Willie B. Thomas/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The last time I wrote about Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), back in April 2024, I discussed the company’s fourth-quarter performance and argued why the decline in the company’s stock could offer a great buying opportunity for long-term investors.

Since my article was published, the stock has unfortunately tanked 14.8%, underperforming the S&P 500, which gained 1.96% during the same period.

In this article, I dissect the company’s first-quarter performance and offer my rationale behind why I continue to believe in the long-term story of the company.

A Snapshot of LULU’s First Quarter

All things considered, while LULU’s first quarter was not spectacular by any means, in my opinion, it was much better than what investors and analysts feared. In that sense, one could say that it was a strong quarter. Q1 revenues came in at $2.21 billion, up 10.4% y/y and beating analyst estimates by $11.91 million. Diluted EPS came in at $2.54, jumping 11.4% y/y and beating analyst estimates by $0.14.

Gross margins once again came in strong at 57.7%, up from 57.5% during the same period last year. Operating margins showed a slight decline, coming in at 19.6%. However, both metrics comfortably beat the street estimates of 57.4% and 18.9% respectively.

It is the guidance that got investors excited. The company bumped its full-year EPS guidance and now sees it coming in the range between $14.27 and $14.47. To provide some context, at the end of Q4 of FY23, the company expected EPS to come in between $14 and $14.20. The new guidance also beat analyst estimates of $14.17. The company maintained its revenue guidance, with net revenues expected to come in between $10.7 and $10.8 billion. The company also boosted its share repurchase program by $1 billion.

Growth in International Markets Allows the Company to Weather The Slowdown in the Americas

The company’s projections for the US market did come true. LULU missed its opportunity to capitalize on the demand for both the women’s and the accessories’ categories in the region. A narrow assortment of leggings along with a misstep with respect to colour palette cost the company dearly in the women’s category. The company simply did not have the choices that were in demand, which is honestly surprising for a company that is not used to making such costly errors. This misstep comes at a time when consumer sentiment is already choppy in the US and when competitors are circling like vultures.

Having said that, the company did manage to gain market share in the men’s category, as the company’s new launches resonated well with the consumers. The men’s category outperformed both women’s and accessories' during the quarter, increasing 15% y/y. Furthermore, unaided brand awareness in the US remains less than 20%, so there is a lot of potential for the company to grow in the region. But overall, when it comes to the US, it was a disappointing quarter, and it was a consequence of a lack of planning from the company rather than anything structural. The good thing is that the management acknowledged the error during the earnings call and the company is expected to course-correct towards the second half of the year.

If one takes a look at LULU’s international markets, however, the picture is dramatically different. In China, the company saw revenues jump 52% y/y with comparable sales rising a remarkable 33%. The company has been demonstrating remarkable growth in the region, at a time when some of its peers have been faltering. LULU has now established a firm track record in the region. The last time I wrote about LULU, I talked about the company’s strategy of adopting a localized approach to boosting brand awareness. While management did not offer any additional color on this, except that the company would be hosting the Summer Sweat Games again in the second quarter, it does look like this strategy continues to pay off.

It’s not just China, however. LULU also demonstrated strong performance in other international markets as well, with revenues growing 30% y/y on a constant currency basis. And the company is not facing the same competitive pressures in these regions compared to the US. The men’s business, for instance, is seeing faster penetration in the International markets, compared to the US where it took the company several years to gain any traction.

So, while the company faces pressure in the Americas, which, might I add, the company brought upon itself through some missteps, the international markets are a different proposition altogether for the company? The brand continues to strongly resonate with the consumers there, especially in China. It is no wonder that the company shifted its growth strategy to these markets, one that relies on omnichannel distribution, which involves combining high-performing physical stores with a strong digital channel.

The Americas is the company’s biggest market, and any slowdown seen there is a cause for concern. However, investors should not lose focus on the tremendous growth that the company is achieving in the Rest of the World, especially in China.

LULU’s Ability to Innovate Remains Strong For Now Despite Departure of Sun Choe

LULU faced a major setback last month when the company’s chief product officer, Sun Choe departed and the company had to revamp its marketing and design teams. Shares plunged on the news as Ms Choe was known as the brain behind the company’s constant product innovation and during her tenure, the company quadrupled revenues and improved its profitability thanks to new product lines and expansion into new demographics. It also didn’t help that her departure came at a time when the company had already warned about slowing growth in the Americas.

Since her departure, Ms Choe has joined VF Corp, becoming the Global Brand President of Vans. LULU, on the other hand, created a new team made up of individuals from its Merchandising & Brand Units and also appointed Nikki Neuberger as Chief Brand & Product Activation Officer, with the company’s current Chief Merchandizing offer Elizabeth Binder reporting to Ms Neuberger. Global Creating Director Jonathan Cheung will now be in charge of driving the product and design strategy and will be reporting directly to LULU CEO Calvin McDonald.

