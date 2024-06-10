lucentius

FCX stock P/E expanded to 37x

Copper’s supply/demand outlook has rapidly shifted from too much supply to the potential for a supply deficit recently (more on this later). After spending a few months in a price range as low as ~$3.5 in the past year, the price of copper (HG1:COM) has jumped substantially, as illustrated by the chart below.

In tandem with the rise of copper prices, the stock price and valuation multiples of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) have enjoyed a terrific lift as well. The stock has delivered a price return of more than 33% in the past 12 months and currently trades at about 37x of its TTM earnings, expensive both in absolute and relative terms. The chart below summarizes FCX stock’s valuation grade. Based on the data in this chart, FCX's P/E ratios are currently much higher than both the sector median and its 5-year average. For TTM non-GAAP P/E, FCX now trades at 37x, more than double the sector median of 17.69x. The 5-year average for FCX's P/E is 19.04x (and the 10-year median is about 21x).

Of course, there are some good growth catalysts behind such a premium valuation, and I will detail them in the next section. But my thesis in this article is that the growth potential has been fully priced in already under current conditions.

FCX stock: growth catalysts

Global demand for copper should remain strong in my view in the coming years to support the robust copper demand largely due to the increased use of renewable energy. Copper consumption associated with renewable energy is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years, as you can see from the following Wood Mackenzie report. Currently, more than 70% of the copper produced is used in applications that deliver electricity. Electric vehicles, or EVs, use up to four times more copper than internal combustion engines ("ICE"), and renewable energy technologies use four to five times more copper than fossil fuel power generation.

And as a leader in copper mining and production, FCX is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth. The company produced 4.2 billion pounds of copper (it also produces other metals such as gold, molybdenum, etc.) last year. The company also has vast reserves around the world, and its 2023 net proven and probable metals reserve points to about 104.1 billion pounds of copper (plus about 24.5 million oz. of gold). Looking ahead, I see good odds for the production to further ramp up in the next few years as its expansion projects begin to come online.

FCX has multiple expansion projects underway to increase copper production and lower costs. The company recently has dramatically cranked up its CAPEX budget (see the next chart below) to support these expansions. For example, in the United States, the Lone Star oxide expansion facility is underway. This expansion alone is expected to add about 50 million tons of production once operational, by my estimate. Overseas, a new copper cleaner circuit at the Grasberg mill should help to add about 60 million pounds of copper a year and 40,000 ounces of gold.

FCX stock: EPS outlook and PEG ratio

Thanks to the above anticipated secular tailwind for copper and FCX’s position in this space, the market has a very optimistic outlook for its EPS growth. More specifically, the chart below shows the consensus EPS estimates for FCX stock in the next 3 years. As illustrated by the data here, analysts estimate that FCX earnings will grow rapidly over this period. The average EPS estimate for FY 2024 is $1.63 per share and the average EPS for FY 2026 is $2.61, representing an increase at a CAGR of over 17%.

I have some reservations regarding such a growth projection (more on this in the next section). However, even assuming such a rapid growth rate, the PEG ratio (P/E growth ratio) of the stock is still too expensive in my view. With a P/E of around 37x as aforementioned and an expected growth rate of 17.5%, the PEG is more than 2x, far higher than the 1x gold standard that growth investors seek. To put it differently, admittedly, FCX's forward P/E ratio is expected to decline as its EPS grows as seen in the chart. For example, based on these EPS projections, the implied FY1 P/E is about 30x and FY2 P/E is about 22x. These multiples are still far higher than the sector median and FCX’s historical track record.

Other risks and final thoughts

Besides the valuation risks mentioned above, there are also some risks common to FCX and its peers and also some risks more particular to FCX. Common challenges for mining stocks include volatile commodity prices, particularly copper, which can significantly impact profitability. Additionally, the mining industry faces increasing pressure regarding environmental, social, and governance regulations. FCX also has some unique risks. The top one on my list is its reliance on Indonesia, where its Grasberg mine is located (which is the site of one of its notable expansion projects, as aforementioned). Negotiations with the Indonesian government regarding future ownership and profit sharing could disrupt operations and/or impact FCX’s profitability. Finally, FCX’s leverage is also a concern in my mind. Mining companies in general have higher leverage than the average economy. However, FCX has a much higher debt burden than some of its large peers. As illustrated by the chart below, its debt/equity ratio is about 2x higher than large mining companies such as Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) and the Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO). Such a higher leverage could limit its ability to weather downturns.

All told, for existing investors, I do not see anything particularly wrong with holding a leader in a sector that enjoys secular tailwinds even at a premium P/E ratio (and big congratulations are in order for the capital gain!). The company benefits from strong growth catalysts, with analyst estimates projecting a rapid rise in its EPS at a CAGR of over 17% in the next few years. However, for potential Freeport-McMoRan Inc. investors, the growth has already been priced in under current conditions, in my view. As such, I do not see the return/risk profile particularly skewed.