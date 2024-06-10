Wall Street Breakfast: Election Season

Survey Monday

The U.S. election is only five months away and will have profound impacts on many parts of the economy and the markets. Who do you think will win in November?



· Joe Biden

· Donald Trump

· Other



Take the survey here and don't forget to share how it might impact markets in the WSB comments section.

Election season

The first Wall Street Breakfast edition of 2024 was called the Year Of The Election, and things are rapidly changing across the globe as investors edge closer to the middle of the year. Some recent political shake-ups have been seen in India, South Africa and Mexico, while things are starting to shift in Europe as well. U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called a general election for July 4, while results are still being digested from the European Parliament elections over the weekend.



How it works: European parties are basically big tent movements, with national parties from the 27 EU member states teaming up to form seven major European political groups with representation based on population. It's a big deal as the 720 lawmakers in the European Parliament approve the union's budget, negotiate EU laws, and approve the President of the European Commission in a vote that will take place on July 8 (after all, it is the year of the election). The remaining 27 commissioners are chosen by their respective countries under the European Council, which sets the bloc's political agenda, and will be approved by yet another vote in parliament on Dec. 19.



The biggest gainers from the last election were the EPP, which will be the largest party in the parliament with a projected 189 seats, as well as the Identity and Democracy group, which are known for their nationalism and euroskepticism (and would've seen even bigger gains if Germany's AfD wasn't kicked out of the party several weeks ago). The biggest losers were the Greens, which champion environmental and climate protections, as well as Renew Europe, which is known for its pro-European and liberal stance. Looking at things on the political spectrum, the EU as a whole shifted more to the center-right, conservatives, and even the far-right, which can bring a major shift to the bloc.



Already happening? Immediately after the election, French President Emmanuel Macron called for a snap parliamentary election, while Belgian Prime Minister De Croo resigned following a heavy loss (there were also big gains for the right in Germany and Austria). At the EU level, centrist parties like the EPP, S&D and Renew Europe will still have the majority of seats in the European Parliament, so the current coalition will likely continue, but priorities could change due to growing influences elsewhere. Energy and agricultural policies have already come under pressure amid a cost-of-living crisis and weak economic growth, national defense spending will be notable due to migration fears and border security, while industrial policy is also in focus due to rising competitive measures in the United States and China. Take the WSB survey.

The AI game

Apple (AAPL) will kick off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference today with a keynote address that is perhaps the tech giant's most widely anticipated speech since the iPhone was introduced nearly 17 years ago. While the event isn't usually a catalyst for the stock, the fact that the conference is likely to focus on Apple's generative artificial intelligence plans could prove significant for investors. An AI-based Siri upgrade, Apple's OpenAI partnership and new features that will allow users to run generative AI commands on the iPhone itself are anticipated to take the spotlight. Notably, Apple is not expected to unveil any new hardware at the event. (12 comments)

Activist Airlines

Elliott Management has reportedly accumulated an almost $2B stake in Southwest Airlines (LUV) and plans to push for changes, although the exact details aren't known. The activist, who is expected to engage with top brass at Southwest, is one of the carrier's largest investors. The news sent shares of Southwest soaring 6% in premarket trading, but the stock has underperformed its rivals YTD, falling nearly 4%, compared to Delta's (DAL) 25% gain and a 28% rise by United (UAL). Southwest, once considered the most profitable American airline, suffered a wider-than-expected loss last quarter as operating expenses weighed on profitability. (12 comments)

Safety scandal

Five Japanese automakers have been accused of falsifying safety test data when applying to certify certain models, in a scandal reminiscent of Volkswagen's (OTCPK:VWAGY) 2015 Dieselgate. Toyota (TM), Honda (HMC), Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY), Suzuki (OTCPK:SZKMY) and Yamaha (OTCPK:YAMHF) were directed to suspend shipments of the models, sending their shares tumbling last week. Japan also raided Toyota's headquarters, dealing another blow to the automaker that is facing governance concerns as well as safety testing issues at its unit Daihatsu. While Dieselgate, which violated U.S. clean air laws, eventually led to $30B in fines and damages worldwide, the current scandal has fueled calls for a review of overly stringent rules.