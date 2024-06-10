Arctic-Images

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) is a leading specialty contractor in the US and Canada that operates in the commercial, industrial, and electric utility infrastructure sectors. Over the last three years, MYRG’s contract revenue has shown consistent growth. However, its margins over the same period have been contracting, but I do note that they were modest.

Currently, there is a shift in the energy generation mix in the US and Canada, and this shift is anticipated to bolster MYRG’s outlook. Additionally, the growing demand for data centres is driving up power demand, further supporting its outlook. Based on its positive growth outlook and upside potential, I am recommending a buy rating.

Historical Financial Analysis

Before I begin, MYGR has two reportable segments: Transmission and Distribution [T&D] and Commercial and Industrial [C&I]. MYRG’s last three years have demonstrated consistent contract revenue growth. In 2021, contract revenue reported was approximately $2.498 billion. In 2022, contract revenue grew to $3.008 billion, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. This strong growth in 2022 was attributed to an increase in transmission projects’ revenue, an increase in distribution projects’ revenue, and an increase in commercial and industrial segment revenue.

In 2023, contract revenue grew to approximately $3.643 billion, which represents a year-over-year growth of 21.1%. Same as 2022, the strong double-digit percentage growth in 2023 was driven by an increase in revenue from transmission projects, distribution projects, and an increase in commercial and industrial segment revenue.

Regarding its margins, it is clear that all four of them are facing slight pressure. Its gross profit margin contracted from 2022’s 11.40% to 2023’s 10%. The decrease was caused by changes in estimated gross profit for certain projects due to labour and project inefficiencies. These inefficiencies were a result of rising costs caused by supply chain issues, inflation, and inclement weather. As a result of the contraction in gross profit margin, its income from operations margin contracted to 3.50% vs. 2022’s 3.80%. Its net income margin was impacted as well, and it contracted from 2.80% in 2022 to 2.50% in 2023.

First Quarter 2024 Earnings Analysis

MYRG announced its 1Q24 results on May 1, 2024. For the quarter, its contract revenues grew 0.5% year-over-year to $815.6 million. This growth was attributed to an increase in the T&D segment, partially offset by declines in the C&I segment. T&D segment revenue increased by $45.1 million, while C&I segment revenue fell by $41.1 million. The reason behind the decrease in its C&I segment was due to certain projects that were supposed to commence later in 2024 getting delayed.

Moving onto profitability margins, all four of them have remained relatively robust year-over-year, although I do note that there are modest contractions in its income from operations margin, net income margin, and EBITDA margin.

Firstly, its gross profit margin expanded slightly from 10.40% to 10.60%, driven by favourable joint venture results. Despite the gross profit margin expansion, income from operations margin contracted slightly from 3.40% to 3% due to rising SG&A expenses. SG&A expense as a percentage of contract revenue increased from 7% to 7.6%.

Additionally, income tax expense as a percentage of contract revenue increased from 0.4% to 0.6% for the quarter. As a result of the rising SG&A expense and income tax expense, its net income margin contracted from 2.90% to 2.30%, but it was modest. MYRG’s EBITDA margin also contracted modestly, from 5.10% to 4.90%.

Business Overview

A quick recap, MYGR has two reportable segments: Transmission and Distribution and Commercial and Industrial. For its T&D segment, it is one of the largest contractors that serves the electric utility industry. It offers a range of services on electric transmission, distribution networks, and substation facilities. In T&D, MYGR generally serves as a prime contractor.

For its C&I segment, it offers services like the design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wiring. In addition, it also offers services such as the installation of intelligent transportation systems, roadway lighting, signalisation, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. In C&I, MYGR generally provides its services as a subcontractor.

Shift Towards Clean Energy

Currently, there is a shift in the energy generation mix in the US and Canada. Traditional baseload generation resources are starting to phase out and are being replaced by clean energy.

Based on the utility solar installation and forecast chart, the utility-scale solar segment faced a downturn in 2022 due to supply chain challenges and trade disruptions. However, in 2023, the utility-scale solar segment rebounded as its installed capacity increased by 77% year-over-year. The rebound was attributed to supply chain stabilisation, which allowed the utility-scale solar sector to regain momentum in project installations.

