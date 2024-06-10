VBK strategy
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) started investing operations on 01/26/2004 and tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Growth Index. It has 624 holdings, a 30-day SEC yield of 0.56%, an expense ratio of 0.07%, and is also available as a mutual fund, Vanguard Small Cap Growth Index Fund Inst (VSGAX).
As described by CRSP, the underlying index "represents the Growth Style for companies covering 85% to 98% of cumulative capitalization of CRSP US Total Market." It is rebalanced quarterly. No more information about the methodology is available to the public on the CRSP website or in the fund's prospectus. The fund's turnover rate in the most recent fiscal year was 19%.
This article will use as a benchmark the parent index, CRSP US Small Cap Index, represented by Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (VB).
VBK portfolio
The heaviest sector in the portfolio is technology (22.6% of asset value), followed by industrials (19.8%), consumer discretionary (16.4%) and healthcare (tie at 16.4%). Other sectors are below 7%. Compared to the parent index, VBK significantly overweights technology and healthcare. It underweights mostly financials, materials and utilities.
The top 10 holdings, listed in the next table with growth metrics, represent 8% of asset value. The top name weighs 1.09%, so risks related to individual companies are low.
|
Ticker
|
Name
|
Weight%
|
EPSgrowth %TTM
|
EPSgrowth %5Y
|
SalesGrowth %TTM
|
SalesGrowth %5Y
|
Targa Resources Corp.
|
1.09%
|
25.52
|
54.79
|
-20.22
|
8.15
|
Axon Enterprise, Inc.
|
0.96%
|
81.77
|
35.57
|
31.69
|
30.06
|
Deckers Outdoor Corporation
|
0.90%
|
50.87
|
26.96
|
18.29
|
16.34
|
PTC Inc.
|
0.86%
|
-10.10
|
36.14
|
13.33
|
11.04
|
Entegris, Inc.
|
0.85%
|
7866.66
|
-6.65
|
-5.13
|
17.85
|
DraftKings Inc.
|
0.76%
|
59.76
|
N/A
|
57.00
|
N/A
|
Vertiv Holdings Co.
|
0.72%
|
245.17
|
82.85
|
15.27
|
N/A
|
Pure Storage, Inc.
|
0.65%
|
796.14
|
17.53
|
7.80
|
15.79
|
Lennox International Inc.
|
0.63%
|
20.17
|
13.61
|
4.74
|
5.11
|
Nutanix, Inc.
|
0.63%
|
95.61
|
6.92
|
19.43
|
10.02
Fundamentals
VBK is more expensive than the benchmark regarding valuation ratios and has better growth metrics, in accordance with its investing style. As reported in the next table, the gap in cash flow growth is the most impressive.
|
VBK
|
VB
|
P/E TTM
|
26.76
|
17.53
|
Price/Book
|
3.83
|
2.23
|
Price/Sales
|
2.92
|
1.36
|
Price/Cash Flow
|
15.64
|
10.45
|
Earnings growth
|
23.12%
|
19.68%
|
Sales growth %
|
9.38%
|
6.51%
|
Cash flow growth %
|
22.09%
|
8.93%
Data source: Fidelity.
Performance
Since 02/1/2004 VBK has underperformed its parent index by 14 bps, which is hardly significant. It also shows similar risk metrics, as reported in the next table (maximum drawdown and volatility).
|
Total Return
|
Annual Return
|
Drawdown
|
Sharpe ratio
|
Volatility
|
VBK
|
476.35%
|
8.99%
|
-58.69%
|
0.46
|
19.84%
|
VB
|
491.91%
|
9.13%
|
-59.57%
|
0.48
|
19.31%
The growth fund has lagged by about 9% over the last 3 years:
VBK vs. competitors
The next table compares the characteristics of VBK and five small-cap growth ETFs implementing various methodologies:
- iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT).
- iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO).
- iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG).
- First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund ETF (FYC).
- Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML).
|
VBK
|
IJT
|
IWO
|
ISCG
|
FYC
|
JSML
|
Inception
|
1/26/2004
|
7/24/2000
|
7/24/2000
|
6/28/2004
|
4/19/2011
|
2/23/2016
|
Expense Ratio
|
0.07%
|
0.18%
|
0.24%
|
0.06%
|
0.70%
|
0.30%
|
AUM
|
$34.19B
|
$5.80B
|
$10.87B
|
$545.44M
|
$268.66M
|
$211.95M
|
Avg Daily Volume
|
$60.96M
|
$11.70M
|
$98.84M
|
$1.51M
|
$717.60K
|
$584.93K
VBK is the largest and second most liquid of these funds. It has the second-lowest fee, almost on par with ISCG.
The next chart compares total returns, starting on 2/29/2016 to match all inception dates. Five of the 6 funds are in a narrow range of total return. VBK is in the middle of the pack, about 0.5% in annualized return behind the best performer JSML.
Over the last 12 months, VBK is very close to several of its peers and behind IJT:
Takeaway
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (VBK) holds over 600 small caps with growth characteristics. It is well-diversified across holdings and sectors, with a tilt to technology and industrials. Based on historical performance, VBK doesn't seem to have a methodological edge over its competitors or over a small-cap benchmark. Despite this lack of attractiveness as a long-term investment, its combination of relatively high liquidity and low fees makes it a good instrument for tactical allocation strategies switching between size segments or investing styles.
