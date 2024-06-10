Federal Reserve Preview: More Delays

Jun. 10, 2024 12:35 PM ETTLT, TLH, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SGOV, SPTS, UUP, USDU, UDN
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.82K Followers

Summary

  • The US Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged at 5.25-5.5% on Wednesday and will indicate that September is the earliest opportunity to seriously consider an interest rate cut.
  • With inflation having remained sticky and the latest jobs numbers beating all expectations, we expect them to push their projections for rate cuts back next week.
  • The probability of lower GDP growth and higher unemployment is why we don’t expect the Fed to go further and reduce it to just one 25bp rate cut as their central view for 2024.

The US Federal Reserve building in Washington DC

uschools

By James Knightley, Padhraic Garvey, CFA, & Chris Turner

No rate change, with 2024 cuts scaled back to two, possibly even one

The US Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged at 5.25-5.5% on Wednesday and will indicate that

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.82K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
TLH--
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
EDV--
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
SPTL--
SPDR® Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
ZROZ--
PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News