VTOL Is In Placid Waters

I discussed Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) in the past, and you can read the latest article here, published on February 2, 2024. After Q1, I found that new government services contracts related to search and rescue have potentially become a significant value driver. It has long-term stable contracts with monthly standing charges, likely translating to stable cash flows. I think the company's transition of the existing rotary and fixed-wing services into a fully integrated, innovative solution will improve its operating margin over the next year.

Seasonality and asset overutilization are some of the challenges VTOL will have to navigate in the near term. The company's leverage remained nearly unchanged since my last coverage, while its free cash flow was negative and deteriorated in Q1. The stock is reasonably valued compared to its peers. I see the stock stalling in the short term before recovering in the medium term, so I rate it a "hold."

Why Do I Downgrade My Call?

In my previous article published on February 2, I rated VTOL a "Buy." It primarily saw growth opportunities in Brazil, West Africa, and the Gulf of Mexico. So, it was planning to add to its fleet size. Also, the stock was relatively undervalued, which prompted me to take the call. I wrote:

The shift in its drivers is the recent FIDs in international offshore, primarily in Brazil and Nigeria. A higher share of heavy helicopters and a longer search and rescue-type project awards duration will improve its average pricing and lend more stability to its cash flow generation.

Since then, the stock price has moved up by 26%, offsetting much of the rationale behind the buy call. The company retains many growth factors, including strong offshore FIDs, new contracts in Brazil and Norway, and various new government services contracts. Its contract transition terms are improving, too. However, the benefits of the transitions will be reflected in FY2025. The company's relative valuation does not appear attractive at this level, so I downgrade it to a "hold."

Industry And Key Growth Drivers

Bristow has growth opportunities from the booming offshore market. Following higher activity and pricing, offshore capex can increase by $30 billion in 2024 compared to 2023, according to the company's estimates. The yearly offshore FIDs can surpass $100 billion for each of the next three years. Higher offshore activity and rigs typically lead to higher demand for offshore helicopters demand related to servicing drilling and exploration activity. The company projects that global demand for floating rigs will grow by 32% between 2023 and 2028.

The company disclosed guidance based on new offshore energy contracts in Brazil and Norway. Following its investment in the fleet, it has set new and renewed contracts, which will increase the utilization of its existing aircraft. Compared to FY2023, its adjusted EBITDA will likely increase in FY2024 following new government services contracts, primarily the U.K. SAR (search and rescue) and the Irish Coast Guard contract.

The Lease Strategy

Approximately two-thirds of VTOL's 220-strong aircraft fleet comprises S-92, AW189, and AW139 helicopters. These helicopters are primarily used for offshore crew transportation and search and rescue operations. The company is the world's largest operator of those three models. It owns nearly 80% of its aircraft, while the rest 20% are leased.

The leases provide flexibility, given the highs and lows of the offshore energy industry. Also, a large base gives VTOL economies of scale. It complements its operating business with the dry leasing business by leasing out to third parties and partners. In such a business model, its operating costs are low, which allows it to operate in a steeply competitive landscape.

A Discussion Over Backlog

VTOL's primary service relates to providing search and rescue under long-term contracts. Additionally, it provides other services, including personnel transportation. Its customer base is geographically spread in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the Caribbean, and the Falkland Islands. Approximately 85% of its total revenues are the monthly standing charge. So, the company has long-term stable contracts from high-credit quality government customers, which translates to stable cash flows.

As of March 31, 2024, the company's contractual backlog totaled $4.2 billion. Its recent contract includes the EUR670 million Irish Coast Guard contract. However, it will not be fully operational until mid-2025. The £1.6 billion second-generation UK SAR Contract (USSAR2G) has started a transition process combining existing rotary and fixed-wing services into a fully integrated, innovative solution.

Outlook And My Estimates

VTOL's management expects its operating revenues and adjusted EBITDA to increase by 9% and 27%, respectively. Compared to FY2023, its revenues will likely grow by 19% and 31% in FY2025 and FY2026, respectively. According to the management, its adjusted EBITDA can grow by 41% and 90% during these periods.

