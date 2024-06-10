It Is The Fed's Turn To Push Back Against The Market

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News

While the Fed will not take action at this week's FOMC meeting, the dot plot and the press conference should deliver a hawkish message. The dot plot will likely show an upgraded outlook for the US economy and, more importantly, a higher core and headline PCE rate for the end of 2024.

Additionally, the dots are likely to signal that fewer members see 2 to 3 rates and that more members favor a zero to 1 rate cut in 2024. In addition, the longer-run rate is likely to move higher as Fed officials debate the economy's neutral rate.

Fewer Rate Cuts Are Expected

The evidence supporting fewer rate cuts goes hand in hand with what the bond market predicts. Currently, Fed Fund swaps and Fed Fund futures are pricing one rate cut in 2024, following the hotter-than-expected job report and strong wage growth. The CPI report coming on Wednesday offers one more opportunity for that to change.

Following the March meeting, the median dots were above the prevailing Fed Fund futures implied rates. If the same holds again for 2024 and 2025, then there is a chance that the dots show just one rate cut in 2024 and a very strong likelihood of no rate cuts.

Bloomberg

The current Fed Fund Futures pricing implies a dot plot that illustrates a 5.1% rate in 2024, 4.3% in 2025, and 4.3% in 2026. This would be a significant change from the dot plot in March, which stood at 4.6%, 3.9%, and 3.1%, respectively.

Bloomberg

Higher Neutral Rate

Fed Fund futures also imply a higher neutral rate in the U.S. economy, assuming a 2% headline PCE target. Because a 4.25% rate in 2026, which, based on Fed Fund futures pricing, suggests a low point, the neutral rate in the economy is around 2.25%. The Fed dot showed a longer run rate of 2.6%, implying just a 60 bps neutral rate. That is a big difference and carries a lot of importance, first because it means that in the longer run it is likely to continue to rise on the June dot plot, and second, it means that based on the market pricing, Fed policy is just not as restrictive as the Fed thinks it is.

That would mean that with the Fed Funds Rate currently at 5.33% and one-year inflation swaps trading at 2.39%, the real yield would be merely 2.94% or 69 bps above the market's perceived longer-run neutral rate. Instead of 2.3% above the Fed's perceived neutral rate of 60 bps. Whatever the case may be, the higher the longer-run rate goes on the June dot plot, the more evidence it is to support that policy today is just not as restrictive as the Fed thinks it is, and that is why inflation is struggling at this point to make further and has stalled since June 2023.

Bloomberg

The Market Needs To Do The Heavy Lifting

It would be wise for the Fed to have the market do some of the heavy lifting, which could quickly be done by communicating a more hawkish tone and allowing the market to tighten financial conditions. The Fed has failed to do this since the November FOMC meeting.

Long-end rates probably aren't high enough to do the work needed to bring inflation back to target, with a 10-year TIP trading at 2.15%. The entire real yield curve is below 2.6% except for the front end.

Bloomberg

Assuming the 10-year breakeven inflation rate remains at 2.31%, the 10-year nominal rate (US10Y) would have to rise to around 5% to get the 10-year real yield above a 2.6% rate.

Bloomberg

The other option would be to widen credit spreads so that corporate bonds and high-yield rates move higher. Credit spreads are incredibly tight, with the CDX High Yield Credit Spread Index and Bloomberg US Corp High Yield Average OAS at their lowest levels since 2021 and lower than where they stood in 2019.

Bloomberg

Rate Hikes Would Be The Only Option Left

If the Fed cannot get rates on the back of the curve higher or tighten financial conditions, and if inflation continues to persist at its current pace over the summer months, the Fed may be forced to reverse course entirely and look to hike rates again later this year or next. Or at least threaten rate hikes in a last-ditch effort to jawbone the market into place. At this point, the market isn't playing along with the Fed, making the Fed's job a lot more complicated than it needs to be.

Much of this by the Fed's own doing after signaling that rate cuts would be coming at the December FOMC meeting, which was an obvious mistake. Perhaps it was poor communication on their part, but to no surprise, the Fed gave the market an inch, and the market took 5 miles.