Amidst all these changes, the fear that LULU may have lost its magic of innovation has not come to fruition, as evidenced by the company’s announcement of a host of new products expected to hit the market later this year. These include a new product designed for hot, low-impact workouts and a new swimsuit line. At the same time, the company’s latest Mini Shoulder Bag 4L has been an instant hit, with the product constantly getting sold out within hours of launch. The company also launched its first-ever product made with recycled polyester as well as from captured carbon and while it was a limited edition jacket, it was further evidence that the company’s ability to innovate remains strong.

The impact of the revamped product & design team might not be felt in the near term, but given the kind of products set to be launched by LULU and given how existing innovation has been a hit with consumers, it does indicate that the company’s ability to innovate remains firmly intact.

Valuation

Forward P/E Approach Price Target $524.00 Projected Forward P/E Multiple 31x Projected FY24 EPS $14.37 Forward PEG Ratio 1.77 FY25 Earnings Growth 17.5% Projected FY25 EPS $16.88 Click to enlarge

Source: Company’s Q1 Earnings Release, Seeking Alpha, LSEG Workspace (formerly Refinitiv), and Author’s Calculations

The company currently trades at a forward P/E of 21.5x, according to LSEG Workspace (formerly Refinitiv), well below its peers Nike (24.2x) and Under Armour (28.8x). Even relative to its historical multiples, the company is cheap. The 2-year historical median forward P/E is 29.5x, 5-year historical median forward P/E is 36.4x, and 10-year historical media forward P/E is 31x. The company may be seeing slowing growth in the US, but all signs point to this being a temporary blip rather than anything structural. All things considered, I have assumed a forward P/E of 31x for my calculations, the same as last time.

Management now expects FY24 EPS to come in between $14.27 and $14.47. I have assumed the midpoint of the guidance for my calculations, which is $14.37, slightly higher than my previous estimate of $14.20. My upward revision is not only because the management revised its guidance, but also because the company continues to deliver strong margins and its international segment is holding strong.

According to Seeking Alpha, the company’s forward PEG ratio stands at 1.77. This would imply an earnings growth of 17.5%, slightly lower than the growth it is expected to attain in FY24 if it hits the midpoint of its EPS guidance. As such, this is a reasonable estimate in my opinion and I have assumed this earnings growth for my calculations. At this growth, FY25 EPS would come in at $16.88, slightly higher than my previous estimate of $16.76.

A forward P/E of 31x and an FY25 EPS estimate of $16.88 results in a price target of about $524, slightly higher than my previous target of $520 but representing an upside of 65% from current levels. The marginal difference between my price targets is a consequence of my assumption of a higher EPS than last time, which subsequently also increased my FY25 EPS estimate. Given the steep decline seen in the stock, which has led to tremendous upside from current levels, I am maintaining my rating on the company as a STRONG BUY.

Risk Factors

The slowdown in the US, one of the company’s biggest markets, remains a concern. Yes, it was more of an inventory problem, which is a rare misstep from the company. But the slowdown is nonetheless something that investors need to take seriously, no matter how confident the management was during the earnings call. To offer more context, comparable sales in the Americas were flat during the quarter.

Then there’s the increasing competition. Companies like Alo and Vuori have started putting up their stores closer to LULU’s locations, and each has gained about 1% in market share of the athletic apparel market in the last one year. Then you have Gap’s Athleta, which has also recently returned to growth. This increasing competition is a cause for concern, especially if the company is starting to make missteps as well.

Finally, you have the shake-up in the C-suite, as I mentioned earlier. Chief Product Officer Sun Choe has departed the company and while management played down the impact during the earnings call, given that Ms. Choe was known for her constant product innovation, it does bring into question how prepared the company is to continue to innovate now that she is gone.

Concluding Thoughts

Despite lackluster sales in its biggest market, LULU had a great quarter, in my opinion, all things considered. At the end of Q4, the company was facing several questions surrounding its future growth as well as its ability to innovate, especially after the departure of its Chief Product Officer. The company, safe to say, answered all those questions through its first quarter performance.

Management raised the EPS guidance, boosted its buyback war chest, and announced a host of new products set to be launched later this year. While it acknowledged its rare misstep, which resulted in a missed opportunity in the women’s segment in the US during the first quarter, management reassured that they are taking all the necessary steps to make up for it. Despite this, the company still managed to generate strong margins.

For me, however, this quarter was all about the company’s performance in the International markets. The kind of growth that the company managed to generate was impressive, and in my opinion, the popularity of its products in the international markets should allow it to weather the rough environment in the Americas, especially in the US. China continues to be a growth machine, and the Rest of the World is also generating strong growth for the company.

From a valuation perspective, the stock has never been this attractive in a long time in my opinion. While one quarter is not enough to confirm that LULU is well and truly back, it does confirm that investors should probably hold off on writing this company off for now.