3 REITs In Our 'Fat Pitch' Zone

peepo

If someone asked me to distill the definition of investing down to one word, I would say it’s “discipline.”

Had I known that in my twenties or thirties, I would have been worth a lot more than I am today.

But I always remind myself that it’s only because of my so-called “life lessons” that I have become a more focused and disciplined investor.

As a young investor, I always wanted to achieve instant gratification, which is another way of trying to get rich quickly. As Charlie Munger once said,

“The big money is not in the buying and the selling, but in the waiting.”

He added,

“We have this investment discipline of waiting for a fat pitch. If I was offered the chance to go into business where people would measure me against benchmarks, force me to be fully invested, crawl around looking over my shoulder, etc., I would hate it. I would regard it as putting me into shackles.”

When I was younger, I simply did not wait on the so-called “fat pitch,” I took just about any pitch, regardless of the quality.

I was in pursuit of a luxury lifestyle without any concept of being frugal and waiting for the perfect pitch.

It took a “Great Recession” for me to fully appreciate the demands for extraordinary patience and discipline.

However, it’s because of the adversity that I faced (over 15 years ago) that I now resist the temptation to engage in speculative investments or to go outside my circle of competence.

The Odds Are Greatly in Your Favor

Again, citing Munger,

“You’re looking for a mispriced gamble.”

That’s the key to investing, you must know enough to know whether the gamble is mispriced.

“That’s value investing.”

He added,

“You should remember that good ideas are rare— when the odds are greatly in your favor, bet heavily.”

As we saw last week, a strong jobs report on Friday suggested that US employers added a robust 272,000 jobs in May, a sign that companies are still confident enough in the economy to keep hiring (despite repeatedly high interest rates).

This demonstrates that the economy is growing, driven by consumer spending, entertainment, and travel. The latest jobs news wipes out any hope of an interest rate cut in July and some economists believe that there will be no rate cut this entire year.

"This should exterminate any hopes of a rate cut this year. If we keep seeing jobs reports and wage growth like this, the Fed might need to raise rates further to finish the job. And if that's the case, there's no soft landing." Central Florida economist Sean Snaith

The uptick in average wage growth is another key indicator the Fed will have to consider at its meeting this week. "Stronger wage growth continues to be a thorn in Powell's side," Snaith says.

JPMorgan chief US economist Michael Feroli thinks the Fed will have two interest rate cuts this year in its dot plot, down from three in March.

We were hoping to see rate cuts sooner. However, our view is that income-oriented investors (like me) are getting paid while we wait.

Yahoo Finance

Hence, in this article, I prove three real estate investment trusts, or REITs, with fantastic low-risk business models, consistent dividend growth, attractive yields, and valuations that pave the road for elevated total returns in the years ahead.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) – When Safety And Secular Growth Meet

When it comes to finding REITs with a great risk/reward profile, business models that protect us against “higher-for-longer” interest rates, and a good valuation, it’s difficult to ignore Equity LifeStyle Properties, one of America’s largest manufactured housing (“MH”) community owners and operators.

With a market cap of $12 billion, ELS is more than a residential REIT.

Founded in 1968, the company operates 451 properties in 35 U.S. states and one Canadian province. These properties include MH communities, RV communities, and marinas.

Covering more than 172 thousand sites, the company has found a way to benefit from secular growth, thanks to rising affordability issues in housing, a wave of retiring people, and the increasing quality of MH assets.

Bear in mind that ELS does not own regular “trailer parks” but well-maintained communities with many amenities and some of the best RV communities and campgrounds in the nation.

While MH communities are not suitable for everyone, they are roughly 70% cheaper than a “traditional” single-family home, which currently costs roughly $2,800 per month based on a 7% mortgage rate.

Equity LifeStyle Properties

Even better, because of the affordable profile and attractive amenities, these assets attract retirees.

That’s a win-win, as retirees often have stable incomes and low risks of moving out.

According to the company, the U.S. population aged 55 and older is expected to grow by 15% until 2039, and roughly 10,000 baby boomers will be turning 65 each day.

It also helps that most communities are located in Sunbelt states, which benefit from general outperforming growth in population and a more favorable environment for retirees.

Equity LifeStyle Properties

All of these tailwinds translate into high demand.

Currently, the company has a 95.1% core occupancy rate and a homeownership ratio close to 98%. This means most people own their MH assets and pay a fee for amenities and generate costs.

This is much more favorable than managing MH communities of renters who frequently move.

Even better, since 2006, the company has grown its per-share normalized funds from operations by 9% per year. Multifamily peers have grown per-share NFFO by roughly 5% annually during this period.

Moreover, the company has grown its dividend by 21% annually since 2006.

Equity LifeStyle Properties

Currently, ELS yields 2.9%, which comes with a low-60% payout ratio and a five-year CAGR of 10%.

Moreover, ELS has a fantastic balance sheet.

It has no debt maturities in 2024.

The weighted average term to maturity is nine years.

Just 11% of its debt matures through 2026. The REIT industry average is 30%.

The weighted average interest rate on its debt is just 3.7%.

100% of its long-term debt has a fixed rate.

It has a total debt ratio of 5.1x.

In general, the company has a fantastic total return profile, with a double-digit dividend CAGR and a total return CAGR of slightly more than 15% over the past ten years.

Equity LifeStyle Properties

Valuation-wise, the company trades at a blended P/AFFO ratio of 25.8x, slightly below its ten-year average of 28.7x.

Generally speaking, ELS trades at an “elevated” AFFO multiple, as it brings more safety and secular growth to the table than most REITs. It is also expected to maintain mid-to-high-single-digit per-share AFFO growth in the years ahead.

FAST Graphs

Hence, we forecast 12-15% annual returns, including its dividend in the years ahead, with the biggest risk being a “higher-for-longer” scenario pressuring its AFFO multiple.

