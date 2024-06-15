matdesign24

Recently, we shared an article entitled "Very Good News for Realty Income" in which we explained that we expected Realty Income Corporation's (O) growth to accelerate as a result of the expanding cap rates in the net lease property sector.

Realty Income

As a reminder, Realty Income was only getting a ~7% cap rate on its new acquisitions for most 2023, and this was a problem going into 2024 because its cost of capital was around the same level and it wasn't able to earn a good spread.

This explains why the company had guided for only $2 billion of acquisitions in 2024, down from nearly $10 billion in 2023.

But the first piece of good news then came in Q1 when the company noted that it had managed to acquire $323 million worth of properties in Europe at an 8.2% cap rate.

That was a solid ~100 basis point spread over its cost of capital and it implied that its growth would likely now accelerate as the company returns to external growth.

And we were correct in making this prediction.

Realty Income just issued an update on its latest performance, and it increased its full-year guidance for 2024, noting that its acquisition volumes were now growing.

Here is what they said: [emphasis added]

"We are pleased to raise our guidance for full year AFFO per share and investment volume, reflecting our continued confidence in our business outlook as we approach the mid-point of the year. These increases stem from an improving investment environment, particularly in Europe. Additionally, we continue to see stable operating performance in our high-quality, diversified global real estate portfolio. We believe our size and scale place us in a unique competitive position to capitalize on the current market environment." Sumit Roy, CEO of Realty Income.

Realty Income

This is great news because it reaffirms what we previously thought.

The real impact on 2024 results is not significant. They bumped up their acquisition guidance from $2 billion to $3 billion and only slightly increased the lower end of their full-year guidance for FFO per share.

However, this bodes very well for 2025, 2026, and beyond because it seems to imply that transaction volumes are now finally recovering in Europe and that's precisely where it is today getting the best spreads over its cost of capital.

Therefore, my base case for Realty Income is now getting stronger. I expected about 2-3% growth on a normalized basis, ignoring the impact of any mergers, but now that's rising to 3-4%.

This means that even ignoring any upside from multiple expansion, Realty Income should be well-positioned to deliver near double-digit total returns going forward.

And that's not all.

Another piece of good news is that inflation continues to cool down. After some stubbornness from the headline CPI number over the past several months, April's CPI report shows disinflation resuming for both the headline and core metrics.

YCHARTS

This disinflationary trend is quite broad-based, from nondurables & food to shelter to durables like appliances and new/used cars.

This is great news because it increases the odds of cuts to interest rates happening already in the near term.

According to the latest data of the FedWatch tool, we are likely to see a 75-100 basis reduction in interest rates within a from now:

FedWatch

If that's the case, then my base case could go from 3-4% to 4-5% annual growth as the company's spreads grow further, and Realty Income goes back on the offensive in 2025.

Such an acceleration in growth coupled with lower interest rates would warrant a higher valuation multiple and lead to substantial upside for shareholders.

Currently, Realty Income is priced at just 12x FFO and a 6% dividend yield, which is a historically low valuation for the company. Simply returning to 16x FFO would unlock 30% upside, and it could happen in the coming years.

But does this change my conclusion about Realty Income being more desirable than some of its peers?

Not really.

I continue to think that Realty Income is a good choice for retirees who want to maximize safe income.

However, I still think that most of its net lease peers (NETL), including Agree Realty (ADC), Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT), VICI Properties (VICI), and W. P. Carey (WPC) are likely to earn even higher total returns over the long run.

But it does reduce the degree of my preference and overall, I am bullish on the entire sector.