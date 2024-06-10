Sundry Photography

Because iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) exited Ch.11 bankruptcy in 2019 with too much debt ($5.75 billion) they could end up back in court within the next two years, if they don't restructure now. The company needs to restructure their debt and possibly sell some assets long before a total of $3.1 billion debt matures in 2026 and $1.7 billion matures in 2027. Even with higher political ad revenue expected this election year, the outlook, however, for IHRT shareholders is rather bleak.

While the price of iHeartMedia securities have recovered somewhat over the last two weeks, the current prices still reflect a very distressed company. The stock price closed at $1.25 on Friday, which is up from $0.81 in mid-May. Their debt prices have also increased. For example, the 6.375% 5/1/2026 secured notes (CUSIP: 45174HBC0) have risen from 71 in late May to around 80 (19.5% yield to maturity) on Friday and the 8.375% 5/1/2027 unsecured notes (CUSIP: 45174HBD8) have risen from 31 to about 44 (44.7% yield to maturity).

Data by YCharts

Need to Restructure Now - Not Later

A potential out-of-court restructuring could include debt exchange offers and some asset sales. Negotiations on any restructuring need to start immediately during this election year when their reported results will benefit by strong political ad revenue. Next year, the results could be very weak because it is not a major election year, and this would make negotiations more difficult.

Asset Sales

It is critical for iHeartMedia to negotiate asset sales now instead of waiting until their financial situation worsens, and it becomes more difficult to sell any assets because of section 548 worries. Lenders are often uncomfortable about financing purchases of assets from a financially distressed seller because of potential section 548 litigation by a trustee or creditors in the future trying to unwind the sale if the company was "insolvent" at the time the asset sale closed, filed for bankruptcy within two years of the transaction, and "received less than a reasonably equivalent value in exchange for such transfer". (I will cover this issue in more detail in the comment section below.) In addition, it takes time to get FCC regulatory approval for sales/transfers for any of their 249 AM and 619 FM radio stations.

It is unclear how much specific radio broadcast licenses could be sold for. I, however, strongly disagree with the liquidation analysis statement contained in the disclosure statement (docket 25 page 571 of 595 pages) of bankrupt Audacy (OTCPK:AUDAQ):

In addition, due to the regulatory nature of station concentration and recent transactions in various markets, it is unclear whether there would be a market in certain cities for the Debtors’ station assets. It is assumed that there will thus be no recovery for these licenses.

While this statement is specific to Audacy and their radio broadcast licenses, it does reflect the reality that prices for radio stations have been declining over the last few years because of increased ad sales competition from other types of media. (The Audacy bankruptcy plan (docket 24) gives shareholders no recovery.)

iHeartMedia already benefitted from one minor asset sale recently. New Mountain Capital bought Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI) in 1Q and iHeartMedia received $101.4 million for their investment in BMI.

Debt Restructuring

Besides exiting bankruptcy with too much debt ($5.75 billion), the debt maturities seem irrational. In 2026 $3.1 billion mature and in 2027 almost $1.7 billion mature. That is followed by $500 million maturing in 2027. A prudent capital structure, in my opinion, would have debt maturities over an extended period of time and not clustered into a very short time period.

Long-Term Debt March 31, 2024

iHeartMedia has been slowly reducing their total debt, but I question their approach. They used a total of $447 million cash in 2022 and 2023 to repurchase $534 million of their 8.375% 2027 unsecured notes. The average repurchase price of 83.7 compares to the current price of 44. I can understand that they wanted to use the cash to reduce the debt with the highest interest rate and report the gains of the repurchases at a discount from par on their income statement, but I question using cash to buy debt that matures in 2027 instead of reducing the 2026 debt first. I also question using cash to reduce unsecured debt instead of using cash to reduce secured debt.

Since their latest market equity capitalization is only $186 million compared to total debt of $5.217 billion, their debt restructuring options are limited. That is a staggering $28 debt to $1 equity capitalization ratio. While some shares or warrants could be used as a "sweetener" in potential debt exchange offers, it is highly unlikely that equity for debt would be a major component of any debt exchange offer. The reality is that to get 2026 debt extended to 2029 or beyond, higher interest rates on the new debt would have to be part of the deal. The problem for iHeartMedia is that they do not have the income/cash flow to pay much higher interest expenses. With net debt 6.86 x trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA and S&P lowering their debt rating to CCC+ from B with a negative outlook, iHeartMedia may have to pay fairly high rates in any exchange offers.

