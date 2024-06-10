EDF: This Fund Has Fixed Some Of Its Problems, But The Price Remains An Issue

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund offers a high level of income with a 12.88% yield, higher than its peers.
  • The fund's share price performance over the past few years has been very disappointing, but the distribution has mostly made up for it.
  • The fund's allocation to Argentinean debt has decreased, making it somewhat safer. It is uncertain whether recent reforms have improved the country's risk profile over the long term, though.
  • The fund appears to be fully covering the distribution, and its net asset value per share has risen during the current fiscal year.
  • The valuation remains extremely expensive, and the fund's performance does not really justify this.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Energy Profits in Dividends get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Many Currency

Wara1982

The Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) is a closed-end fund that provides an intriguing opportunity for investors who are looking to achieve a high level of income from the assets in their portfolios. The fund manages

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
14.98K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EDF Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on EDF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EDF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News