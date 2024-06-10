GameStop: Cash On Hand, But Questions Remain

Jun. 10, 2024 3:12 PM ETGameStop Corp. (GME) Stock3 Comments
Ahmed Abdelazim profile picture
Ahmed Abdelazim
429 Followers

Summary

  • GameStop reported disappointing Q1 earnings, highlighting the need to reset its business model.
  • With the recent offerings in May and June, I’m projecting GameStop’s cash balance to be more than $4 billion, which I believe can be used to transform its declining business.
  • I expect GameStop to use its cash to launch a new digital game store, transform into a holding company, or potentially announce a share buyback program.
  • I’m downgrading my buy rating for GameStop to a hold, preferring to take a wait-and-see approach until management shares how they intend to use the company’s cash hoard.

Buried Pirates Treasure Chest

DanBrandenburg/E+ via Getty Images

Last March, I initiated my coverage of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) ahead of its Q4 2023 earnings with a buy rating, predicting the video game retailer to beat estimates. While GameStop's actual results fell below my expectations, its

This article was written by

Ahmed Abdelazim profile picture
Ahmed Abdelazim
429 Followers
As a former managing editor at a financial media publication focused on mid and small caps, I am using my experience to present investment opportunities in undervalued companies. My experience, combined with my academic background in financial markets and institutions, allows me to bring thorough research and analysis of financial statements, market trends, as well as upcoming events that may impact specific companies or industries.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GME Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GME

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GME
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News