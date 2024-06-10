JPMorgan Chase: Just By Opening 500 New Branches, It Could Potentially Generate Another $9.11B In Revenues

Jun. 10, 2024 8:54 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) StockBAC, WFC
The Beginner Investor profile picture
The Beginner Investor
1.98K Followers

Summary

  • JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s new fair price estimate is $222.86, 13% above the current stock price of $197.30, with projected annual returns of 7.6% through 2029.
  • The bank reported an EPS of $4.63, beating consensus by 12%, and revenue of $41.93 billion, exceeding expectations by 0.5%.
  • JPMorgan aims to open 500 new branches by 2027, focusing on low-income and rural areas, potentially adding $9.11 billion in revenue.
  • JPMorgan is the best-capitalized among major banks, holding 12.86% of total US deposits, more than Bank of America and Wells Fargo.
  • The fair price estimate has been adjusted due to financial changes and market conditions, with key risks including inflation, consumer financial health, and regulatory challenges.

September 24, 2017, London UK. JP Morgan headquarters in Canary

photobyphm/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis

In my previous article on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), released on March 29, I rated the stock as a "strong buy", because according to my model, the estimated present fair price stood at $237.41, which

This article was written by

The Beginner Investor profile picture
The Beginner Investor
1.98K Followers
I have been involved in investing since the age of 16, initially delving into factoring, a fixed income instrument. This venture proved to be both risky and intricate, given the lack of available financial information and the necessity to gauge a company's liquidity through alternative methods. Currently, I am in my second semester of university. My investment strategy predominantly revolves around the medium to long term. I gravitate towards stocks exhibiting robust growth potential or those offering attractive dividends. Specifically, I am drawn to companies in the technology sector, as well as those involved in streaming and manufacturing. In my articles, the majority of the stocks I discuss are categorized as "buys" or "strong buys." I refrain from shorting stocks due to the associated risks. Occasionally, for the sake of variety, I may publish articles featuring "sell" ratings.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JPM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JPM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JPM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News