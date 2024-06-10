S&P 500 Rises As Hot Jobs Report Pushes Back Expected Rate Cuts

The S&P 500 turned in a solid performance during the trading week ending Friday, 7 June 2024. The index closed up by 1.53 over its previous week's close and even recorded a new record high of 5,354.03 in the middle of the week. It slipped just a bit from that level to close the week at 5,346.99.
The prospects for rate cuts dominated the week's marking-moving headlines. The European Central Bank pulled the trigger on implementing a new series of rate cuts in a move aimed at boosting a weak Eurozone economy, while an unexpectedly "hot" jobs report pushed back the expected timing for when the Federal Reserve will follow suit in the U.S.
The CME Group's FedWatch Tool now projects Fed will hold the Federal Funds Rate steady in a target range of 5.25-5.50% until 7 November (2024-Q4), 12 weeks later than expected a week earlier. The tool anticipates the Fed will start a series of 0.25% rate cuts on that date that will occur at 12-week intervals well into 2025.
The latest update of the dividend futures-based model's alternative futures chart shows the S&P 500's trajectory most closely pacing the projection associated with investors focusing their forward-looking attention on 2024-Q4. Which, not coincidentally, is the quarter in which the Fed is expected to start a series of rate cuts.
The curious thing is investors shifted their attention to 2024-Q4 a week earlier, ahead of the news that moved the FedWatch Tool's projections this week. Speaking of which, here are the past week's headlines:
Monday, 3 June 2024
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Economic growth signs developing in China:
- BOJ officials see growth signs in Japan:
- Growth signs developing in the Eurozone:
- Wall Street stocks fall weighed by soft manufacturing data, NYSE glitches
Tuesday, 4 June 2024
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Bigger trouble, stimulus developing in China:
- BOJ officials say they're going to pay attention to yen:
- ECB officials thinking about things other than rate cuts and inflation:
- Wall Street stocks end slightly higher as weak jobs data supports rate cut
Wednesday, 5 June 2024
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed officials expected to deliver two rate cuts in 2024:
- Some positive economic developing in China:
- BOJ officials looking at numbers that say inflation is lurking in Japan:
- Economic growth signs in the Eurozone, slow growth signs in Australia:
- S&P 500, Nasdaq close at record highs as data supports Fed easing
Thursday, 6 June 2024
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- BOJ officials planning to dial back Japan's QE:
- ECB officials cut Eurozone interest rates, having second thoughts but planning for next one:
- Dow, S&P, and Nasdaq ended mixed in a mostly muted trading day
Friday, 7 June 2024
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Media recaps things Fed officials were saying before pre-FOMC communications blackout, delay in rates cuts expected after jobs report:
- Mixed economic signs developing in China:
- ECB officials thinking they might need to worry about inflation:
- Nasdaq, S&P, and Dow finished lower while yields jumped
The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool's forecast of annualized real GDP growth rate during 2024-Q2 rose to +3.1% from the +2.7% growth anticipated just a week earlier.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.