Looking at the chart, it is clearly showing an upward trend in total utility solar capacity after the downturn in 2022. According to Wood Mackenzie, between 2023 and 2028, it is forecast that the installations of utility-scale solar are expected to reach a total of 171 gigawatts direct current [GWdc]. For additional context, this represents a 1% increase vs. their last forecast.

The solar market plays a role in both of MYRG’s reportable segments. Therefore, this forecast reflects a positive outlook for the solar market in the years ahead. This, in turn, will provide tailwinds for MYGR, therefore bolstering its growth outlook.

Growing Data Centre Demand Driving Up Power Demand

According to MYRG, which references data from C Three’s 2023 North American Electric Transmission Market Forecast reports, the addition of new data centres is significantly increasing the demand for electricity in the US. Currently, more than 250 hyperscale and co-location data centres have been planned. These data centres, when built, will further increase the demand for electricity in the US.

Looking at the chart, data centre substations and interconnection spending have been consistently growing since 2008. From 2008 to 2022, the compound annual growth rate [CAGR] was approximately 15.9%. For the next few years, it is anticipated to continue growing at a CAGR of 4.9%.

As mentioned, MYRG has two reportable segments, which are T&D and C&I. Firstly, its C&I segment has years of experience in providing services, such as construction, expansion, upgrading, and maintenance, to data centres. Secondly, its T&D segment also has experience in providing utilities that support new electrical infrastructure. Therefore, the positive growth outlook in data centre spending is expected to strengthen MYRG’s outlook, as both its reportable segments have the experience and expertise to support it.

Relative Valuation Model

Based on MYRG’s 2023 10K report, it did provide me with a list of competitors. I have listed them in my relative valuation model. As a whole, these peers largely resemble MYRG's business model. I will be comparing MYRG against them in terms of growth outlook and profitability margin trailing twelve months [TTM].

In terms of growth outlook, although MYRG underperformed its peers, it was not too far behind. MYRG has a forward revenue growth rate of 9.67%, while its peers’ median is 11.76%.

Regarding profit margins TTM, I will be comparing them in terms of EBITDA margin TTM and net income margin TTM. Firstly, MYRG’s EBITDA margin reported is 5%, which is lower than peers’ median of 8.14%. Secondly, MYRG’s net income margin TTM of 2.38% is also lower than peers’ median of 3.57%. However, I do note that when it comes to net income margin TTM, the gap between them has shortened.

Currently, MYRG’s forward non-GAAP P/E ratio is trading at 27.16x, higher than peers’ median of 23.28x. Given MYRG’s slight underperformance in both growth outlook and profitability margins, its P/E should not be trading at a premium. Therefore, I will be adjusting my 2025 target P/E for MYRG downward. I will apply a slight discount to its peers’ median P/E to reflect MYRG’s slight underperformance. Therefore, my 2025 target P/E is ~22.12x.

For 2024, the market revenue estimate for MYRG is $3.70 billion, while the 2024 EPS is $5.62 per share. For 2025, the revenue estimate is $3.97 billion, while the 2025 EPS is $7.44. In the earnings call, management stated that they are seeing strong and healthy bidding activities in both of MYRG’s business segments. In addition, the US's growing demand for a more robust electrical infrastructure and the shift towards clean energy are creating tailwinds for its T&D segment. Together, management's outlook and my forward-looking analysis of MYRG support the market's estimates, as they share the same positive outlook. Therefore, by applying my target P/E to its 2025 EPS estimate, my 2025 target share price is $164.54.

Risk and Conclusion

For MYRG, a substantial portion of its revenue is generated through fixed-price and unit-price contracts. Therefore, when MYRG submits a bid for these kinds of contracts, it has to forecast the costs of finishing these projects. However, there is a possibility that the actual cost of the projects’ labour and materials can be different from what it first projected, and MYRG might not be able to recover extra expenses from its clients. As a result, these factors might cause the project's actual revenue and gross profit to differ from what it initially estimates, potentially leading to reduced profitability or even losses.

MYRG’s past financial results have demonstrated strong top-line growth. However, its profitability margins are contracting, but I do note that they were modest. For its most recent 1Q24, contract revenue continued to grow. Looking ahead, the current shift in energy generation mix in the US and Canada and the growing demand for data centres are expected to support MYRG’s growth outlook. Based on its positive growth outlook and upside potential, I am recommending a buy rating for MYRG.