Yes, You Should Believe Your 'Lying Eyes'

Ljupco

There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies, and statistics.”― Mark Twain.

The yield on the 10-Year Treasury (US10Y) surged nearly 15bps Friday after the May BLS Jobs Report showed 272,000 positions created last month, which easily beat even the high estimate. I would take this the jobs report with a massive grain of salt, however. It comes off a much weaker than expected April BLS report, for starters. Second, the seasonal adjustments within the "birth/death" model accounted for 231,000 of these positions. The adjustments have also been responsible for roughly half of all jobs "created" over the past 13 months.

Zero Hedge

Third, just like in April, the unemployment rate ticked up .1% to the four percent level, which uses the Household Survey to calculate. This was due to the labor participation rate dropping to 62.5% in May from 62.7% in April. In addition, all the positions "born" in the month were of the part-time variety. Part-time jobs rose 286,000 during the quarter, while full-time jobs fell by just over 600,000. This is a continuation of a concerning trend where over the past year, roughly 1.5 million part-time positions were created while approximately one million full-time jobs were lost.

Zero Hedge

This difference is that the BLS survey does not account for people working two or three jobs, which are now at a record as many Americans have struggled to maintain their standard of living during the inflationary environment of the past couple of years. The "strong" Friday's jobs report seems to be the outlier, as Wednesday's ADP Jobs report came in weaker than expected and the most recent monthly JOLTs report posted the lowest number of job openings since very early in 2021.

Unfortunately, what I believe, is a "false" signal from Friday's BLS report decreased the chances of a cut in Fed Funds rate either during the July or September FOMC meetings. This also comes after the European Central Bank on Thursday cut rates for the first time since 2019. The pushback around the window for rate cuts in the U.S. while Europe is starting to cut rates likely also means a stronger dollar going forward.

More importantly, this false jobs signal could help lead the Federal Reserve to push off easing on monetary policy even as the economy is clearly slowing and possibly heading into a recession. First quarter GDP growth was recently revised down to 1.3% and projections for second quarter GDP growth have fallen off a cliff over the past month.

GDPNow/MishTalk

The jobs market is hardly the only aspect of the economy that government statistics are not capturing the reality on the ground. As I went into greater detail in this recent article, the level of inflation experienced by the vast majority of the population is much higher than what the monthly CPI report captures.

Kobeissi Letter - May 28th, 2024

As noted in that piece, the CPI reading is brought down by the falling prices of computing power and adjusts for the improved "quality" of items like laptops as a result. It inadequately captures the situation for most Americans and the items they purchase on a much more frequent basis. In addition, if the CPI was still calculated in the same fashion as it was in the 1990s before major adjustments to the index were made, reported inflation within the CPI reading would be substantially higher.

Shadow Stats

Weaker than reported jobs strength and higher than reported inflation are major reasons that only a quarter of Americans believe the country is heading in the right direction according to the latest polls, despite solid "headline" economic numbers. From personal experience and talking to the people (small business owners, friends, Uber drivers, bartenders, electricians, carpenters, etc...) I encounter every day; I know that stating the jobs market is strong and inflation is just a tad over three percent is more likely than not to elicit a roll of the eyes, if not a stronger response. This is simply not the facts on the ground for most individuals and households. All of this comes down to whether one believes their "lying eyes" or government statistics.

In summary, inflation is higher than being reported and the jobs market is weaker. In addition, the economy is clearly slowing even as the central bank remains reluctant to cut the Fed Funds rate. The chances of either pushing the economy into recession or a period of Stagflation seem high. And neither scenario is supportive of a market where the S&P 500 (SP500) trades at north of 21-times forward earnings.

Given that outlook, my portfolio continues to be very conservatively positioned. Roughly half of my holding is in short-term treasuries, yielding nearly 5.4%. The rest is largely in covered call holdings around the small percentage of stocks in the market that are reasonably valued.