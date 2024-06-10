V2images

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions and is often referred to as the Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) of China. It operates through two segments; Baidu core, which is the company's pay per click advertising platform, and iQIYI (IQ), which is a Netflix style video platform. Unlike Google and Netflix (NFLX), Baidu's revenues are entirely confined to the Chinese market, and regulatory and property market concerns have weighed heavily on market sentiment. However, the stock now trades at an extreme discount to its US peers as well as its own history, and price action across Chinese stocks and options markets suggests a potential upside reversal.

Free Cash Flow Yield Now Almost 15%

After peaking at a market cap of USD93bn in March 2021, Baidu's stock is now valued at just USD34bn despite having a USD10bn net cash position. With free cash flows of USD3.5bn over the past 12 months, the stock trades at a free cash flow yield of 14.5%. While free cash flows have been supported by high levels of stock-based compensation in recent years, even if we add in the $900mn in SBC as a cost, the FCF yield is still very attractive at 10.8%.

Baidu Free Cash Flow Yield With Enterprise Value (Bloomberg)

The table below shows how cheap Baidu's stock trades relative to Google and Netflix using a number of valuation metrics. Not only is Baidu cheap on an earnings basis but is also now trades at a slight discount to its book value. For context, only 6 of the 30 stocks in the Hang Seng Information Technology index trade at a discount to book value, and not a single member of the S&P500 Information Technology index trades below 1.2x book value.

Baidu Google Netflix FCF Yield With EV 14.5% 3.3% 2.6% EV/EBITDA 5.78x 17.8x 34.8x P/E 11.1x 26.4x 44.6x P/B 0.98x 7.4x 12.9x Click to enlarge

It has not always been the case that investors have applied a large discount to Baidu relative to Google. In fact, since 2007 Baidu has traded at a premium most of the time, making the current discount particularly noteworthy.

Baidu Vs Google PE Ratio (Bloomberg)

Valuation Discount Contrasts With Positive Growth Outlook

Stocks that trade at such cheap valuations typically do so because of particularly weak earnings prospects. In the case of Baidu, earnings are expected by Wall Street to grow by over 20% over the next 12 months and rise further in 2026. While 20% earnings growth seems ambitious as macroeconomic weakness is still weighing on advertising revenue, the long-term outlook is positive. As this article explains, Baidu has successfully integrated AI into its core services and is well-placed to benefit from industry developments. The company has launched a paid version of its conversational AI product, Ernie Bot, which now has 200 million daily users, 85,000 of which are enterprise customers. Management also recently announced that it is strengthening ties with Apple (AAPL) and Tesla (TSLA), using China's data laws to grow beyond search into AI and autonomous tech.

Amid these positive developments in AI, one might have expected investors to flock to the company's stock. However, while investors have poured trillions of dollars into AI-related stocks since the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022, Baidu's stock has languished.

Baidu Vs WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence Index (Bloomberg)

In part, this weakness can be explained by the broad-based decline in investor interest in China, which has stemmed from the government's increased regulatory scrutiny across the tech sector as well as the ongoing property market crisis. Baidu's decline from its 2021 peak has closely tracked the overall market's performance and the performance of the tech sector in particular. However, over the past few months, Baidu's stock has weakened even as the broader market and the tech sector have mounted something of a recovery, which may suggest the stock is about to play catch up.

Baidu, Hang Seng Tech Index, Hang Seng Index (Bloomberg)

Options Markets Point To A Strong Stock Price Recovery

This view is supported by recent activity in options markets, where the price of call options relative to the price of put options has surged. Options market activity has the potential to drive price action in stocks and, as we saw in 2020, the rise in the call/put ratio preceded the spike in Baidu's share price.

Baidu Stock Price Vs Call/Put Ratio (Bloomberg)

The extremely low implied volatility of put options also allows investors to buy the stock while simultaneously hedging against a downside move for a nominal fee should the range low at $94.5 give way. It now costs less than 1% to hedge against a move below $90 by July 24.

Intense Competition Is A Risk, But Growth No Longer Needed At These Valuations

The biggest risk facing Baidu over the coming years comes from intensifying competition in all its business segments and search in particular. Baidu has been gradually losing search engine market share over recent years and has fallen below Microsoft's Bing in terms of the desktop space. Other smaller companies are also nipping at Baidu's heels, and as Yahoo's collapse in market share in global search in the early 2000s showed, first-mover advantage does not mean much in this industry. However, at current valuations, even a managed decline in revenues and earnings could still allow the stock to deliver reasonable returns given its 14.5% FCF yield.

Summary

Baidu trades at valuations that imply investors anticipate a decline in earnings over the coming years, which contrasts with strong earnings estimates by Wall Street analysts and the potential for the company to benefit from AI. Recent signs of a recovery in the Chinese stock market and the rising price of call options relative to put options suggest there is growing potential for a strong upside reversal in Baidu's stock price.