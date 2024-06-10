Ether 2030 Price Target And Optimal Portfolio Allocations

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.94K Followers

Summary

  • We estimate ETH's price to hit $22k by 2030 in our updated base case scenario and explore optimal BTC and ETH allocations in both traditional 60/40 and crypto-only portfolios.
  • Driven by a strong value proposition to entrepreneurs, the Ethereum network is likely to continue its rapid market share growth from traditional financial market participants and, increasingly, Big Tech.
  • Adding a modest allocation of cryptocurrencies (up to 6%) to a traditional 60/40 portfolio can substantially improve the portfolio’s Sharpe ratio with a relatively minor impact on drawdown.

Hand holding silver Ethereum coin with candle stick graph chart and digital background

bizoo_n

By Matthew Sigel, Patrick Bush, Denis Zinoviev

We estimate ETH's price to hit $22k by 2030 in our updated base case scenario and explore optimal BTC (BTC-USD) and ETH (ETH-USD) allocations in both traditional 60/40

This article was written by

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.94K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

About BTC-USD Crypto

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Supply
Market Cap
Volume 24h
Volume $ 24h
Compare to Peers

More on BTC-USD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ETH-USD
--
BTC-USD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News