

Jun. 10, 2024 6:58 AM ETGameStop Corp. (GME) Stock6 Comments
Summary

  • Keith Gill, also known as Roaring Kitty, expresses belief in GameStop's ability to reinvent its business model and highlights confidence in management.
  • GameStop's substantial cash reserves of nearly $4 billion offer real option value for exploring new business opportunities and rejuvenating its market position.
  • The article proposes a transformation strategy for GameStop, including the establishment of a digital storefront, a subscription-based gaming service, and the acquisition of exclusive content.
  • While I do acknowledge that a GameStop investment is highly risky, I believe that the value of the company's implied real options exceeds the company's market cap of <$10 billion.

Gamestop store sign

Dennis Diatel Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The GameStop (NYSE:GME) hype is back. Following a volatile ride for GameStop shares over the past few weeks, on Friday Keith Gill, also known as Roaring Kitty on X and YouTube and u/DeepF***ingValue on

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GME either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