Equity Residential (EQR) – Getting Paid To Wait

In the introduction of this article, I wrote that while we wait for a more favorable environment for REITs to appear, I like to buy high-quality REITs at great prices that pay me to wait.

After all, while this environment may be challenging, buying high-quality REITs at great prices is the best way to build both income and wealth.

This brings me to EQR, another residential REIT.

However, this one focuses on multifamily homes in areas with constrained supply, which benefits pricing.

In fact, on June 9, I wrote an article titled “Equity Residential: It’s Time To Be A 'Grave Dancer'” making the case it’s an attractive stock with “solid upside, yield, and fundamentals.”

The company owns close to 300 communities in 12 strategic markets.

These communities cover almost 80 thousand apartments and have allowed the company to grow its dividend by 6.0% annually since 2011.

Equity Residential

Currently yielding 4.2%, the company has a five-year CAGR of 4.0% and a 69% payout ratio.

Since 2011, its dividend has grown by 6.0% annually.

Equity Residential

What makes EQR special is its massive exposure to markets like San Francisco and Southern California. These two markets account for more than 40% of its annual net operating income!

Equity Residential

While these areas may come with elevated political risks, they provide pricing power due to supply challenges (both based on geographic and zoning issues).

In the first quarter, the company reported a 4.1% increase in same-store revenues and a mere 1.3% rise in same-store expenses, resulting in a 5.5% growth in same-store net operating income.

Moreover, according to the company, its portfolio benefits from high demand among its target demographic, which is wealthy renters who are primarily college-educated and employed in sectors like technology, financial services, and professional services.

According to the company, the unemployment rate among these people is just 2%.

Due to elevated rates, these people are renting instead of buying.

In 1Q24, less than 8% of its renters moved out to purchase a home, benefiting occupancy and pricing, as we can see below.

Equity Residential

Adding to that, as one can imagine, the company is expanding. In this case, in high-growth markets.

In its 1Q24 earnings call, the company noted it is on track to deliver six newly completed joint venture developments in 2024, primarily in high-growth markets like Dallas-Fort Worth and Denver.

These projects are expected to yield north of 6% and will significantly add to the company's NFFO starting in 2025.

Regarding its valuation, the general distrust of investors when it comes to REITs in this economic environment has provided a good risk/reward, as the company trades at a blended P/AFFO ratio of 20.7x, a few points below its normalized 23.2x multiple.

FAST Graphs

This year, AFFO growth is expected to be flat, potentially followed by 7% and 3% growth in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

Although it will require a path to lower interest rates to unlock a substantially higher multiple, EQR is one of the candidates on our list with a high likelihood of double-digit annual returns in the years ahead.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) – Secular Healthcare Growth

So far, we have discussed two residential REITs with good risk/rewards, low-risk business models, and consistently rising income.

Alexandria Real Estate goes well with these two, except it’s a REIT operating in the “office” industry.

However, readers who have followed my work will know that Alexandria owns healthcare offices, which are mainly biopharma laboratories used to discover new drugs.

Essentially, the company has established itself as a leader in a $5 trillion life sciences industry, owning a portfolio of assets in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets that are essential for life science tenants.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

This puts the company in a great spot to benefit from strong demand for lab space, even in times of economic uncertainty.

After all, as I said in the past, one cannot cure cancer from the couch!

92% of its top 20 tenants come from investment-grade or publicly traded large-cap tenants.

Almost every penny of rent comes from anti-cyclical healthcare tenants.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

From 1Q21 to 1Q24, the average tenant collections were 99.8%. Even during the Great Financial Crisis, its occupancy did not drop below 94%.

This year, the occupancy is expected to be 95.1%, which is somewhat pressured by acquired vacancy, which proves organic growth opportunities down the road.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Because of its differentiated focus on healthcare clusters and anti-cyclical demand, the company is completely immune to the carnage faced by owners of “generic”/commoditized office assets.

In fact, according to the company, it has provided the facilities that allowed for roughly half of all FDA-approved therapies over the past decade!

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

It also has a fantastic balance sheet, with $6 billion in liquidity, a net leverage ratio of 5.2x, and 98.9% fixed-rate debt that comes with a weighted average remaining term of 13.4 years, buying it a lot of time in this unfavorable environment.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Regarding growth, the company’s per-share FFO has grown by 7.0% annually since 2014 (including 2024 guidance of $9.47).

This was highly favorable for dividends.

Since 2020, the company’s annual dividend growth has averaged 5%. It currently yields 4.5% (not 3.9% as seen in the overview below) and has a 67% payout ratio.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

ARE is also highly attractively valued, as we’re dealing with a case of “throwing the baby out with the bathwater.”

Currently, ARE trades at a blended P/AFFO ratio of 15.0x, which is a mile below its 21.3x normalized multiple.

FAST Graphs

As the company is expected to grow per-share AFFO growth to $8.37 in 2026, we see a path to a $177 share price, 55% above the current price.

However, as this relies on a much higher multiple, we do not believe we’ll see this target unless the office space, in general, sees fundamental improvements, supported by lower rates and ongoing growth in the services economy.

The good news is that the margin of error is huge, making ARE one of my favorite “fat pitch” REITs in this market.

In Closing

Discipline is the cornerstone of successful investing.

Through my journey, I’ve learned that patience and waiting for the "fat pitch" are crucial.

The three REITs I’ve highlighted - Equity LifeStyle, Equity Residential, and Alexandria Real Estate - embody strong business models and consistent dividend growth, making them excellent candidates for long-term gains.

Each offers unique advantages, from affordable housing solutions to high-demand healthcare labs.

As we navigate a challenging economic landscape, these REITs provide a compelling mix of stability and growth potential, making them some of my favorite REITs.