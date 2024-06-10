Naypong/iStock via Getty Images

Ueople Technology Is Growing Revenue Slowly

Ueople Technology Holding Ltd. (UEOP) has filed to raise $8.625 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

UEOP manufactures access control equipment and related software for parking and travel markets in China.

The company's revenue growth is rather slow on a small base and appears to be half of the estimated industry growth rate.

What Does Ueople Technology Do?

Hangzhou, China-based Ueople Technology Holding Ltd. was founded to provide an array of parking hardware in approximately 300 cities throughout the PRC.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Yukun Gao, who has been with the firm since June 2015 and was previously CEO of Shenzhen Kairui Intelligent Technology Co and Chairman of the Shenzhen Qiaolong Mechanical and Electrical Products Co.

The company operates in the active parking utilization service market, in both upstream and midstream sectors of the market, as shown in the diagram below:

SEC

UEOP offers six system components for sale:

License plate recognition

Facial recognition

Smart access control

Advertising access control

Channel gate systems

Rising posts.

As of December 31, 2023, Ueople Technology has booked fair market value investment of $2.27 million from investors, including Donghe Holding, Xifu Holding, Youzhong Holding and others.

The firm seeks various types of customers, including operators or owners of commercial complexes, public parking lots, residential compounds, office buildings, industrial parks, airports and schools.

The company also provides related software and can sell its systems via an integrated system or with modular components.

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped slightly as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 3.2% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 3.8% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

The Selling and Marketing efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling and Marketing expense, was 2.4x in the most recent calendar year. (Source - SEC.)

What Is Ueople Technology’s Market?

According to a 2022 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the global market for automated automotive parking systems was an estimated $1.5 billion in 2021 and is forecasted to reach $3.38 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR of nearly 17% from 2022 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing demand for connected cars along with increasing urbanization trends worldwide.

Also, an expected increase in the capabilities of system components and a desire by parking system operators to automate their operations will stoke demand.

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Jieshun Technology

REFORMER

BlueCard

DOOR

KEYTOP

FUJICA.

Ueople Technology’s Recent Financial Results

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Slowly growing topline revenue

Slightly increasing gross profit but reduced gross margin

Increasing operating profit

Lower cash used in operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ 15,428,272 8.2% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 14,262,157 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ 4,308,281 3.8% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 4,151,451 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 27.92% -4.1% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 29.11% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ 2,033,727 13.2% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 1,750,983 12.3% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ 1,893,075 12.3% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 1,580,631 11.1% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ (535,257) Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ (903,912) (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

As of December 31, 2023, Ueople Technology had $944,614 in cash and $6.3 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was negative ($529,704).

Ueople Technology’s IPO Information

Ueople intends to raise $8.625 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, although the final amount may be higher.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

The company will be a "foreign private issuer" and an "emerging growth company," which means management will be able to disclose substantially less financial information under the 2012 JOBS Act provisions.

Many such company stocks have performed poorly post-IPO.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

SEC

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, leadership says the company is not currently subject to any actual or threatened legal claims that would have a material adverse effect on its operations or financial condition.

The only listed bookrunner of the IPO is US Tiger Securities, the U.S. affiliate of China-based Tiger Securities.

Ueople Technology Holding Ltd. Is Growing Slowly From A Small Base

UEOP is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its general growth ambitions.

The company’s financials have shown slightly growing topline revenue from a small base, higher gross profit but lower gross margin, greater operating profit and reduced cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was negative ($529,704).

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped slightly in the most recent calendar year; its Selling and Marketing efficiency multiple was a reasonably solid 2.4x.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends, has never declared any dividends, and intends to keep any future earnings for reinvestment back into its capital and operating requirements.

UEOP’s recent net capital spending history shows that it has sold assets at a greater pace than spending CapEx, resulting in negative capital expenditures.

The market opportunity for automated parking systems is moderate but expected to grow at a strong rate of growth in the coming years, so the industry presents a positive environment for UEOP.

However, the company is currently growing revenue at one-half the forecasted industry growth rate, suggesting it is losing market share to others, a negative signal.

Risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include its operations within China, which are subject to unpredictable government regulatory changes.

Also, shareholders would not have direct ownership of the operating entities, rather they would own shares in an offshore holding company with interests in the mainland China entities.

Additionally, restrictions on the transfer of funds between subsidiaries within China may exist.

A potentially substantial risk is the uncertain future status of Chinese company stocks in relation to the U.S. HFCA Act, which requires delisting if the firm’s auditors do not make their working papers available for audit by the PCAOB.

Furthermore, post-IPO communications from small Chinese firms have typically been vague and perfunctory, providing investors with little information of value on which to judge the company's activities, results or outlook.

When we learn more details about the IPO, I’ll provide an update.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.