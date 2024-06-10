Monty Rakusen

There's been a surge in “AI” mentions on quarterly conference calls in the past half decade. But that’s not the only corporate-investment revolution taking place today. “Re-shoring” has taken the domestic market by storm.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and the COVID-19 pandemic two years before that, the perils of relying on certain corners of the globe for supply chain activities revealed themselves. Today, firms are focusing on automation and re-shoring, which should stand to benefit Industrials-sector companies aiming to help other corporations streamline their operations.

I am downgrading Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) from a buy to a hold after a decent rally since October 2022. While not a deep value play, ROK is among the companies in the crosshairs of both AI and re-shoring trends, but its mid-20s P/E is a material premium to pay despite a steep decline in the past 11 months.

Re-shoring Remains a Hot Top on S&P 500 Earnings Calls

BofA Global Research

According to Bank of America Global Research, Rockwell Automation is a global supplier of industrial automation equipment, software, and services and is divided into two segments. The Architecture & Software segment contains an integrated control and information architecture that allows the customer to connect its manufacturing enterprise. The Control Products & Solutions segment includes intelligent motor control and industrial control products that allow the customer to implement an automation or information solution on the plant floor.

In May, Rockwell reported a decent second-quarter report. Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $2.50 topped the Wall Street consensus forecast of $2.22 while revenue of $2.1 billion, down 7% from year-ago levels, was a solid $70 million beat. The management team updated FY 2024 revenue guidance to be in the range of (6.0)% - (4.0)% compared with the consensus of a 0.5% increase. This year’s diluted EPS forecast was also reduced to the $8.80 to $9.80 range.

On the earnings outlook, analysts at BofA see EPS rising from $10.50 in the current year to an even $14 by 2025. Per-share operating earnings could then reach $15 in 2026. The current Seeking Alpha consensus estimates show a less sanguine earnings trajectory, but a 19% growth rate is expected next year following 2024’s EPS slump. Revenue growth should inflect positive in 2025, too.

The robust Q2 was helped by solid orders compared to Q1, but the company’s forecast numbers were brought down due to issues related to destocking in its EV and Food and Beverage areas. But its Software ARR growth remains impressive, sporting a 20% year-on-year growth rate. Looking ahead, Rockwell remains focused on streamlining operations and cost-cutting measures, and Q4 is seen by the company as being a launching pad for growth in the years ahead.

Dividends, meanwhile, are forecast to rise at a steady clip over the next handful of quarters, resulting in a dividend yield that could rise above 2% if the share price remains low. With a forward earnings multiple in the mid-20s and an EV/EBITDA ratio that is above the S&P 500’s average, there is a significant amount of hope priced into ROK today.

ROK: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Yield, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

BofA Global Research

If we assume $11 of non-GAAP EPS over the next twelve months, which is near consensus, and apply the stock’s 5-year average P/E of 25.7, then the share should be priced near $283. But given the low current-year earnings trajectory, a P/E closer to the sector median is prudent in my view.

A 22 multiple on the same earnings yields a fair value of $242, slightly under the current share price. ROK is cheap if it indeed achieves EPS in the low-teens by FY 2026, but Rockwell has turned into a show-me story given the EPS drop in the past year.

ROK: A Mid-20s P/E Is Generous Today

Seeking Alpha

Compared to its peers, Rockwell sports a weak valuation grade, which partly explains my neutral opinion. The growth glide path is likewise lukewarm at best, while sellside estimates have been sharply bearish in the past three months despite the Q2 beat.

Still, ROK sports very strong profitability trends, evidenced by more than $9 in free cash flow per share in the past 12 months. Share-price momentum has been very weak lately, however, on both an absolute and nominal basis.

Competitor Analysis

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show an unconfirmed Q3, 2024 earnings date of Thursday, August 1 BMO. Shares trade ex the $1.25 quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12. Before those key dates, Rockwell’s management team is expected to present at the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference 2024 from June 10-12 this week in Chicago.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

While ROK has rallied in net from my original report, it has underperformed the S&P 500. Moreover, after peaking near $350 last summer, ROK has sunk. Notice in the chart below that shares are now near key support around the $250 mark. Novice technicians may notice an emerging bearish head and shoulders reversal pattern. If $250 fails as support, then an almost absurdly bearish $155 price target would be in play based on the height from the $251 neckline to the $349 peak.

Also, take a look at the RSI momentum oscillator at the top of the graph. It, like price action, is trending lower. I’d like to see the RSI gauge breakout along with an upside move in ROK shares. And with a long-term 200-day moving average that’s negatively sloped, the bears have control of the primary trend. Additionally, with a high amount of volume by price up to about $310, the bulls have their work cut out for them to begin a meaningful reversal. Downside support is seen at the May-June 2022 nadir around $190.

Overall, ROK has been a major disappointment since Q3 2023. The Industrials-sector stock is now at key support.

ROK: Bearish Descending Triangle, Support Near $250

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I have a hold rating on Rockwell Automation. The stock has a premium valuation multiple even after a weak year of earnings. With poor technical momentum today, investors can hope for an EPS turnaround story later this year.