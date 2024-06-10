Michael Vi

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) reported a relatively lackluster Q1 ’25 earnings release, with 3 sequential quarters of revenue decline in total sales deriving from headwinds in their networked charging systems. On the back of waning consumer interest in electric vehicles, commercial sales appear to be falling off as customers defer purchases to later time periods, with verbiage targeted at infrastructure and construction headwinds.

Though management remains optimistic about turning around the company’s growth trajectory, I believe ChargePoint will face an uphill battle in returning to growth for hardware sales despite their strategic initiatives as laid out in the body of this report. I reiterate my STRONG SELL recommendation for CHPT, with a price target of $1.54/share at 1.57x eFY26 price/sales.

ChargePoint Operations

ChargePoint reported a very challenged Q1 ’25 as the firm experienced a significant pullback in sales in their networking charging segment. Q1’25 is the third consecutive quarter of revenue decline for the segment as the firm faces broader macroeconomic headwinds as EV sales grow at a slower pace, paired with a decline in investments across the traditional OEMs for electric vehicle manufacturers. Total revenue for Q1 ’25 declined by -18% with the networking charging segment declining by -34%.

The firm did realize a strong uptick of 27% in subscriber revenue as the firm expands their reach and decouples hardware and software at the charging stations. In terms of segment growth, subscription revenue should remain relatively durable given this factor; however, growth may not remain as robust as realized in previous quarters as EV sales slump. Though EV sales volumes are expected to continue to grow in eCY24, growth appears to be slowing down significantly at 22%, down from 33% in 2023. It should be noted that the data includes both BEVs and plug-in hybrids.

Commercial vehicle growth appears to be experiencing growth in eCY24 as well according to BloombergNEF; however, it should be noted that the data combines BEV with hybrid and fuel cell vehicles, making the data quite murky for actual growth for commercial EVs. Though one cannot discern any factual data from the charts as it pertains specifically to EVs, we can use the information from ChargePoint’s Q1 ’25 earnings call to attempt to better understand the commercial & fleet market.

As management mentioned in their Q1 ’25 earnings call, ChargePoint realized significant pushback from their commercial customers in q1’25 as these customers pushed back 8-figure deals for new charging infrastructure, which may have been the result of slow construction and infrastructure delays. Management mentioned that one of the common factors was the lack of modern transformers that are capable of handling the base load for EV charging stations.

Though this is not a new phenomenon, I believe that this is a signal to the market as customers are seeking to manage down unnecessary capital investments to cater to an electric fleet. As a result of this, ChargePoint’s deferred revenue grew to $235mm for the quarter.

For non-commercial EVs, sales have slowed significantly as a percentage of total vehicles sales in CYq1’24, representing 7.3% of total new vehicle sales. The report by Cox Automotive suggests that US EV sales grew by 2.6% in CYq1’24 but declined sequentially by 15.2%. Management at ChargePoint did note that non-Tesla EV sales grew by 13% y/y with 6 of the 10 best-selling OEMs realizing a 50% improvement in EV sales in CYq1’24.

Despite this growth factor, many U.S.-based OEMs, such as General Motors (GM) and Ford (F) both guided a decline in investments across their EV fleets, whether at their planned battery manufacturing plants or vehicle plants. Management did make the point that plug-in hybrid vehicle sales growth will benefit the firm’s charging station sales, as plug-in hybrids still need to be charged.

ChargePoint is undergoing some major initiatives that may spark growth in the coming quarters. One of these initiatives is their partnership with Airbnb (ABNB), in which hosts can purchase and install ChargePoint Home Flex residential chargers in their homes within two weeks of request. I can see two sides to the coin for this partnership.

From a positive perspective, having an EV charger onsite will be visible for guests to selectively choose which home they stay in. On the negative side, hosts are on the hook for all costs associated with the charger. Like any public charging station, users can connect through their ChargePoint app to view the network and charge their vehicles, allowing electricity fees to channel directly to the user as opposed to the host. Other than a higher search rate by EV owners, hosts are not necessarily incentivized to purchase these Flex Home chargers, as it appears in the press release.

