Oracle Earnings Preview: Watch Operating Margin For 'Peak Oracle'

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
10.15K Followers

Summary

  • Street consensus is expecting $1.65 in EPS in $14.56 billion in revenue for expected yoy growth of -1% and +5% respectively.
  • Operating income is expected to come in at $6.65 billion for expected yoy growth of 8%.
  • Oracle is not an expensive stock on a valuation basis, but as an enterprise software vendor trying to find a strategy for AI, the growth is better in Microsoft as you’d expect since Azure and the Intelligent Cloud were both better suited for the cloud than Oracle’s offering.

Document Management System - DMS with arrange folder and files icons. Man setup storage backup online application on computer laptop. Software for archiving, searching, managing files and information.

RerF

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) the former enterprise software database giant that has had to transition to the cloud in the last 10–15 years and is now forced to tackle the AI evolution, is scheduled to report their fiscal Q4 ’24 financial

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
10.15K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

About ORCL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ORCL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ORCL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News