A competitor, Cumulus Media (CMLS), recently completed an exchange offer that extended the maturity of some of their debt from 2026 to 2029. Originally, the offer was for $800 new 8.75% secured notes maturing 2029 for early tenders or $770 new notes for later tenders. Because of low participation, the final amended exchange offer that was accepted by 94% of their $346.245 million 6.75% 2026 secured noteholders was for $940 8.0% secured notes maturing 2029. Effectively, the annual interest paid on the notes increased from $67.50 per note to $75.20, which is higher than the $70.00 under the original exchange offer. S&P downgraded CMLS debt to SD - structural default under the original terms but raised their rating to B- after the amended exchange offer was completed.

There were media reports in late May that Pimco and other creditors were forming groups and retaining advisors to help negotiate some type of restructuring. Besides owning term loans and other debt securities, Pimco owns 22,564,505 Class A stock (IHRT) and 2,606,005 Class B stock or 20% of the total shares outstanding. Another major shareholder is Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd, a British media company that owns 18,140,000 Class stock or 14.7% of outstanding stock. Basically, Pimco is in the "driver's seat" regarding debt restructuring negotiations. If iHeartMedia does eventually file for bankruptcy, retail IHRT shareholders should not expect that Pimco would try to maximize shareholder recoveries because the value of Pimco's stock is much lower than the significant value of debt they own.

Recent Results and 2Q Guidance

While 1Q results were within the guidance numbers, the fact that their core business numbers were weak was troubling. The loss of $0.12 per share is actually stronger than it appears. The income includes a gain of $101.4 million from the sale of their BMI investment, which is approximately $0.68 pre-tax per share.

First Quarter Income Statement 2024 and 2023

1Q Revenue by Segment 2024 and 2023

The latest 2Q guidance numbers were rather depressing. Management is expecting flat consolidated revenue for 2Q and adjusted EBITDA of $140 million to $160 million, which is much lower than 2Q 2023 when they reported adjusted EBITDA of $191 million. This EBITDA guidance is very troubling because 2024 is an election year and one would expect stronger results compared to a non-election year - not weaker.

2024 Election Year - Political Revenue

While political ad revenue may only account for 3% to 4% of total revenue this election year, that additional revenue is often a topic discussed by retail IHRT investors as being critical for the company, especially this year. The table below illustrates the dramatic changes in political revenue during general election years.

Political Revenue

In 1Q 2024, political revenue was $11.62 million or 1.5% of total revenue. Political revenue is expected to grow until election day, and management stated during their latest conference call that political revenue was "pacing approximately 16% higher" than the 2020 election year. The problem is that next year there are only a limited number of elections, which will negatively impact iHeartMedia. This is one reason why restructuring needs to be negotiated and completed this year.

There is a director that could help bring in political revenue from Democratic candidates. Cheryl Mills, who was Hillary Clinton's chief of staff and deputy counsel to President Bill Clinton for a number of years, has been a director since 2020. On the reverse side, some Republicans might be reluctant to do business with iHeartMedia because of the Mills association.

(Note: There is no actual Chapter 22. It is just an expression used when a company files for Ch.11 bankruptcy again after filing for Ch.11 in the recent past.)

Conclusion

While I don't expect iHeartMedia will file for Ch.11 bankruptcy in the near future, it could file before it is forced into filing because some companies want to still have some "rope" to work with during the bankruptcy process. They need to negotiate some restructuring now during the stronger election year instead of waiting until 2025. Besides debt maturity extensions via exchange offers, there also could be asset sales to raise cash. Given the very low IHRT stock price, it is unlikely they could raise much cash via a new stock offer unless IHRT becomes a meme stock.

If iHeartMedia does eventually file for bankruptcy, it is likely that shareholders will get no recovery under a reorganization plan because there is just too much debt that has priority for any recovery. The stock is not currently really an investment - it is more of a bet on the roulette table. Because they might be able to negotiate some restructuring, I rate IHRT stock a very speculative hold.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.