However, I think the transition to new contract terms will start to effectively affect its financial performance in 2025, while the effect will be milder in 2024. Over the past 12 quarters, its adjusted EBITDA increased by 9% on average. I think it will increase by 12% % to 15% in FY2024 and accelerate in 2025.

Q1 Performance Analyzed

In the Q1 2024 earnings press release disclosed on May 7, VTOL's revenues remained unchanged from Q4 2023 to Q1 2024, while its adjusted EBITDA increased by 3%. Its Government Services and Offshore Energy Services businesses increased, while revenues from fixed-wing businesses declined due to seasonality. Lower professional service fees and insurance costs reduced costs, leading to a higher EBITDA in Q1.

Cash Flows And Debt

In Q1 2024, VTOL's cash flow from operations increased by 3x, although its cash flows were insignificant. Capex increased significantly in the past year. As a result, free cash flows (or FCF) were negative and have deteriorated since FY2023. The company plans to invest nearly $300 million between UKSAR2G and IRCG (Irish Coast Guard Contract) to purchase new aircraft and their modifications. Most of that investment will occur in 2024 and the rest in 2025.

VTOL's debt-to-equity (or leverage) remained nearly unchanged at 0.66x compared to the start of the year. As of March 31, its available liquidity was $223 million. Since senior secured notes are unlikely to mature before 2028, its cash flows should be stable over the next few years related to its capital allocation strategy.

Risk Factors And Challenges

VTOL's various aircraft types are running at effective utilization, ranging from 92% for its AWI39 to 100% for AW189. Because the super-medium offshore types are at near full utilization, new orders will take at least 18 months to build and deliver, according to estimates by the company. The requirements for additional heavy / super-medium aircraft can be met by the use of inactive S92s. Given the offshore energy growth projections, the reactivation of the assets will be critical. I think the company can see the difficulty in meeting its demand in the next year or two, which can dampen its topline growth, although its pricing and operating margin will improve.

Relative Valuation And Expected Returns

VTOL's current EV/EBITDA multiple (10.1x) aligns with its five-year average (9.6x). If the stock trades at its five-year average, it would provide a 19% upside. The stock price has increased by 26.7% since my last publication on February 2.

VTOL's forward EV/EBITDA multiple contractions versus the current EV/EBITDA is steeper than its peers. So, its adjusted EBITDA is expected to rise more sharply than its peers in the next four quarters. This typically results in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple. Its current EV/EBITDA multiple is slightly higher than its peers (SMHI, HLX, and FTI). So, the stock is reasonably valued, with a negative bias, compared to its peers.

As I discussed earlier in the article, I expect 12%-15% adjusted EBITDA growth in the next four quarters. Feeding these values in the EV calculation and assuming the forward EV/EBITDA multiple holds, the stock can trade between $33.7 and $34.9, implying a ~6% upside in the near term.

Analyst Rating

Two Wall Street analysts rated VTOL a "buy" (including a "Strong Buy"), while none recommended a "hold" or a "sell." The consensus target price is $32.5, which indicates ~29% upside potential at the current price. Given the lack of momentum in the near term, I also think sell-side analysts are overly optimistic about its upsides.

What's The Take On VTOL?

VTOL's medium-term outlook is on a steady growth path following the increased offshore capex and the rise in offshore FIDs over the next three years. The recent contracts in Brazil and Nigeria are prime examples of growth in industry activity. I expect the company's investment in its fleet will increase the utilization of its existing aircraft. Government contracts, including those for search and rescue and the Irish Coast Guard contract, will become a driving force. The stock performed in line with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) in the past year.

However, the company's fixed-wing businesses declined due to seasonality. Given the high asset utilization, additional offshore helicopters and transportation requirements can create a bottleneck and curb its topline growth. The stock price rise since April has shaved the relative valuation advantage. So, I suggest a "hold" with a potential rise in the stock price in the medium term.