One other initiative ChargePoint has taken on is utilizing two other hardware suppliers based in Southeast Asia. ChargePoint will be utilizing AcBel Polytech and WNC to supply hardware for their charging stations going forward. These partnerships should allow for ChargePoint to reduce some of their R&D spend in collaboration with each of these suppliers. Ideally, I believe this should help drive down opex for ChargePoint and get the firm closer to reaching their target of positive aEBITDA by the end of eFY25.

Management discerned some inventory-related challenges in the quarter as the firm took on some excess inventory from their previous, higher-cost supplier to show good faith with their hardware suppliers. Though this move was made to remain in good standing with their suppliers, it may create both a cost headwind in the coming quarters as the firm rotates out inventories and may result in stale inventory as technology improves with their new suppliers. Though this wasn’t a concern raised by management at ChargePoint, I believe that many of the questions posed by analysts on the Q1 ’25 earnings call almost alluded to this factor. Looking at ChargePoint’s cash conversion lifecycle, it is clear that inventories have bloated in the last year as the firm has faced sales headwinds for their charging stations.

Given this factor, I do not believe ChargePoint will realize major improvements to their gross margins in the coming quarters as the firm rotates out higher-cost inventory. I also believe that management is coming into eFY25 too optimistically for growth and margin expansion, as inflationary pressures at the commodity level remain apparent. Using the Bloomberg BCOM index as a proxy for inflation as it pertains to ChargePoint, commodities remain at an elevated level, which may continue to pressure margins going forward.

MarketWatfh

Forecasting out operations, I find it challenging for ChargePoint to realize positive aEBITDA by eq4’25 as the firm remains challenged by revenue growth paired with operating costs. Though the firm could reach this target, I believe the firm will need to focus more heavily on cost-cutting, which could significantly eat into future business development as the firm faces significant headwinds as it pertains to electric vehicle sales growth. Cutting too deeply into opex in the near-term could be a quick fix for the firm but could challenge future revenue growth as competition for charging stations remains competitive.

Management mentioned on their q1’25 earnings call that NEVI funding may benefit the firm in expanding their sales initiative for charging stations. Reviewing the information provided on ChargePoint’s website and the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation, it appears that grants will be utilized to support charging station purchases, incentivizing customers rather than benefiting ChargePoint directly. Though this can drive sales for charging equipment, I do not believe that the program will accelerate sales at the level that management anticipates. Accordingly, NEVI funding has been in effect since November 2021; so to presume major tailwinds nearly 3 years later would be ambitious, especially given the headwinds as a result of deferred purchases by commercial customers as mentioned above.

Overall, I do not believe that the growth initiatives laid out by management will be as effective as outlined in the Q1 ’25 earnings call. One factor that I’d like to point out is that management has removed their growth trajectory tied to EV growth as seen in previous investor presentations.

Though management mentioned that EV growth is not necessarily tied to building out infrastructure, I believe that the slowing growth of EV sales will continue to impact ChargePoint’s growth initiatives as drivers of ICE vehicles do not need charging infrastructure in their homes. Management mentioned one important detail that, I believe, can hinder further growth for equipment sales. Management mentioned that their chargers delivered nearly 4mm PHEV charging sessions at workplaces in 2023. Given that plug-in hybrids have overshadowed EVs in popularity, I believe that one could ascertain that drivers may favor charging their vehicles at their workplace over charging at home.

If this is the case, this could very well result in plug-in hybrid owners now outright owning an at-home charging unit and relying solely on the charging station at their workplace. Though this is a far-reaching assumption, it could be a limiting factor for growth on a per-vehicle sales basis.

Valuation & Shareholder Value

CHPT shares have significantly underperformed the market, as well as its peer charging station integrators.

Considering the company’s valuation, I do not believe CHPT can command the valuation multiple that it had once traded out in CY21-22, as the firm has shown relatively lackluster sales growth on the backend of waning interest in electric vehicles. Though the firm has experienced significant growth in their subscription-based sales, subscriptions only account for 31% of total sales and aren’t necessarily going to drive the level of growth CHPT needs to command a higher multiple. Given my expectations for eFY25 & eFY26, I reiterate my STRONG SELL recommendation for CHPT shares with a price target of $1.54/share at 1.57x eFY26 price/sales.