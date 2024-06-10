Why Ciena Soared And Then Slumped After Q2 2024 Earnings

Jun. 10, 2024 9:22 AM ETCiena Corporation (CIEN) StockUI, LITE, FFIV
Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Ciena's stock responded positively after posting Q2 2024 results, with shares spiking to $55.77, but then closed lower last week.
  • Q2 revenue declined by 19.4% YoY to $910.8 million, causing concern among investors.
  • Ciena is optimistic about future growth opportunities, particularly in the AI and cloud space, but risks remain due to telecom customer spending levels.
  • CIEN Stock rating discussed.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at DIY Value Investing. Learn More »
Ciena Ottawa Campus in Kanata, ON soon after opening

Trevor Meunier

After Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) posted second quarter 2024 results, the stock responded positively. CIEN shares spiked to $55.77 on June 6, 2024, up from around $48 the previous day. Sellers pounced on the stock throughout the day. By the end of the last week, Ciena shares closed at $45.75.

Please [+]Follow me for coverage on deeply-discounted stocks. Click on the "follow" button beside my name. Get do-it-yourself tips and tricks for free here:

  • Free Tier->[Y] No Cost
  • Introductory Tier->[ ] Basic (69% off Full Service)
  • Bells and Whistles, Live Chat, Daily Alerts ->[ ] Full Service

This article was written by

Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
33.51K Followers

Chris Lau is an individual investor and economist with 30 years of experience covering life science, technology, and dividend-growth income stocks. He has degrees in Microbiology and Economics.

Chris runs the investing group

DIY Value Investing

where he shares his top stock picks of undervalued stocks with catalysts for upside, dividend-income recommendations with quant and payment calendar tracking, high upside plays, and research requests to help you become a better do-it-yourself investor.

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CIEN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CIEN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CIEN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News