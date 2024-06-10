urbancow

It's always great to see revenue growth from a company. But I would trade revenue growth for profit and cash flow growth any day of the week. The fact of the matter is that, eventually, a company is only worth the present value of its cash flows. This is true of any business on the planet. So when you see a firm that experiences a rise in sales, but a corresponding decline in profits and cash flows, it should not be a surprise that the stock in question would take a hit.

Such has been the case regarding Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP), an enterprise that operates as a producer and distributor of premium automotive parts that are used in activities like maintenance, servicing, and repair work, all in the automotive aftermarket industry.

You see, back in December of last year, I wrote a bullish article about Standard Motor Products. In that article, I rated the company a "buy" to reflect my view that shares would likely outperform the broader market moving forward. This was based on how cheap shares were at a time when revenue was rising but profits and cash flows were either mixed or falling. I had thought, at the time, that the stock was cheap enough to limit further downside. But clearly, the market has disagreed with this assessment. Since the publication of that article, shares are down a whopping 24.1%. That's far worse than the 12.4% increase seen by the S&P 500.

You would think that, with this kind of decline, I would change my assessment about the business. And yet, I remain optimistic for the long run. The company operates in a space that should continue to see growth. In addition to this, shares are cheap even if recent performance continues moving forward. So for now, even though the market continues to disagree with me, I will maintain my "buy" rating on the business.

Difficult times

Back when I wrote about Standard Motor Products late last year, we had data covering through the third quarter of the 2023 fiscal year. Data now extends through the first quarter of 2024. During that quarter, revenue for the company came in at $331.4 million. This represents a modest increase of 1% compared to the $328 million reported one year earlier.

According to management, this move higher was driven by strength across two of the three segments for the company. The Vehicle Control segment, which focuses on core products like those used for engine management, as well as electrical and safety products, wire sets, and more, reported revenue of $185.5 million. This was 0.5% above the $184.6 million reported one year earlier. Management attributed this increase to stable demand in the automotive aftermarket space.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

This was not the only segment to report a sales increase. The most impressive of the three, without any doubt, was the Engineered Solutions segment. This part of the company provides customers with thermal management products, sensors, switches, injection and fuel delivery products, clamping devices, and more. Revenue for it jumped 4.5% from $71 million to $74.3 million. This increase was driven by what management called strong demand for its products, as well as new customers coming over to it from presumably other firms.

The weakness for the company, however, came from its Temperature Control segment. This is the part of the company that produces AC system components, as well as other thermal components. Overall revenue for it fell by 1.1% from $72.4 million to $71.6 million. Management chalked this up to a change in timing for pre-season customer orders that came in weaker this year than last year.

Even though revenue increased, profitability for the company took a hit, with net income falling from $11.9 million to $8.8 million. This came about even as the gross margin associated with the Vehicle Control segment remained unchanged and as the gross margin for the Temperature Control segment grew from 26.5% to 27.5%. The real hit for the company came from the Engineered Solutions segment, with a gross profit margin of 14.7%. This was down from 19.2% reported the same time in 2023.

Management said that this was because of unfavorable customer sales mix and inflationary pressures. The company also suffered from a rise in its selling, general, and administrative costs from 21.2% of sales to 22.6%. While this may not sound like much, when applied to the revenue generated in the first quarter of this year, it translates to a $4.6 million reduction in pre-tax earnings. Other profitability metrics also took a hit. Operating cash flow went from negative $20.4 million to negative $45.7 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, we get a drop from $23.6 million to $19.8 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the business fell from $29 million to $22.9 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

It is important to note that this is not the first year when the company has seen weakness on the bottom line. In 2023, with revenue falling from $1.37 billion to $1.36 billion, net profits were cut by nearly half from $55.4 million to $34.1 million. Operating cash flow did improve drastically, from negative $27.5 million to positive $144.3 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, we would get a decline from $121.5 million to $100.1 million. From 2022 to 2023, EBITDA for the company dropped from $146.1 million to $126.7 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

We don't really know what to expect for the rest of the current fiscal year. But if we annualized results seen so far, we would anticipate adjusted operating cash flow of $84 million and EBITDA of $100 million. With these results, valuing the company becomes a fairly straightforward process. In the chart above, you can see how shares are priced on a forward basis and how that stacks up against the valuation using data from 2023.

Admittedly, the stock does look more expensive now. But with the stock still trading at multiples in the single digit range, it's difficult to argue that shares are overvalued. On a relative basis, that picture is a bit different. In the table below, I compared Standard Motor Products to five similar enterprises. If we use the more expensive forward estimates, for the sake of conservatism, we find that four of the five companies ended up being cheaper than our candidate. But when we switch to using the EV to EBITDA approach, we find that shares are trading cheaper than all but one of the five companies.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Standard Motor Products 7.9 8.7 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AXL) 2.3 4.5 Patrick Industries (PATK) 5.6 9.5 XPEL, Inc. (XPEL) 30.6 13.8 Holley (HLLY) 4.2 8.8 LCI Industries (LCII) 6.1 12.2 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

The fact of the matter is that Standard Motor Products has never been a particularly stable business. The company has a long history of volatility, and there is no reason to believe that trend will change for the foreseeable future. But this doesn't mean that investors should be scared away. While the company may not be a prime prospect and there may be other opportunities that can be had, this doesn't change the fact that the stock is cheap on an absolute basis while being cheap relative to similar firms when using the EV to EBITDA approach. Given these factors, I still believe that the stock makes sense for those who are bullish about this market. As a result, I have no choice but to keep the firm rated a "buy" for the moment.

