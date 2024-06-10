Kandi Technologies: Good Value, But Wait For Sales Growth

baona

I became aware of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) in 2015, when electric vehicle sales were gaining traction in the automotive market. Kandi’s unique selling point was targeting the low-cost city electric vehicle market and aimed to be an industry leader in providing battery swap technology for the car share business model. However, that business was not performing as expected and growth plans frequently failed to materialize. Revenues were expected to grow rapidly with the surging EV market; however, forecasts were frequently missed, and Kandi was always just another quarter away from significant sales volumes, which never arrived.

The recent White House sanctions increasing the import tariff to 100% for 2024 piqued my interest in digging a little deeper into Kandi. With shares trading at a 52-week low, now seems to be a good time to review the company's progress.

Introduction

Kandi Technologies Group began business as an electric vehicle manufacturer, producing a range of budget electric vehicles and associated products for sale both in China and the USA. In 2020, Kandi elected to change strategy due to the increasingly competitive market in China where large auto manufacturers were discounting EV products to the extent that these products could not generate profits. For a relatively small manufacturer, Kandi was understandably unable to compete, hence the change in product focus.

In its current form, Kandi is a manufacturer of electric personal transportation products such as UTVs, Golf Carts, Go-Karts, and Accessories. The business is now supplying its products in China and the USA, with recent progress in accessing the Thailand market and certification approval for its electric UTV in Europe.

Business Progress

The transition from electric vehicles to personal transportation has so far failed to improve turnover for Kandi. Q1 2024 revenue of $20.7 million indicates things have not improved so far in 2024. As can be seen in the below chart, revenues have been inconsistent over the past decade.

The Q1 2024 earnings call highlighted the ongoing share repurchases; a total of 564k shares were repurchased in Q1 as part of the previously announced $30 million share repurchase program.

Additionally, the rollout of the new AA rechargeable battery was announced in Q1, and these are now available on Amazon (AMZN). This product deviates from Kandi’s core competency of building personal transportation devices; however, the product may assist with generating revenue.

Another new product is the Kandi Trail King MT750 electric bike, which is available at Costco (COST) for $2,200 in Canada. Early reviews suggest some minor quality issues; however, customers are generally positive, specifically the battery range and budget price. This product is in addition to the electric golf carts available at Costco Canada, supplied by Kandi America.

Furthermore, the commencement of large-scale distribution in Thailand has been announced, in addition to the certification of its 10K all-electric Utility Task Vehicle model by the European Economic Community. Both positive developments are worth following to determine if sales are occurring in these regions.

Foreign sales have been Kandi’s fastest revenue growth source with the opening of the US market through KNDI America, and now with certification to operate in Europe, I expect foreign sales will continue to drive the majority of revenues for Kandi.

The European UTV market is projected to grow 8.5% annually through 2030, which places Kandi in a good position to capture a share of this growing market.

Financials

Kandi currently has a $178 million market cap, following a 50% decline in share price over the past year. This share price is supported by a significant $230.7 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2024.

With cash holdings now greater than the market cap of the business and annual G&A of $35.3 million, this cash provides sufficient funds to cover 6 years G&A expenses at current spend. It’s worth mentioning that included within the 2023 G&A expenses there is $11 million in stock awards for employees, board members and consultants.

Another recent business development is that Kandi Technologies Group Inc. is now a registered British Virgin Islands-based company following the re-domicile from Delaware. This change went into effect in April 2024.

Below is an outline of Kandi Technologies Group organizational structure, which I believe for a small-cap business appears to be overly complex with many different business units across multiple geographic areas.

Stock issuance has been a frequent source of cash generation for the business. Issued shares in 2023 amounted to 87,532,800 and 77,668,730 in 2022, a 12.7% increase in shares issued over a one-year period. Stock issuance is not new for Kandi and without these new share issuances, I believe Kandi would have been in considerable financial difficulties many years ago. For existing shareholders, I believe this dilution should be monitored to ensure the funds are being used to grow the business and not simply used to fund operating expenses.

The below chart provides a simple visual highlighting the increase of issued shares, which has almost doubled over ten years:

Outlook

Kandi management noted on the Q1 earnings call they anticipate a strong summer 2024 sales season and are developing a new line of electric off-road and water sports products to drive sales growth with competitive new products.

The upcoming launch of the limited edition golf cart collection in collaboration with Lowe’s (LOW) and the NFL should drive attention to the Kandi brand and potentially forge long-term partnerships with these major brands.

The Lowe’s partnership provides access to circa 500 stores as of Q1, with negotiations ongoing to access more of Lowe’s 2,500 stores, for a business the scale of Kandi, having access to Lowe’s stores could be a turning point, but until we see positive sales trends this is just another partnership agreement which needs to be delivered and show results.

Risks

Competition in the electric vehicle segment is enormous. Kandi is facing competition from automakers turning over billions in BEVs. This competition has many layers of risk; however, cost efficiencies for sales and marketing budgets make it challenging to compete. I believe it's worth noting the progress both Geely and BYD have made with their respective EVs; their growth has been impressive, in a time when Kandi was attempting to gain market share.

Political tensions between China and western countries have risen over recent years, with trade sanctions being used as a tool. The recent Chinese tariff increases are set to hamper Chinese automakers' US expansion plans.

Small capitalization remains a risk for Kandi. Share dilution has enabled the company to carry sufficient cash on the balance sheet; however, with the market cap dropping below $200 million, there may be headwinds for new share issuances.

Regulatory issues in the auto sector can have significant impacts for smaller manufacturers; safety standards are one of the more critical compliance issues facing Kandi, which sells its products in multiple markets with differing regulations. Each market requires approvals, which are costly and can slow down product rollouts. Kandi has found a workaround to some regulations by classifying their vehicles as low-speed neighborhood electric vehicles, which have different safety and performance requirements.

Kandi was charged by the SEC in September 2023 for providing misleading statements and omissions in filings regarding its electric vehicle launch in the USA in 2019 and 2020. The fine amounted to $710,000; however, no admission of fault or denial of the claims were made by Kandi. I would encourage shareholders and those considering an investment in Kandi to carefully review this SEC administrative procedure to understand the recent history of the company.

Conclusion

Kandi’s transformation from an electric vehicle manufacturer to personal transportation products has almost completely changed its business. Understandably, Kandi was unable to compete with the large established auto manufacturers selling their products at a loss, however, the change of business direction has not yet resulted in improved financial performance to date.

I believe the valuation is attractive after the recent share price long decline from last year and the substantial cash and equivalents held on the balance sheet. Kandi is continuing to expand into new markets; however, revenue growth has been elusive for Kandi, with each passing earnings call management providing their roadmap to revenue which has continuously failed to materialize.

The news about Kandi product distribution in Costco and Lowe’s could be pivotal for the business; however, I believe it is necessary to monitor the progress of these new deals to ensure sales are being achieved.

Costco Canada has scheduled a series of special events showcasing Kandi’s electric golf carts across multiple locations between May 28th and July 7th 2024, which should enable a better understanding of how these products are being received by consumers.

As an investment, I remain skeptical about Kandi. There may be an opportunity for speculative investors to catch a run in share price on any positive news, particularly positive news about sales growth; however, this is complete speculation and risks loss of capital should sales fail to materialize. At this time, I place a Hold rating on KNDI. I believe shareholders need transparent information regarding the progress of the recently announced deals and new geographic distribution agreements before considering investing in Kandi.