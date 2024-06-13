PM Images

This was another strong week for the markets as the S&P 500 climbed 0.97% and the Nasdaq gained 1.6%. As we head into the FOMC meeting, yields shot up on the 2-Year at the end of the week, closing at 4.9%. The yield curve still remains inverted, as the 10-year yield is 4.44%. I don't think we're going to see a cut this week as the U.S. added 272,000 jobs on non-farm payrolls in May, which was significantly larger than the consensus estimate of 185,000. CME Group has slightly increased the probability of a rate cut on June 12th to 2.2% as they still believe the Fed is going to keep rates where they are, and I would speculate we hear the phrase data dependent in Fed Chair Powell's speech several times. What I believe is the most bullish number to look at is the price of Crude, as it's dropped for the third consecutive week. Crude is trading for around $75.38 as it's declined from $86.91 on April 5. If Crude can remain under $75 for a significant period of time, it should provide some relief on the cost of goods and services, as input costs on manufacturing and transportation should ease a bit. I believe this would help the CPI print and get us to a point where the Fed would be willing to drop rates by 25 bps to see how the economy reacts and if inflation creeps higher. While I would like to see the Fed start the cutting cycle because I believe it's better for the economy as a whole to have lower rates, I am not holding my breath for a cutting cycle to start. Many of the positions in the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio would benefit from a lower-rate environment, but I am happy to continue to build the portfolio in the current environment.

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio traded sideways this week despite the markets propelling higher. After allocating $17,100 to the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio, its account value is $19,514.07, which is an ROI of $2.414.07 (14.12%). On a week-over-week (WoW) basis, the portfolio gained $10.35 after the $100 weekly capital investment was made. This week, I took the opportunity to add to Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Pfizer (PFE). I am trying to increase my exposure to pharmaceuticals and feel that both PFE and BMY are significantly undervalued. There was also $36.97 of dividend income generated in the first week of June, and the combination of adding to BMY and PFE in addition to the dividend income generated increased my forward projected annualized dividend income $8.65 (0.57%) to $1,524.12. We're almost to the halfway point for 2024, and things are going well. The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio is in the black, exceeding $100 per month of dividend income, and generating more than $1,500 on an annualized basis. This all started by investing $100 and investing $100 per week on a forward basis. No matter what your investment objective is, consistently investing, no matter what the dollar amount is, can work wonders in the future. I think that the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio is positioned well for the future, no matter what the Fed says or does at the FOMC meeting this week.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

The overall performance of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio is establishing a long track record of exceeding invested capital. Over the past several years, we have endured inflation, geopolitical tensions, rising rates, and instability, yet the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio has continued to produce weekly dividend income and mitigate downside risk. This investment strategy isn't going to produce large amounts of returns the way selecting individual stocks could, but it also shouldn't have the rug pulled out from under it if the market sells off. This account is specifically set up to outpace the risk-free rate of return through annualized dividend income while mitigating downside risk. I am not focused on capital appreciation as this is a very small portion of my overall investments, and I am building this portfolio to generate ongoing income through a diversified portfolio. Being able to withstand geopolitical tensions and difficult macroeconomic headwinds is front and center with this approach, and I am happy with the progress that has been made.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio dividend section

Here's how much dividend income is generated per investment basket:

Equities $436.49 (28.64%)

ETFs $363.15 (23.83%)

REITs $282.64 (18.54%)

CEFs $262.76 (17.31%)

BDCs $168.25 (11.04%)

Treasuries $9.84 (0.65%)

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Collecting dividends can serve many functions in a portfolio. Some investors utilize dividends to supplement their income and live off of them. I'm building a dividend portfolio for myself 30 years into the future. In 2022, I collected $507.80 in dividend income from 533 dividends. In 2023, I collected $978.11 in dividend income from 660 dividends. After the first 23 weeks in 2024, I have collected $615.78 from 305 dividends. This is 63.09% of the total dividend income generated in 2023 from 46.21% of the dividends produced.

In week 23 of 2024, I collected $36.97 in dividend income, bringing my weekly average in 2024 to $27.99. Compared to this point in 2023, my average weekly income has increased by $11.07 or 65.47%. As the year progresses, I believe this figure will continue to increase, and the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio's dividend income will continue to expand. This is allowing me to grow all of my positions organically as the dividends are reinvested, and it's going to be interesting to see how things progress and what the annual dividend income for 2024 looks like compared to 2023.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

