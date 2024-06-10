Anna Bryukhanova/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

L'Occitane International S.A. (OTCPK:LCCTF) [973:HK] is rated as a Buy. There is an arbitrage opportunity associated with the recent privatization offer, as the offer price is +3.8% above the company's last closing share price. Also, shareholders have the choice of accepting a "Potential Alternative Share Offer" which could possibly translate into greater upside, assuming that the Offeror goes ahead with this option and eventually lists L'Occitane on another stock exchange.

The company's shares can be bought or sold by investors on the Over-The-Counter market and the Hong Kong stock exchange. The average daily trading values for L'Occitane's Hong Kong-listed shares and OTC shares in the past 10 trading days were $7 million and $40,000, respectively based on S&P Capital IQ data. Readers can deal in the company's relatively more liquid Hong Kong shares with Hong Kong brokers like Monex Boom Securities or US stock brokerages such as Interactive Brokers.

Proposed Privatization Validates My Earlier View Of The Stock's Undervaluation

In my prior January 1, 2024 write-up, I noted that L'Occitane's "Hong Kong shares can potentially rise to as high as HK$31.90 which translates into a capital appreciation upside of +43%" based on a "Price-To-Earnings Growth or PEG (target) multiple of 1."

The company's Hong Kong shares last traded at HK$32.75 as of June 7, 2024, which is pretty close to my previous price target of HK$31.90, as the stock outperformed following the announcement of a privatization offer. Earlier, Bloomberg reported on April 29, 2024, that "Reinold Geiger, the billionaire owner of L'Occitane International SA, wants to take the skin-care company private" by "offering HK$34 a share for the L'Occitane shares he doesn't already own."

As per L'Occitane's April 29 announcement, the key condition for a successful privatization is that the "Offeror acquires not less than 90% of the Offer Shares held by Disinterested Shareholders (my emphasis)", defined as "shareholders other than" the Offeror and other parties "acting in concert with" the Offeror. An investment holding company controlled by Reinold Geiger is the Offeror which owns more than 72% of L'Occitane's shares.

Some of L'Occitane's shareholders, whose shareholdings represent approximately 35% of the shares owned by disinterested shareholders, have already either given "irrevocable undertakings to accept" this offer or provided "non-binding letters of support" as indicated in the company's April 29 announcement. In other words, the deal will be done if another 55% of the disinterested shareholders are in favor of this transaction.

On May 29, 2024, LCCTF revealed that it has requested to "extend the time for dispatching the Composite Document (for this privatization offer) to on or before 2 July 2024." According to the initial late-April announcement, L'Occitane can "exercise the compulsory acquisition right" (assuming that at least 90% of disinterested shareholders' shares are acquired) for "the period of 4 months beginning on Composite Document Date."

The $34 offer price is +3.8% higher than L'Occitane's last traded stock price of HK$32.75. This translates into a potential annualized return of +7.8% assuming the privatization offer is successfully completed within the next six months (my rough estimate).

Potential Share Alternative Offer Could Offer Greater Upside

In an earlier May 16, 2024 disclosure, LCCTF mentioned that the Offeror is "currently exploring the feasibility of making the Potential Share Alternative Offer", but cautioned that the Offeror "retains discretion to decide whether to make the Potential Share Alternative Offer."

L'Occitane's privatization offer is unique because it offers shareholders a choice between receiving cash based on the acquisition price of $34 per share and receiving the equivalent of shares. The company noted in its initial April 29 announcement that the Potential Share Alternative Offer involves the receipt of "newly issued shares of an unlisted Rollover Entity" on the assumption that no more than 5% of shareholders select this option.

For shareholders who make the choice of accepting the Potential Share Alternative Offer as opposed to the HK$34 per share cash offer, they are potentially putting themselves in a high risk-high reward situation.

In terms of the downside, these shareholders might have to contend with owning shares of a private company which can't be sold easily assuming that it stays unlisted.

With respect to the upside, these investors' shareholdings in the "unlisted Rollover Entity" could become more valuable in time to come.

It has been highlighted in past media reports that Reinold Geiger has the intention of having L'Occitane seek a public listing in other markets like Europe or the US. The market currently values L'Occitane at 23.8 times the consensus next twelve months' normalized P/E as per S&P Capital IQ data. In comparison, Paris-listed L'Oréal S.A. (OTCPK:LRLCF) (OTCPK:LRLCY) [OR:FP] and US-listed The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) are now trading at comparatively higher consensus forward P/E metrics of 34.3 times and 31.7 times (source: S&P Capital IQ), respectively.

Assuming that L'Occitane can command a consensus forward P/E ratio of around 33 times in line with its peers when the company is listed in the US or Europe, the stock's per-share value could be as high as HK$45, or +32% above the current HK$34 offer price.

Variant View

There are certain risks worth watching with regard to L'Occitane.

It is possible that the company's potential privatization bid fails. This can happen if less than 90% of Disinterested Shareholders accept the privatization offer.

On the other hand, the potential upside relating to this deal will be lower, assuming that L'Occitane doesn't go ahead with the "Potential Alternative Share Offer" or that the "unlisted Rollover Entity" lists at unfavorable valuations in the future.

Closing Thoughts

L'Occitane stock is awarded a Buy rating. The company's shares are currently trading below the proposed privatization offer price, so there is an arbitrage opportunity. Furthermore, shareholders who accept the "Potential Share Alternative Offer" rather than the cash offer might realize superior returns in the scenario that the "unlisted Rollover Entity" seeks a public listing elsewhere.

