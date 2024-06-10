Tom Werner

Given that resources are finite and demand for them is increasing, those companies involved in the extraction and manufacture of them could be the companies to back. I'm a big fan of investing in the natural resources part of the marketplace, and if you are as well, you may want to consider the VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP). The hope is that a fund like that, because of the exposure to natural resources and real assets, can outpace inflation in the long run.

HAP tracks the VanEck Natural Resources Index, which represents the performance of companies in the natural resources sector across the entire universe of global natural resources companies, including firms in the metals, energy sources, and agricultural product industries. Created in 2013 by US-based investment company Van Eck Associates, the fund is incorporated in the Cayman Islands, thereby side-stepping an otherwise cumbersome K-1 tax filing.

A Look At The Holdings

HAP has a portfolio of 141 holdings in several natural resource sectors, invested around the world. No position makes up more than 5.5% of the fund, and we can see that the top 3 positions are all Energy.

vaneck.com

I like the composition here. There isn't much concentration risk, and the portfolio is attractively valued, with HAP having a Price-to-Earnings ratio of about 14.5x. I'd much rather allocate to hear long-term than to Tech, which is on the opposite end of the spectrum.

Sector Composition and Country Allocation

As you'd expect, Materials and Energy make up the largest allocations at 39.85% and 30.51% respectively. Other sectors include Utilities (9.6%), Industrials (9.06%), Consumer Staples (6.41%), Health Care (2.29%), Information Technology (1.35%) and Real Estate (0.7%).

vaneck.com

Remember, this fund is global (another big plus in my view). The U.S. makes up the biggest allocation at 45%, with Australia and Canada constituting about 10% each. Strong mix here, again, given many natural resources do come outside U.S. borders.

vaneck.com

Peer Comparison: Standing Out in a Crowded Field

HAP stands out in this somewhat crowded space because of its global exposure and sector diversification, as well as its inclusion of alternative energy sources. Similar exposure to HAP is offered by the iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (IGE). When we look at HAP relative to IGE, we find that HAP has underperformed on a price ratio basis, but appears to be turning up. Much of this has to do with the fact that IGE is 80% US, and the US has been the star outperformed in equities since 2021.

StockCharts.com

Pros and Cons

HAP offers a chance to invest in a pool of companies involved in key resource sectors such as energy, fertilizers, logging and metals. Demand for these natural resources should still be strong thanks to a rising world population, greater urbanization and technological advancement.

The problem? The global exposure means some of these natural resources come from places where supply and demand can cause volatility in commodity prices and, ultimately, the fortunes of their exploiters. On top of this, the fortunes of the sector are also heavily influenced by the state of the global economy, geopolitical tensions and the environment. And please remember currency volatility, as this is unhedged to relative currency changes. This could be beneficial when the Dollar broadly declines against other currencies as a strong Dollar tends not to favor commodity prices, however, which makes this fund even with currency exposure more interesting in my view.

Conclusion: A Strategic Play on Global Resource Demand

With finite resources being in ever-increasing demand, the VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) is a smart way to invest in a globally diversified basket of firms that excavate, produce and distribute the materials humanity needs to operate. There isn't any denying that this sector carries risks, though.

The world hasn't yet conquered all the present and future environmental risks in this field, or the political risks associated with it. But VanEck Natural Resources ETF's diversification and the fact that the fund is stuffed full of global and regional leaders make it a potential strategic play on natural resources demand as the modern world continues to grow and grow. Solid fund overall.