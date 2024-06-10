Torsten Asmus

The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) offers investors exposure to a broad range of companies that provide household products, food, beverages, personal care products and other basic items that are a part of daily life. These types of companies are typically recession-resistant, and with cracks developing in the economy, this ETF could offer strong relative performance going forward. This ETF has about $15.45 billion in assets, and it has a very low expense ratio of just 0.09%. This ETF has been a generally lower risk and steady way to have stock market exposure, and it has delivered returns of about 6.8% annually since its inception on December 16, 1988. I am more interested in this ETF lately because I believe the risks of a recession are growing as the Federal Reserve maintains a higher for longer interest rate policy. Let's take a closer look.

The Chart

This ETF bottomed out in October at around $64 per share. Since then, it has been in a solid uptrend, and it now trades for around $77 per share. The 50-day moving average is around $76, and the 200-day moving average is about $72. This chart shows that buying dips over the past several months has been a winning strategy and that this ETF is trending higher. I think the uptrend will continue and that the dip buying strategy will also continue to reward investors.

Top Ten Holdings

The top ten holdings for this fund are loaded with well-known companies with products that are in just about every home. Here is a list of the 10 holdings:

Let's take a look at the three top holdings of this ETF:

The Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) is a consumer goods company that owns so many everyday household brands which include: Bounce, Pampers, Downey, Tide, Bounty, Charmin, Always, Braun, Old Spice, Cascade, Dawn, Swiffer and more. These everyday items tend to keep selling in good times and in tougher times as well, which makes this a defensive stock holding for many investors. It also offers a dividend yield of about 2.41% which appeals to income investors. This stock is the largest holding in the ETF and represents about 14.76% of the total assets.

Costco Wholesale (COST) owns and operates "warehouse" style retail establishments that are very popular with consumers who like to buy in bulk and get some savings in the process. This company has a great business model, but the stock is extremely expensive with a price to earnings ratio of about 50 times earnings, and it seems to even have a cult-like following. The high valuation of this stock and the fact that this stock represents nearly 14% of this ETF's holdings makes me a little concerned. However, Costco shares have not historically been a low PE ratio stock and the company continues to grow overseas, so this great growth stock could easily continue to be an amazing stock for shareholders.

Walmart (WMT) is another popular retailer that focuses on providing value. Some investors and analysts believe that it has been gaining market share from Target (TGT) and that it could continue to do so if the economy weakens. The valuation with Walmart is far less demanding than it is with Costco, as it trades for just around 27 times earnings. This could leave lots of room for upside if the company continues to grow and take market share. Walmart represents nearly 11% of the portfolio for this ETF.

The Dividend

This fund pays a quarterly dividend of about $0.55 per share, or $2.10 on an annual basis. This offers a yield of around 2.7%. While this yield is currently lower than it is with many other investment options, this yield appears sustainable and is likely a lower risk option because it is derived from the consumer staples sector.

Why This ETF Could Be A Great Way To Play Defense

While the jobs market and overall economy still appears to be resilient on the surface, there are cracks developing in a number of areas which could spread in the coming months. Many investors seem to believe that the Federal Reserve is going to pull off a soft landing whereby they perfectly time the inflection point for rate cuts, and we see a "Goldilocks" scenario play out with the economy continuing to grow and inflation subsiding back down to around the 2% level that the Federal Reserve is targeting. However, this is easier said than done and I believe there are many signs pointing to an economic downturn.

For example, Starbucks (SBUX) recently reported results that could be a sign of consumers cutting back on even affordable luxuries such as lattes. The banking system has had challenges due to big losses on bond holdings. The banking sector could be up against stronger headwinds as the commercial real estate market has seen a huge decline in values because of the much higher interest rates. The losses for banks with commercial real estate could become a much bigger problem in the months ahead as fixed rate loans become due, which could lead to more keys being handed over to the banks in foreclosures.

Part of the reason the economy has held up for longer than expected is possibly because so much stimulus was poured into the economy during the Covid outbreak. However, this extra money seems to be running out for the lower end consumer because auto loan delinquencies are rising, and credit card debt has recently reached record levels. This may imply many consumers are simply tapped out. For all the reasons above, it looks like the U.S. economy is slowing down, and that makes it an ideal time to consider more defensive investments such as the consumer staple stocks offered by this ETF.

Potential Downside Risks

Some of the stocks held in this ETF are trading at lofty valuations that are typically reserved for momentum and fast-growth stocks. For example, Costco is highly valued and represents a very large percentage of this ETF, so I do think this is a risk investors should consider. There are also other stocks in this ETF that represent significant positions and therefore could pose downside risks. The top three holdings of this ETF represent about 40% of the total assets, so it is not as well diversified as many other ETF's. This is a potential downside risk to consider, and it makes sense to only invest if you would probably own the top three stocks in your portfolio anyhow. Another potential risk to consider is opportunity cost. While this ETF has provided solid returns since inception, these returns are much less than the returns that tech stock ETF's have generated.

In Summary

I think this ETF can continue to grind out solid returns over the years, but at this point, I would be a buyer only on pullbacks because of the run it has enjoyed over the past several months. I do think the risk of recession is much higher than average at this point in the economic cycle and higher interest rates appear to be taking a toll on everything from the lower end consumer to commercial real estate, auto loans and consumer credit card debt. These factors could make this ETF a relative outperformer in the coming months. While many investors are chasing high valuation AI stocks, it might pay off to be a bit of a contrarian and buy into the defensive consumer staple stocks that this ETF offers.

