EMB: Countries Not That Exposed To Dangers Of US Stagflation

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The EMB has a lot of dollar-pegged exposures, so FX risks and carry trade pressures are avoided to a degree.
  • Other countries benefit from implicit dollarisation, or are dollar-long economies, which limits FX risks on the debts.
  • Even with countries that are reducing rates and are less dollarised, debt levels are relatively low, and country-level commodity exposures are solid. So no broad credit risks.
  • EMB doesn't really feature the typical reflexive issues of emerging market debt wherein FX weakness begets public finance weaknesses.
  • Still, the FX risks on total return remain, and with the conviction of a higher for longer environment, it is better to avoid EMB even though it could be a duration play on EM rate cutting.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Saudi Arabia, AlUla Nabatean Tomb

Tuul & Bruno Morandi/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) is only really emerging in name. Most of these geographies we would not call emerging markets, something we mentioned in our previous coverage. Many of these economies are

Thanks to our global coverage we've ramped up our global macro commentary on our marketplace service here on Seeking Alpha, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, us at the Value Lab might be of inspiration.

This article was written by

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
4.58K Followers

The Valkyrie Trading Society is a team of analysts sharing high conviction and obscure developed market ideas that are downside limited and likely to generate non-correlated and outsized returns in the context of the current economic environment and forces. They are long-only investors.

They lead the investing group The Value Lab where they offer members a portfolio with real time updates, chat to answer questions 24/7, regular global market news reports, feedback on member stock ideas, new trades monthly, quarterly earnings write-ups, and daily macro opinions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EMB ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on EMB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EMB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News