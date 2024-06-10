Bulat Silvia/iStock via Getty Images

When I first reviewed Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) a few months ago, I gave the company a "Hold" rating. I was a fan of the founder-led business, but the valuation seemed stretched to me. Since that time, Duolingo is down roughly 10% while the S&P 500 has gone up over 13%.

After an excellent showing in the first quarter and a pullback in the stock price, I have initiated a position in the company. Let's dig into the Q1 2024 financial results and recent company news as I explain why I'm bullish on Duolingo.

Company Updates

Duolingo had an impressive quarter as the company reported daily active users (DAUs) of 31.4 million, which is a 54% increase compared to Q1 2023. Monthly active users as well as paid subscribers went up significantly compared to the prior year quarter as this graphic from the company's Q1 2024 shareholder letter clearly illustrates:

Investor Relations

On the Q1 earnings call, management stated they are focused on Duolingo's Family Plan as well as Duolingo Max. Duolingo Max is the company's highest subscription tier, which has some generative AI features. Currently, Max is only available to 5-10% of active DAUs. The company's CEO, Luis von Ahn went on to state this about the current rollout of Max, "..We're seeing that users that there's a desire from users to have a higher tier. What you'll see us do over the next few quarters is, first of all, roll it, roll out Max to other countries and other languages. Right now, Duolingo Max is accessible only to people who are learning French and Spanish on iOS in six countries. We expect to put it on Android and in many more countries and in many more languages to learn, which will get it to a higher fraction of the use."

Regarding Max, von Ahn went on to state the company is experimenting with features to see what's successful, so Duolingo can eventually figure out how best to package Max. Once Max rolls out to more DAUs, I could certainly see this product being a driver for continued growth.

In terms of the family plan, von Ahn stated, "…We found that there's just a lot of desires, desire from people to get a family plan. And what we love about the family plan, of course, is that it has much higher retention than our other plans because if you buy a family plan, and it has multiple users in your family, as long as any of them keep using it, you're still on that plan. So it's been really great for us."

Currently, 18% of Duolingo subscribers are on a family plan. Von Ahn shared that Duolingo is working on new features like "quests" so family members can collaborate to reach a common goal. Below are some screenshots of the family plan:

Investor Relations

I think both Duolingo Max and the Family Plan seem like wonderful additions to Duolingo's current offering. As von Ahn noted in his Q1 remarks, with the higher retention rates, I could see Duolingo's offering become "stickier" with a family plan.

Lastly, Duolingo's management noted a large opportunity with English learners. Von Ahn stated, "Although the vast majority of global language learners are learning English, English learners represent less than half of our DAUs, which is why we see a substantial opportunity to expand into this part of the market to grow users and bookings over the next couple of years. This growth area, along with the continued momentum in our core product, highlights the massive opportunity ahead of us."

Von Ahn went on to state Duolingo's belief is that there is a $115 billion language learning market and with English learners representing less of 50% of Duolingo's DAUs there certainly seems to be an opportunity there.

Financials

Duolingo delivered another strong quarter as revenue for Q1 2024 came in at roughly $167 million, which is a 45% increase compared to Q1 2023. Total bookings were roughly $197, an increase of 41% compared to the prior year first quarter. Subscription bookings were roughly $161 million, which is a 47% increase compared to Q1 2023.

This substantial revenue growth led to Duolingo posting net income of $27 million which is much better than the loss posted in Q1 2023 as you can see below:

SEC.gov

The company has maintained a fantastic balance sheet as you can see below:

SEC.gov

Duolingo has a sizeable cash balance which covers all of the company's liabilities. Duolingo has no long-term debt and most of the company's liabilities are comprising of deferred revenue.

Finally, from a cash flow perspective in Q1 2024 cash flow from operating activities was roughly $84 million and free cash flow from roughly $80. These are sizeable increases compared to Q1 2023, as the company had nearly $30 million of cash flow from operating activities and nearly $29 million in free cash flow in the prior year quarter.

Valuation

Duolingo is still a pricey stock and as you can see from the below valuation metrics, Seeking Alpha's overall value grade for Duolingo is a "F."

Seeking Alpha

In my prior analysis, I mentioned the company's price to earnings ratio as Duolingo's ideal valuation metric, but as some comments mentioned in my old article, price to sales is likely the better metric for Duolingo.

The company's forward price to sales is 11.42 which is still certainly high, although as I mentioned in my introduction, it is lower compared to earlier this spring year as you can see below:

Data by YCharts

However, using a reverse discounted cash flow model with a discounted rate of 10% and a terminal rate of 3% and assumed growth of 16.5%, I come to an estimated intrinsic value of what is roughly the current share price:

Arthur model

I think Duolingo will grow more than 16.5% and in looking at the Seeking Alpha estimates it seems that is the correct assumption:

Seeking Alpha

The growth rate might not stay this high for Duolingo, however even if you use a slightly lower growth rate, such as 20%, you get a price per share of $243 using the model above. I think 20% is more reasonable (if not too conservative) and for this reasoning I think Duolingo is a buy at these current levels.

Risks

Some analysts and investors alike think AI systems such as ChatGPT will accelerate at such a pace that their technology will make Duolingo's offering inferior. I'd like to point out the difference between a translator and actually learning a new language. There was a recent demo of OpenAI's GPT-4 which demonstrated some impressive translating capabilities. Regarding translating, I believe AI will certainly make translating much easier and more impactful for users.

However, learning a new language is a completely different situation. Users want to learn a new language to be fun and engaging. This is Duolingo's current competitive advantage. Duolingo has excelled at making learning a new language exciting through gamification. Furthermore, as I stated in my first article, Duolingo has a culture that emphasizes continuous testing and experimentation. By experimenting, Duolingo is able to figure out what works and what doesn't work as they improve their offering. This philosophy coupled with the fact that Duolingo has more data than peers puts them in a prime position to use artificial intelligence to continue to enhance the user experience.

This is not to say that an AI system couldn't get similar data as Duolingo and eventually create a competitive offering, but given Duolingo has the first mover advantage with the users and data, I don't see a rival quickly coming in and disrupting this business.

Aside from the technology aspect, I think a more likely risk in the short term is a decline in consumer spending. As noted on the earnings calls of various companies, such as McDonald's (MCD) and Target (TGT), the consumer is feeling stretched. If consumers were to cut discretionary spending, I could see the growth in Duolingo's paid subscribers declining. Despite Duolingo's popularity, I don't think Duolingo has an offering like Netflix or Spotify, where consumers are willing to pay for their monthly subscription no what the situation.

Conclusion

Duolingo had another fantastic quarter as revenue, bookings, active users, and subscribers all continued to grow.

Duolingo has some exciting offerings rolling out with Duolingo Max and more features to Duolingo's Family Plan. I think these offerings, especially the family plan, will make Duolingo's offerings more compelling and less likely for consumers to stop paying for them. There is a great monetization opportunity with English learners as well.

Despite the rollout of artificial intelligence applications such as ChatGPT, I don't think Duolingo has lost their moat or competitive advantage. The company has a massive collection of data from all of their experimentation and has created a wonderful "freemium" model. I think more importantly, Duolingo has created a fun and engaging product and with the help of Duo they have created a very powerful, socially relevant brand.

I plan to take advantage of the recent decline in the company's stock price and add shares. Duolingo is the leader in language learning and with their brilliant co-founder at the helm as CEO, I expect Duolingo will continue to grow in the years to come.