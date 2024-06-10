PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Performance Assessment

I had shared in my last update on Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) my anticipation of a time correction in the stock. Hence, I had rated it a 'neutral/hold', expecting it to perform broadly in-line with the S&P500 (SPY) (SPX). Looking at the performance since then, I would say my view has played out as expected:

Performance Since Author's Last Update on SMCI (Author's Last Coverage of SMCI, Seeking Alpha)

SMCI has corrected 10.87% since the publication of my last article, whilst the S&P500 has delivered +5.37%, both on a total shareholder return basis.

Thesis

Now, I am incrementally more bullish on SMCI. However, I am not changing my rating on the stock yet. My key considerations are:

Growth continues to be extremely healthy Increased competition may lead to margins on the lower end Working capital constraints indicate erosion in normalized ROICs Comparable valuations are a tad high Technicals are poised bullish but without confirmation

Growth continues to be extremely healthy

Revenue growth for SMCI is stellar at 200% YoY as of Q3 FY24 (March 2024 quarter). But as mentioned in my last article, I think it is better to focus on leading indicators of revenue growth such as revenue performance obligations (RPO), which indicate the size of the backlog:

RPO YoY (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

On this front too, the company continues to see impressive growth at almost 41% YoY. On a net new YoY basis, RPO is at record high levels at $127 million:

ROY Net New YoY (USD mn) (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Thus, the growth prospects are extremely healthy. CEO Charles Liang noted "continued demand" for their plug-and-play rack-scale AI solutions in the Q3 FY24 earnings call. In particular, customers are increasing their investments in direct liquid cooling (DLC) for servers, as this helps obtain optimal data center performance with up to 40% energy cost savings. Management noted that SMCI continues to win market share, and fully expects the strong growth track to continue for multiple quarters and years ahead.

Increased competition may lead to margins on the lower end

On the margins side, however, I believe increased competition may lead to pricing and gross margin pressures. So far, gross margins have been normalizing back down to the mid-teens range:

Gross Profit Margin (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Management reaffirmed their long-term target of 14-17% gross margins. However, their Q4 FY24 gross margin guidance implies delivery at lower than that in the 13.5-14% range as the company takes on the higher costs of direct liquid cooling components and maintaining competitive pricing. In management's own words:

We expect gross margins to be down sequentially as we focus on driving strategic market share gains. - CFO David Weigand's next Q guidance in the Q3 FY23 earnings call

According to the discussion in the 2024 BofA Technology Conference, the AI server market that SMCI is in is becoming more competitive. And CEO Charles Liang clearly stated in the last earnings call that they may have to be aggressive in pricing to grow market share:

To grow market, we may -- sometimes, some deal, we may have to be a little bit more aggressive in pricing. But overall, we try to keep a balance. - CEO Charles Liang in the Q3 FY23 earnings call

When pressed on the long-term margin sustainably further, management suggested that their technological leadership gives them a competitive edge on margins. However, I am skeptical of this narrative. I believe a truly sustainable technological edge would be more immune to increased competition. Moreover, I argue that gross margins in the mid-teens range does not correlate with a lasting technological edge, unlike NVIDIA (NVDA) for example, which has gross margins at almost 80%!.

Hence, I believe there is downside risk to SMCI's margin delivery to the lower end of the 14-17% range at least.

I anticipate erosion in ROICs to persist

In the last quarter, SMCI's net working capital intensity spiked from 60 days to more than 100 days:

Net working capital days (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

This was driven largely by 2 effects. First, higher inventory levels:

Inventory days on revenue (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

In this context, this is not necessarily a bad thing as the inventory buildup is due to proactive measures taken by the company to meet higher than unexpected demand, rather than an inability to convert sales. That said, I was surprised when management said that inventory levels would only "slightly improve" with scale. It makes me wonder if the supply chain challenges they are currently facing for key components are a bit more persistent in nature.

Accounts payable days (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

The other driver of worse working capital was a reduction in payable days. Surprisingly, there was 0 discussion about this in the recent earnings and conference calls. Overall, these higher working capital intensities lead to worse cash flow conversion and lower ROICs:

ROIC (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Going ahead, considering the margin pressures I expect too, I believe this will lead to a sustained erosion of the company's ROICs from the extraordinary levels of ~50% in recent quarters to the mid-to-late 20s range.

Something that is at the back of my mind, but is not a concern today is the fact that if these new normalized levels are reached, I believe there can be a trigger for a de-rating in the stock, especially when growth eventually moderates.

Comparable valuations are a tad high

SMCI 1-yr fwd PE Comps (Capital IQ, Author's Analysis)

Peer set includes NVIDIA (NVDA), Pure Storage (PSTG), Wiwynn, Seagate Technology (STX), NetApp (NTAP), Dell Technologies (DELL), TD Synnex (SNX), Western Digital (WDC), Hewlett Packard (HPE) and Xerox (XRX)

SMCI is trading a 1-yr fwd PE of 24.88x, which is a 40% premium to the median of 17.76x. Although I believe the stock deserves a premium due to a largely superior growth track, I believe 40% is too high. I would be more comfortable with less than 25% at least.

Technicals are poised bullish but without confirmation

If this is your first time reading a Hunting Alpha article using Technical Analysis, you may want to read this post, which explains how and why I read the charts the way I do

SMCI vs SPX500 Technical Analysis (TradingView, Author's Analysis)

In the relative chart of SMCI vs S&P500, I note that the stock is in a strong uptrend on the weekly and higher timeframes. On the daily, the relative ratio prices have seen a pullback and is currently resting above the key weekly buy zone. This tells me get ready to turn bullish but not quite yet since I don't see any sign of strong buyers to prove that the uptrend is ready to resume again on the daily.

Key Monitorable

The market is beginning to price in the high growth expectations of SMCI, which is why there was a 1.2% miss on revenue delivery in the last quarter:

Revenue Surprise vs Consensus (Capital IQ, Author's Analysis)

This may be one of the reasons for why the stock sold off almost 10% post Q3 FY24 earnings. Thus, I believe focusing on not just absolute growth delivery but how it compares to consensus and the revenue guide vs expectations would be important for correct positioning in the stock.

Takeaway & Positioning

SMCI is on a fantastic growth trajectory and the leading revenue indicators are still very healthy, growing at 40% YoY with record high additions to the backlog. Continued demand for its AI server solution products is expected to fuel growth for many more quarters and years to come.

However, I believe as competitive pressures increase, the gross margins may be at risk of stabilizing at lower levels than expected. There are early signs of this as management's guidance for the next quarter implies gross margins to be at lower than their 14-17% target band. I am skeptical about claims of technological first-mover advantages being a source of sustainable competitive edge and pricing power. Management's admission that they may have to be aggressive in pricing to continuing growing validates the perceived risk.

Furthermore, I am concerned that supply chain issues for key components may be more persistent, leading to slightly elevated inventory levels for longer. And I am not sure why payable days are decreasing but this is not accretive to cash flow conversion either. Overall, I anticipate these effects in addition to the potentially lower margins to lead to a further moderation in the ROIC profile of the company to the mid-high 20s range.

On the valuations front, SMCI deservedly trades at a premium to its peers but I think a 40% premium is too much for comfort. Technically, the stock still seems to be undergoing its time correction and there are no signs of strong buyers on the ratio chart vs the S&P500 to indicate an alpha run in the stock yet.

Thus, although I am incrementally more bullish than last time, I maintain my stance of a 'Neutral/Hold'.

