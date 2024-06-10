Dividends And Innovation: Why Merck Is A Healthcare Stock Worth Buying

Jun. 10, 2024 10:23 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Stock8 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Merck's Keytruda drug has shown promising results in treating bowel cancer, according to Germany's largest newspaper.
  • Merck has significantly increased its oncology portfolio, with Keytruda achieving nine U.S. approvals in earlier-stage cancers.
  • The company's phase III trials targeting earlier-stage cancers have shown impressive outcomes, including a reduction in the risk of death for patients with lung and renal cell cancers.
  • It also has a highly favorable growth outlook and an attractive dividend growth profile.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »
Piggy bank with stethoscope isolated on light blue background with copy space. Health care financial checkup or saving for medical insurance costs concept.

Nudphon Phuengsuwan

Introduction

I usually spend my mornings browsing various news outlets. This was part of a prior job where I provided daily macro and geopolitical newsletters for both private and institutional clients.

This includes American, German, French, Italian, and newspapers from other regions. I use translation

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
32.37K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MRK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MRK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MRK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News