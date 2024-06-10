Super Micro Computer: The Time Correction Is Not Yet Over

Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
3.34K Followers

Summary

  • As expected in my last article on the stock, SMCI has had a time correction. I believe this is not yet over:
  • Growth continues to be very strong and it is heartening to see leading revenue indicators grow at 40% YoY, with record high backlog levels.
  • Increased competitive intensity and management's commentary on margin guidance and pricing strategy make me believe there is a risk to undershooting long-term gross margin targets.
  • Together with lower expected margins, increased working capital intensity via higher inventories and lower payable days are a recipe for mild ROIC erosion.
  • SMCI trades at a deserved premium to its peers due to a better growth profile, but I believe a 40% premium is too much for comfort. Technically, the time correction continues as there are no signs of strong buyers to resume an uptrend.
Time - holding back

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Performance Assessment

I had shared in my last update on Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) my anticipation of a time correction in the stock. Hence, I had rated it a 'neutral/hold', expecting it to perform broadly in-line with the S&P500 (

This article was written by

Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
3.34K Followers
Providing alpha-generating investment ideas. I am an independent investor managing my family's portfolio, primarily via a Self Managed Super Fund. You can expect my articles to deliver a clearly structured, evidence-based thesis. But first and foremost, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.I have a generalist approach as I explore, analyze and invest in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential vs the S&P500. This approach is not for long-term buy and hold investing, although the analysis will be useful even to those investors for deciding on the portfolio adds and trims. The typical holding period ranges between a few quarters to a few months. By having a shorter investment holding period, there is the opportunity to maximize IRR of each stock pick, and the overall portfolio.It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill. If reviewing Hunting Alpha's rating history, look for a pinned comment underneath the article for any changes in my stance. Once again, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SMCI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SMCI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMCI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News