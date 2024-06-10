PM Images

Thesis

As risk-free rates moved higher starting with 2022, we have seen a plethora of short term funds trying to beat simple treasury ETFs. On one hand, we have short term bond funds which offer extra yield on the back of corporate exposure, in a different group we have seen CLO funds with quasi-zero duration, and thirdly we are witnessing a nascent cohort, namely short term funds with low risk options overlays.

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK) falls in the options overlay category, and as per its literature:

The fund is actively managed with the goal of creating high risk-adjusted yield through efficient short-term fixed income positioning and structural option-writing opportunities. The fund is intended to be a cash or fixed income alternative, as it seeks to enhance typical yields of a more traditional, passive investment in short-dated fixed income.

In this article, we are going to have a closer look at BUCK and its build, look at the fund's risk and rewards, and derive an opinion regarding the instrument's usefulness as a cash parking vehicle. To note that we have previously reviewed two similar funds which fall in the same cohort:

Fund build - treasury bills and bond options

Let us start by looking at the fund's composition:

Holdings (Fund Website)

The largest position is in July 2024 treasury bills, followed by bond option positions. The ETF tries to enhance the yield obtained from treasury bills via various option overlays. Let us have a closer look at what they mean:

The first position is a long 2-year Treasury futures position. The fund is long July 2024 104.5 calls. Treasury bonds have futures associated with them, futures which have a lower balance sheet impact and have traded options on them. The fund is therefore betting that rates will move lower for 2-year treasuries going into July, and the bought call option will generate an additional yield for the fund. The second position is a short July 2024 call on bond futures with a 125 strike. This is an intermediate duration point in the yield curve; thus the fund is betting on intermediate rates going up (rates going up means bond prices moving down). The third position is similar to the second one, just with an August maturity date. Again, it is a short call position; thus the fund will make money if the bond futures stay under the call price.

As a retail investor, you need to understand the following from the above dissection:

The ETF has a core T-bill position which generates its yield

The ETF will take speculative positions on the yield curve and its moves via options and options on futures

The success of the undertaken strategies lies solely with the acumen of the portfolio managers

The options overlay is essentially a bet on certain moves in parts of the yield curve

This strategy is 'hedge fund like' because it represents a series of bets with low-risk profiles (thus suited for a conservative ETF)

The yield enhancement consists of the positive outcomes from the taken bets

Analytics

AUM: $0.14 billion

Sharpe Ratio: n/a (1Y)

Std. Deviation: 1.9 (1Y)

Yield: 4.99% (30-day SEC)

Leverage Ratio: 0%

Composition: T-Bills w/ option overlay

Duration: 0.02 years

Expense Ratio: 0.35%

Performance - the proof should be in the pudding

When plotting BUCK versus a cohort of its peers, we get a mixed performance picture:

Data by YCharts

On a 1-year look back, we get a mixed picture regarding BUCK's performance. The fund is the worst performer in the cohort, although the net difference is very small, with the iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) at 5.45% versus 5.3% for BUCK.

BUCK is the most volatile instrument from the cohort, although as we can see from its analytics the standard deviation is low at roughly 2%. Nonetheless, the biggest winner in the past year is HIGH, which not only managed to outperform treasuries, but did so in a linear fashion. We can see the orange line represented by HIGH's total return being constantly over the one represented by short term T-bills. This is the type of return which an investor wants to see. Right now, BUCK just does not offer a compelling story versus a cohort of its peers in order to represent a strong choice.

Risk factors

The fund has a conservative build and its option strategies do not show excessive risk taking. Although it does write some naked calls, the implied moved in the yield curve for the attachment to occur represents 2 standard deviations out, meaning the likelihood of such a move is low.

Unlike its peers, BUCK seems to concentrate on fixed income only and the related bond futures; thus, the vehicle tries to take advantage of the implied volatility embedded in bond futures. The fund has a wide mandate, and it can change the implied market risk taken at any point in time, but if history serves us well, then we are comfortable with a maximum -2% loss for this name from outside market moves that would trigger the written options.

Conclusion

BUCK is an ETF from Simplify that aims to enhance short-term treasury yields via options strategies in the treasury space. The fund takes option positions in treasury futures to enhance the yield it generates, but has seen mixed results in the past year. BUCK is the worst performer from the analyzed cohort, producing a 1-year total return inferior to a simple treasury fund like SGOV. When comparing the name to its peers, HIGH stands out with a linear performance above simple treasuries. BUCK does not take excessive risk, but at the same time it has failed to produce superior results to treasuries via its trading actions. The name represents a 'Hold' for now, with investors looking for proven yield enhancing instruments better served by HIGH.