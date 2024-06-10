One Stock Doing The Heavy Lifting; Interest Rates Head Higher On Friday

MarketGauge profile picture
MarketGauge
30 Followers

Summary

  • It has been an interesting few weeks around the world. This ongoing noise is creating choppiness in our stock and bond markets.
  • The latest jobs report for May showed that US job growth surged and wages accelerated. Nonfarm payrolls advanced 272,000 last month, beating projections in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Job openings have now dropped to their lowest since 2021.
  • Wall Street and oddsmakers ratcheted down, yet again, any expectations for the Fed to cut interest rates until much later in the year, perhaps after the November elections.
  • The S&P 500 is currently up approximately 12% year-to-date. Nvidia is doing the most heavy lifting of any of the mega-cap stocks.

Digital stock market chart display

loveguli

By Donn Goodman

Welcome back, readers. It has been an interesting few weeks around the world - new elections, new geopolitical movements, updated data-dependent economic inputs, and, of course, inching closer to US elections. This ongoing noise is creating choppiness in our stock and bond markets.

This article was written by

MarketGauge profile picture
MarketGauge
30 Followers
MarketGauge was founded 25 ago years by successful floor traders turned hedge fund managers. Their experts have over 100 years of diversified experience as professional traders, technologists, and educators. MarketGauge’s mission is to provide strategic and actionable information that empower novice to professional investors and advisors to surpass their financial goals. We accomplish our mission with educational courses, proprietary trading tools, and proven quant-based models. MarketGauge’s core philosophy is to identify both the biggest macro trends and emerging ones using our proprietary tools / indicators and proven trading models. MG employs short-term tactics derived from years of highly successful floor trading to precisely maximize profits and minimize risk. Price action is the primary driver. However, MG layers in fundamentals as well. MG is committed to trading with a methodical, systematic and repeatable approach. MG believes that is the key to success. Their philosophy is counter to the commonly disseminated tactics by many Wall street analysts. They believe that passive management and buy and hold is downright dangerous. Furthermore, all MG’s investing models include track records with daily and weekly updates. Their performance is always transparent. Since inception, MarketGauge has supplied market analytics to some of the biggest financial institutions such as Barron’s, Fidelity, as well as thousands of individual investor and active traders. Their insights can be found at Benzinga, Stocks and Commodities, TalkMarkets, Investing Shortcuts, AAAII , and Traders Library. CBS MarketWatch rated our twitter feed as one of the top 50 to watch for financial information. Each Market Gauge expert has a special focus and domain within the company. Their unique skill sets are all linked together from their common experience, and a commitment to risk management. They all use the same indicators and tools.

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News