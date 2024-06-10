FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.25K Followers

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 10, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tom Gelston - Senior Executive Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations
Jason Few - President & Chief Executive Officer
Mike Bishop - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Mark Feasel - Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

George Gianarikas - Canaccord Genuity
Saumya Jain - UBS
Ryan Pfingst - B Riley
Noel Parks - Touhy Brothers
Jeffrey Campbell - Seaport Research Partners

Operator

Good morning. My name is Audra, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time I would like to welcome everyone to the FuelCell Energy Second Quarter of Fiscal 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Tom Gelston, Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Tom Gelston

Thank you, and good morning everyone, and thank you for joining us on the call today. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. This morning, FuelCell Energy released our financial results for the second quarter of 2024, and our earnings press release and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q are available in the Investors section of our website at www.fuelcellenergy.com.

Consistent with our practice, in addition to this call and our earnings press release, we have posted a slide presentation on our website. This webcast is being recorded and will be available for replay on our website approximately two hours after we conclude the call.

Before we begin, please note that some of the information that you will hear or be provided

Recommended For You

About FCEL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FCEL

Trending Analysis

Trending News