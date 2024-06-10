Tuul & Bruno Morandi/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) is only really emerging in name. Most of these geographies we would not call emerging markets, something we mentioned in our previous coverage. Many of these economies are effectively dollarised due to their weighting towards commodities and in some cases fixed rate regimes, so typical FX risks with regards to emerging market country level financials don't apply. Similarly, stagflation risks don't really apply as much as far as it pertains to the US economy. Although to a more limited extent on public finances, the matter of higher for longer in the US still has an effect through the direct impact that FX losses have on returns, so it's not especially compelling right now.

EMB Breakdown

Let's have a quick look at the geographies in EMB. The expense ratios are 0.39% which are on the lower side for exotic ETFs, and certainly exotic fixed income ETFs.

Geography (iShares.com)

A lot of Gulf Nations, then China, Turkey, Indonesia and a good chunk of exposure to South America. Around 25% exposure to South America, 20% to the Gulf and other petro-nations, 5% to Turkey, 5% to Indonesia, and 4% to China to give a crude view of the important exposures.

The broad trends that usually affect emerging markets are that they borrow from the US, and suffer in paying back if the USD is too strong. We continue to believe in higher for longer, even more, as maturity walls get broken down by zealous corporate debt demand in primary markets. Higher for longer means funds flows don't go to the fringe of the markets like EM debt, which is a technical effect. Then there is of course the additional fundamental effect concerning these countries' public debt. Some have been concerned about stagflation risk in the US, which is premature since the Phillips Curve relationship hasn't even been properly tested in the US yet, which would be a more extreme effect on EM debts.

We can say right away that these issues don't apply to the Gulf Nations to almost any extent. Several have formally pegged currencies to the dollar, meaning they imitate US monetary policy, so no carry trade issues nor repayment issues. Others are anyway dollarised due to the denomination of the oil trade. So that takes care of around 20% of the portfolio.

The other major exposure is South America. The concerns apply more here. Of help is that many of these countries also have quite commodity intense economies whose commodities transact in dollars, or are exposed to positive trends such as the renewable transition in their reserves of basic materials, usually major government incomes either through royalties or state ownership like in Chile with copper. The fundamental impacts of higher rates in the US then become more limited on country finances due to helpful exposures to appreciating commodities, although they are still present. Also, political changes, particularly demonstrations of governability, are improving the profile of some of these economies, particularly as hard-on-crime agendas become vogue in Latin America. Spreads have come down even in the more troubled geographies thanks to these general improvements in credit profile.

The BRL is weakening as rates come down in Brazil, an important exposure, which is according to Lula's plan. This is a little more troubling since the political incentives to make these cuts are very clear, even though there are those who are hoping that rate cuts won't be so fast as to dent real rates. The situation in terms of rate cutting is not that different in many of the other Latin American geographies with the exception of Mexico, but the whole region benefits from quite low debt levels even if USD denominated, so the dangers to the credit profile from carry trade pressures aren't so acute. Most EM economies, even outside LatAm had less intense inflation pressures as well, and are in the process of initiating rate cuts which is unwinding carry trades. However, geographies like Indonesia are also benefiting from relatively limited debt to GDP ratios, even if their currency is taking a hit.

Mexico also has a relatively dollarised economy due to the high levels of cross border integration with the US, as Mexico increasingly becomes the US' workshop. However, there are some political factors, including rising inflation but also somewhat concerning socialist rhetoric from AMLO, coupled with a somewhat premature but slight rate cut that shows the political inclination may not be focused on inflation control, which could be a risk to the MXP going forward. But the strong standing of the Mexican economy, particularly in the north, limits the impact that a weakening MXP would have on the ability to pay back debt, so the declines in the currency will mainly impact a foreign investor through its negative effect on total return.

Bottom Line

The effect of a strong dollar is mitigated in EMB compared to a more traditional EM debt portfolio in the sense that it doesn't cripple constituent countries' public finances. Still, the higher for longer environment, which is likely to persist in the US, remains a concern for some of the portfolio, including the significant South American exposures, as well as the African exposure. While the effect is mitigated thanks to dollarisation, fixed rate regimes and relatively unleveraged public finances, we are inclined to get out of the way of potential issues for this ETF, even though there is upside in that it is a decent duration play at 7.08 years, where rate cuts are generally on the way in most of these geographies. The limited fundamental impact, but the more direct FX loss impact on account of unwinding carry trades with these economies closer to rate cutting conditions than the US, together make the play less than ideal, enough to pass on. American debt seems a good alternative, even if there isn't much capital gain potential on it, as rates probably stay high and the yield curve will get trounced.