June is already starting out strong, as more than a third of my monthly dividend goal has been produced. As there are another three weeks of dividend income to be accounted for, I believe that I will generate my third consecutive month of dividend income that exceeds $100. After looking at the data in the chart below, it looks like the first month in each quarter generates the most dividend income. I am interested in seeing if I can crack $150 of dividend income in July. Overall, dividend income is produced around the clock based on the size of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio. I am excited to see how June finishes and how much income is generated each month in the back half of 2024.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Getting positions into the green section of the chart below isn't easy. I really thought that after the number of shares I added to PFE, it would have crossed over to produce at least one share per year from its dividend income. There are still 31 positions generating at least one share per year from their dividends, and those new positions are projected to add $110.92 of dividend income annually. If the market rallies when the Fed eventually cuts rates, even more positions may fall out of the green section, as SL Green Realty (SLG) did. I will continue working on this goal to get as many positions generating at least one share from their dividends as possible.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio composition

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

The percentage of ETFs and REITs represented in the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio has been regressing, and REITs now represent less than 19% of the portfolio. I am happy that none of the sectors exceed 20% of the portfolio or are flirting with going over the 20% threshold. While there are many ETFs and REITs I would like to add to, I will continue allocating capital to other positions within the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio unless an opportunity presents itself that I can't pass up.

Individual equities now represent 38.71% of the Dividend Harvesting portfolio while generating 28.64% of the dividend income. REITs, ETFs, CEFs, and BDCs make up 61.29% of the portfolio and generate 71.36% of the forward income. Pharmaceuticals have been on the rise, and I really want to get technology moving in the same direction. As the years progress, I will try to get these percentages to flatten out, as there are many positions I want to add to throughout the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Altria Group (MO) is still at the top of the list as it represents 4.84% of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio. I really felt it was a bargain under $42, and when shares dipped below $41 despite being my largest holding, I added to the position. I don't believe that MO will give up being the largest holding anytime soon unless something causes a large sell-off in its share price. There wasn't much movement in the top-10 positions, as it's the same group as last week. Over time, I expect to see new names on this list, and I believe that the percentages these positions represent will flatten out.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

I am working on reorganizing the data on my workbook, so I can keep track of the table below a bit easier. I plan on creating another table this summer that will show the same underlying data for the next 10 positions in the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio. My allocation to the top-10 positions remains at $5,121.38, and they finished the week with a value of $6,147.26. This is an ROI of $1,052.88 (20.56%). There has been $618.28 of dividends generated and reinvested, which is 12.07% of the initial investment into these positions. I am now projecting that $479.92 of dividend income will be generated from the top 10 holdings, which have a forward yield of 9.37%. These positions represent 31.64% of the portfolio, while their forward dividend income is projected to generate 31.49% of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio's annualized income.

Week 171 Additions

In week 171 I added to Pfizer again and Bristol Myers Squibb.

Pfizer

My main reason for adding to Pfizer again was that I wanted to get it to the point where it would be generating at least one share from its dividend income.

I now have 17.09 shares of Pfizer in the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio and based on its closing price on Friday, June 7, this position was generating 98.07% of its share price in annualized dividends.

I think Pfizer is undervalued, as it trades at just 12.2 times 2024 earnings and 9.87 times 2026 earnings. In addition to the low valuation, its dividend yield is 5.88% with 13 years of consecutive increases.

I will probably add another share in the next several weeks just to push it over the line, as I feel this stock won't remain under $30 for too much longer.

Bristol Myers Squibb

I recently wrote a dedicated article outlining my bull thesis for Bristol Myers Squibb (can be read here).

BMY is in a strong liquidity position with $9.33 billion in cash and cash equivalents, with another $367 million in marketable securities. There is more than enough cash on hand to manage short-term debt maturities.

BMY took a $12.1 billion non-tax deductible change for the Karuna Therapeutics acquisition, which is impacting their Q1 and 2024 EPS.

I think investors are looking at the current EPS numbers and writing BMY off without looking further into the financials.

BMY has a dividend yield of 5.79%, and I am willing to wait out the bearish sentiment while collecting the large dividends

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Week 172 Game Plan

I think Utilities are undervalued considering how much the energy demand is expected to grow due to the number of chips needed for AI. I am considering adding to the Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF), Southern Company (SO), and maybe Pfizer again. I also want to add to my position in Cisco Systems (CSCO), so we will see what happens.

Conclusion

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio continues to generate income week after week that exceeds the risk-free rate of return while mitigating downside risk. While there have been several setbacks as some positions have reduced their dividends, the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio's forward annualized dividend income has continued to grow at a rapid pace. Income investing may not be for everyone, but consistency and time in the market is a recipe that can work for just about any investment methodology. As we head into the next FOMC meeting, I believe that rates will remain unchanged, and the markets will trade sideways into Q2 earnings. No matter what occurs, I will continue investing on a weekly basis in the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio as I work on further diversification, getting more positions to generate at least one share from their annual dividends, and producing over $150 of dividend income in a single month. Please leave all of your comments and suggestions below, as I try to interact with everyone in the comment section.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha