Don't Be Dazed And Confused By 272,000 Jobs

Bulat Silvia

The major market averages bounced back last week, but it was mostly due to a rebound in technology shares. Still, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hit fresh all-time highs midweek after economic reports showed the economy continues to strike just the right balance to pull off a soft landing over the coming year. A sharp drop in job openings in the Job Opening and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) combined with a rebound in service sector activity in the PMI reports from ISM and S&P Global to strengthen investors’ conviction that the economy is softening just enough to allow the Fed to begin lowering short-term rates as soon as September. That conviction took a hit when the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 272,000 jobs were created last month in its initial estimate. Market pundits were quick to conclude that the jobs report was way too hot, which means inflation will remain sticky and the Fed’s first rate cut may not come until December.

Edward Jones

I expect that number to be reduced more than once in the coming months with scheduled revisions. It simply doesn’t add up, considering what we have seen in other employment-related reports, as well as the business surveys conducted by ISM and S&P Global. More importantly, even if the number is accurate, it does not have much relevance when it comes to forecasting the rate of inflation. Wage growth for the existing workforce is far more important than the number of new jobs the BLS estimates were created last month. Granted, the annualized rate did uptick to 4.1%, but we have seen upticks before, and they did not undermine the gradual downtrend we have seen in wage growth over the past two years.

TradingEconomics

As it relates to inflation, even more important than wage growth during this cycle has been excess savings, which has had an extremely close correlation with the rate of inflation since the pandemic. The calculation for excess savings used in the chart below includes housing wealth, which has been influential as home prices have risen. We know that excess savings from pandemic-related stimulus has largely been depleted, while home price gains are clearly slowing as 7% mortgage rates weigh on listing prices. Both argue that we will see lower rates of inflation in the months ahead.

FRED

The 272,000 that were supposedly created last month are irrelevant in relationship to wage growth and excess savings, both of which are receding. Still, that headline number pushed back projections for when the Fed is likely to begin lowering interest rates. All it will take for the pendulum to swing back in the other direction is another weaker-than-expected datapoint, which is bound to come sooner than later.

Bloomberg

I still think we are on track for three quarter-point rate cuts that begin no later than September, as there are only three Fed meetings left in 2024 at that point. Given the resilience of the economy so far this year, I don’t think that delaying that long will imperil the expansion. The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model estimate for real GDP in the current quarter increased from below 2% to 3.1% last week, but it tends to be extremely volatile from one week to the next as it recalculates based on incoming data during the quarter. The trend points to a slower rate of economic growth that falls back in line with its long-term average of 1.5-2%. It will probably feel slower than that as consumer spending weakens, and we source more growth from trade and the rebuilding of inventories.

Edward Jones

The Fed may be delaying its rate-cut cycle, but foreign central banks in Canada and the EU have already started the process, and we are seeing an uptick in global growth that should help lift US growth and foreign-derived corporate profits.