Since I last covered Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) on February 26, it has lost 13.44% and the stock is now trading at around $96 as charted below.

At that time, I had emphasized its resiliency in rapidly developing the ERNIE chatbot (or bot), an AI application similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT, and, despite not having access to cutting-edge GPU chips due to U.S. sanctions on China. Still, my Hold thesis had highlighted the risks and cautioned against AI FOMO, and instead advised to wait for opportunities to materialize before investing.

Nearly four months later and despite Ernie having exceeded the 200 million users mark, this thesis again has a Hold position, based on the evolution of sales and margins while competition in innovation remains strong. At the same time, I aim to identify the possibility of an upside as part of a broader market rally based on technical indicators.

First, given the hype around everything that touches upon artificial intelligence, it is important to provide a realistic overview of the competitive AI industry in China.

A Highly Competitive AI Market

The AI chatbot market has been in ebullition after the emergence of ChatGPT in November 2022 which is based on Open AI's LLM (large language model) for AI development. It rapidly gained traction due to the ease with which one could interact with the chatbot, namely by using commonly used words instead of complex lines of code as with previous flavors of artificial intelligence like Machine Learning. Seeing the rapid adoption rate of ChatGPT, big tech in the U.S. and China have rapidly developed their AI models.

However, while their American counterparts had access to the latest compute accelerator chips, in the form of Nvidia’s (NVDA) GPUs such as the H100, Chinese companies had to contend with older processors like the A100, an issue I had raised in my previous piece. Furthermore, when it comes to Generative AI, the focus has mainly been on the United States and to a smaller extent in Europe as startups like OpenAI, Anthropic, Inflection AI, and Europe's Mistral AI have been raising funding to lay their hands on the most sophisticated processors or partnered with big tech for the purpose.

However, the fact that Baidu has managed to develop the latest generative AI product using a large language model (LLM) and also double its user base suggests a differentiated growth strategy.

Digging deeper, while competitors in the West want to construct the most powerful language model, Baidu is instead focusing on the user experience, and according to its CEO during the VivaTech event, it is more about developing an AI app that is used in everyday life that will ultimately make the difference, not one backed by more compute power. For this purpose, it can rely on the Chinese market which remains a large one with over 1.09 billion internet users, and also the Mandarin language.

However, looking deeper, this market has become a highly competitive one where Baidu not only faces the likes of Alibaba with its Tongyi Qianwen LLM but hundreds of other Chinese language AI models. Two of them are ChatGLM, an open bilingual LLM-based, and Doubao from TikTok parent ByteDance (BDNCE) whose app was downloaded a record number of times and even outpacing ERNIE according to Bloomberg.

As a result, the Chinese market has become fiercely competitive, exacerbated by the price war triggered by Alibaba (BABA) which slashed subscriptions for its AI services while ByteDance has boasted that it charges well below the industry average. This not only reduces AI-related sales opportunities for Baidu but also throws cold water on its strategy to rotate from search engine-led ads to those generated by innovative chat-based communication channels.

Things are further complicated by continued softness in the ad business which according to the CEO Robin Li, speaking during the first quarter 2024 (Q1) earnings call last month, was due to weak macroeconomic conditions. Thus, since this is a business that still relies on offline advertising (non-online marketing revenue), it has suffered from lower spending on the real estate, energy, building materials, and chemicals sectors of the Chinese economy.

Risks for Market Share

Thus, despite ERNIE's user base doubling, revenues for Q1 increased only by 1% YoY to RMB 31.5 billion. On the other hand, operating income increased by 10% YoY due to lower personnel-related expenses.

This has resulted in the EPS of $3.04 beating consensus by 39%, but, looking ahead, analysts' consensus estimates are that the second-quarter EPS should decline by 13% YoY, amid a slight acceleration in topline growth to 2.9% YoY.

Thinking aloud, increasing revenue but declining profits normally occur when a company is driving sales using more marketing resources or discounting its products to lure customers, possibly because of the price war in AI and other cloud products. Now, this is something normal, especially for a profitable company like Baidu, but the problem is it faces strong competition from giants like Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). These competitors have much higher revenue levels, as shown in the comparison below. Thus, with their superior scale of operations and equipped with more cash, they may dispose of more firepower to drive sales in the price war.

Therefore, there is a risk that Baidu may lose market share as in addition to its bigger rivals, it also faces a plethora of other players like Huawei or China Telecom just to name a few, without forgetting international competition with the likes of Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure, Amazon's (AMZN) AWS or Alphabet's (GOOG) GCP whose cloud platforms benefit from Nvidia's latest AI chips.

In these circumstances, there is a real risk of losing market share while the period of low revenue growth could linger on, something that seems to have already been priced in by the market. As a result, its share price has suffered the most in the last year, as shown above.

Profitable, Healthy Balance Sheet and Seasonality

On the other hand, the company is equipped with $25 billion of cash versus $12.4 billion of debt. Also, for its core product, which is its search engine business, it dominates the industry with more than 60% of the market share. This is facilitated by Google, the world's top search engine, not having a presence in China.

In these circumstances, I have a Hold rating just like Seeking Alpha's Quant, but most analysts rate Baidu as a buy. One of the reasons for their bullish positions is its cheap valuation since it trades at only 12.8x trailing earnings, which is below the IT sector by nearly 28% while its net income margins of 14.77% exceed by over 450%.

Moreover, looking at technicals, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs, the company could benefit from a wider market move based on the MSCI China index rallying 23 times in the past and generating at least 20% returns. Noteworthily, this idea of a potential upside is also hinted at by Seasonality metrics suggesting that June has an 80% win rate for the median returns to move in the upward direction as encircled in red below.

Consequently, there is a possibility that the stock can appreciate by 20% to around $115 (96 x 1.2) as part of a broader market rally based on MSCI China's historical price performance. However, on a cautious note, uncertainty could follow for the July to October period given the median monthly returns are below 0%.

A Hold but Could Benefit From a Temporary Upside

In conclusion, while Baidu has been able to rapidly develop its ERNIE bot, it has not yet made a meaningful contribution to sales. Still, I believe it offers significant long-term opportunities for its online marketing business since it allows advertisers to interact with potential customers using natural language, a feature that can complement their online presence. In this way, it has helped some customers to improve their ad conversion rate, or the number of ad clicks that lead directly to the download of an app, a phone call to an agent, or a purchase, by 20%.

At the same time, features like AgentBuilder allow the creation of agents (or AI middlemen) to better understand the intention of advertisers through the use of chat-based conversations. This helps them to more easily convey these intentions to potential customers, thereby improving the quality of service and monetization opportunities.

Therefore, its success will depend on how rapidly it drives AI features in its ad business to offset the risks of losing market share from its cloud competitors. Moreover, it could benefit from momentum factors as highlighted above, which could be helped by foreign investors diversifying away from highly-priced Indian equities after Prime Minister Narendra Modi obtained a lower-than-expected majority in Parliament. However, as cautioned earlier, a potential upside can be short-lived which means that putting money to work in such cases is better done as part of a long-term dollar cost-averaging strategy, or for trading purposes.

